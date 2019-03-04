‘Bachelor’ recap, Week 9: Colton jumps the fence — and ‘he is gone’

Everything about the Week 9 episode of “The Bachelor” was just extra.
Monday night’s episode was the “fantasy suite” installment, which meant Colton would get a chance at overnight dates with each of the three remaining women: Cassie, Hannah G. and Tayshia.
Then we factor in Colton’s virginity, so there’s a lot of extra pressure all around.
And last but not least, it’s the episode where Colton goes rogue. This is the night all “Bachelor” fans have been waiting for since the previews teased us at the end of the season’s first episode: the night Colton Underwood jumped the fence and sent the “Bachelor” production team into a full panic.
But more on that later.
First, we’ll say that we missed our favorite contestant, of course — the 2018 Miss North Carolina USA, Caelynn Miller-Keyes of Charlotte. But we’ll see her tomorrow night (Tuesday, March 5) on “The Women Tell All” episode.
Until then, here’s how Week 9 unfolded.
The first overnight date
Colton’s first overnight date was with Tayshia.
The fantasy suite dates all take place in Portugal, and trust me, there’s a lot of talk about Colton’s virginity. If you were drinking every time Colton’s virginity was mentioned, RIP and condolences to your family.
Tayshia and Colton took a helicopter ride and talked about his virginity. Then they had dinner, and Tayshia’s “girls” were coming out of her dress (there was tape; it wasn’t working). Colton was getting a sneak preview during a Very Serious Conversation About Intimacy.
They do retire to the fantasy suite together, and while Colton talks to the camera about “pressures to perform,” genius editors mix in a clip of him popping open a champagne bottle and champagne exploding into the air. “Damn!” Colton exclaims. They go to the bedroom and Colton closes the door. They do spend the night together and Tayshia says the next morning that she didn’t get the level of intimacy with Colton that she wanted, but she loved spending time with him and getting to know him more.
So Colton is still a virgin.
He says he’s not “in love” but he’s “falling in love.” Not a good sign for Tayshia.
The second overnight date
The second overnight date was with Cassie, the only woman of the three finalists who has not yet proclaimed her love for Colton.
Colton and Cassie hung out and ate and bought matching pajamas for their overnight date. And just like on their other “Bachelor” dates, they can’t keep their hands off each other and can’t stop kissing. Colton says that Cassie makes him feel “complete” and he wants to hear that she’s falling in love with him. Cassie says she can see a future with him, she just wishes she had more time. Colton loves her, he says, and he thinks tonight is The Night.
Colton and Cassie talked about his visit to meet her family last week and Colton tells her that he asked her father for permission to get engaged and that he actually did not get that permission. This derails Cassie and fills her with confusion.
The next thing we see is Cassie’s father showing up in Portugal. If you think he’s here with a surprise blessing for Colton, think again. Dad is there to talk to Cassie and find out if she loves Colton and remind her how quickly all this happened. If she feels any hesitation about this, he tells her, she should be honest with Colton.
She basically doesn’t want to get married, but doesn’t want it to be over. She vows to be honest with Colton and decides that she has to send herself home that night.
Poor Colton. He’s over there telling the camera that Cassie is “the one.” He has no idea what’s coming.
Father knows best?
On their evening date, Cassie tells Colton that her dad has been there to talk to her ... and now she has doubts. She tells him that she loves him, but “after today” she’s not “in love” and she doesn’t know what it was “about today” that changed things, but she’s having doubts. (Um, maybe it was your dad telling you that when he met your mother it was “bam” and he knew instantly and that’s the way it has to be to be real?)
Colton asks Cassie if she was planning on leaving tonight and she says yes. She gets up and walks out while Colton — in total shock — fights back tears.
(A brief rewind to Episode 7 when three separate women warned Colton that they didn’t think Caelynn and Cassie were “ready” to get married and he confronted them and they swore that they were. Turns out they were right, about Cassie, at least.)
Colton goes outside to talk to Cassie (who is 23 years old) and tells her he’s okay being patient. He asks her what she wants to do and all she can say is “I don’t know, I don’t know.” They go back inside to talk and Colton tells her he doesn’t expect her to make a decision that night, and that all he can do is think about her.
“The last thing I’m gonna do is give up,” he tells her. “The last thing I’m gonna do is walk away from this relationship.”
Cassie says she still doesn’t know and Colton tells her it’s OK not to know. She’s confused again, she tells him. He tells her she’s overthinking everything. “It’s OK to take your time,” he tells her.
He tells her over and over and over that he loves her and wants to be with her and that he will not pressure her to make any decision she’s not ready to make.
Even if she leaves that night, Colton tells her, he won’t stop fighting for her.
She leaves.
Colton jumps the fence
Colton walks Cassie out and she tells him she wants him to be with someone who is insanely in love with him. He responds, “That breaks my heart.”
Cassie does a lot of crying in the back of the car, but she’ll be fine once she’s back home with daddy.
Colton, meanwhile, is a wreck. We hear him say “I’m done, I’m done with this” as he pushes past a camera and heads out. You can hear production people saying into walkie talkies, “Someone get Chris” (host Chris Harrison). Chris is walking after Colton calling to him, and Colton — like a gazelle — jumps the fence and he’s gone. I wish I had a clip to embed right here, but we’ve all seen it a hundred times.
“He just jumped the (bleeping) fence,” Chris says. No one else can jump the fence so they have to get someone to open it electronically. Chris walks up and down a dark highway in Portugal yelling “Colton!” into the night, but no response.
“We’re out in the middle of nowhere,” Chris says. “He is gone.”
There is no third overnight date
Oh yeah, Hannah G. There’s no overnight date with Hannah G. And it doesn’t look good for anything progressing with Tayshia, either. We’ll have see what happens there next week.
Tune in Tuesday night
On Tuesday, March 5, we get the Women Tell All episode. We know that Caelynn will give a tearful interview to Chris Harrison during that episode. That airs at 8 p.m. on ABC.
The season finale airs on Monday, March 11, and that’s where we’ll see Colton break up with Hannah G. and Tayshia. The After the Final Rose episode airs on Tuesday, March 12.
