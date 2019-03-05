Entertainment

What to Watch on Tuesday: The women tell all on a special ‘Bachelor’ episode

By Brooke Cain

March 05, 2019 10:44 AM

Host of “The Bachelor,” Chris Harrison, left, with Caelynn Miller-Keyes in the March 5 “Women Tell All” episode.
Bachelor: The Women Tell All (8 p.m., ABC) - We’ll see 2018 Miss North Carolina USA Caelynn Miller-Keyes of Charlotte back tonight for the Women Tell All special. The returning women talk about quarrels and personal hostilities. The man of the season, Colton Underwood (poor dude had a rough night last night!!), will also appear. And then there’s the ever-popular blooper reel. Read all of our coverage of Season 23 of “The Bachelor.”

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (9 p.m., National Geographic) - In the Season 3 premiere, Morgan Freeman travels from Rome to the Jericho Desert ot explore the role the devil plays in various religions.

At Home with Amy Sedaris (10 p.m., truTV) - Amy invites Mary, the winner of the Biggest Fan Essay Contest, to co-host her show. Rose Byrne guest stars as the ambitious co-host.

Brooke Cain

Brooke Cain is a North Carolina native who has worked at The News & Observer for more than 20 years. She writes about TV and local media for the Happiness is a Warm TV blog, and also covers local retail.

