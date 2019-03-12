What to Watch on Tuesday: ‘Bachelor’ drama ends, new ‘MasterChef Junior’ season begins

The Bachelor: After the Final Rose (8 p.m., ABC) - Everything should get resolved tonight, as Colton Underwood discusses his final days on the show with host Chris Harrison. Follow all of our “Bachelor” coverage from this season, which included a Raleigh woman and Miss North Carolina USA for 2018.
ACC Tournament (WRAL, ESPN) - The ACC Tournament starts today with games at noon, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Get the full schedule here and also keep track of when the NBC programs pre-empted by the games will air again.
MasterChef Junior (8 p.m., Fox) - Season 7 kicks off with 24 brand new junior home cooks, 12 boys and 12 girls between the ages of 8 and 13. (No North Carolina kids on the list.) Tonight they learn the importance of teamwork and speed, and two are eliminated. This is one of the cutest reality shows you’ll ever watch.
