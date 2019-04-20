What to Watch on Saturday: Hallmark has ‘Easter Under Wraps,’ ’48 Hours’ has an NC murder

Fiona Gubelmann, left, and Brendan Penny in the Hallmark Spring Fever movie “Easter Under Wraps.” Crown Media

The Ten Commandments (7 p.m., ABC) - The annual airing of this story of Moses (played by Charlton Heston) is an Easter tradition. This is a four-hour runtime.





I Am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this Lifetime movie inspired by true events, a woman tries to adopt an African-American girl, but due to a racially motivated ruling, the two are forced apart. The woman does not give up on reuniting with the girl, who would go through more than 30 foster homes before becoming “somebody’s child.”

Easter Under Wraps (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In the final Spring Fever movie of the year, a young marketing VP at the family-owned Cavendish Chocolates is assigned to go undercover as a factory worker to try to determine why sales are slumping. The young woman, Erika, leaves her upscale life in Seattle and reports to the factory floor in Sweetwater, Wa., where she meets the head chocolatier, a charming single father named Bryan. The two grow close, but how will he react when he learns her true identity? Fiona Gubelmann and Brendan Penny star.

48 Hours: (10 p.m., CBS) - The CBS news show reports on the 2016 North Carolina murder of Irish businessman at the hands of his wife, Molly Martens Corbett, and her father, former FBI agent Thomas Martens. Read more about the case and tonight’s episode here.

