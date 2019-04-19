A new anchor at CBS 17 means shifts in the morning and evening staffs

WNCN / CBS 17 anchors Felicia Bolton, left, and Bill Young. WNCN/CBS 17

Morning news viewers will see a new face behind the CBS 17 anchor desk come Monday.

Bill Young will co-anchor the morning newscasts from 4:30 to 7 a.m. with Taniya Wright, alongside meteorologist Paul Heggen, meteorologist and traffic anchor Erin Clanahan, and breaking news anchor Felicia Bolton.

Young comes to Raleigh from WAAY in Huntsville, Alabama, where he was an evening and midday anchor. Before that, Young was a morning anchor at KOKH, a Fox affiliate in Oklahoma City. He has also worked at stations in El Paso and Waco, Texas.

Russ Bowen, who has previously anchored the morning news for CBS 17, will move later in the day, co-anchoring the 5:30 p.m. news with Angela Taylor, and reporting for the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts. Marius Payton will continue as the main evening anchor with Taylor at 5, 6 and 11 p.m.

In a news release from WNCN, Young is described as “an award-winning television professional and a demonstrated community leader and advocate.”

“I am very impressed with the vision for the future at CBS 17 News,” Young said in the release. “We’re in a part of the country which is constantly growing and evolving, and I think the warm yet straight-forward approach to local news at CBS 17 reflects that change and growth. I’m truly honored and flattered to be included as a part of the future of local TV in The Triangle.”

Young has already been on CBS 17 some this past week, taking on some anchoring and reporting assignments. His main gig as morning anchor starts Monday, April 22.