WRAL anchor Brad Johansen is out after one year

Brad Johansen, an anchor for WKRC in Cincinnati, will join WRAL in April 2018. Courtesy of WRAL

Brad Johansen, hired last spring to join WRAL’s anchor lineup, is no longer with the station.

The announcement was made first to WRAL news staff in a company email on Thursday and confirmed to The News & Observer by WRAL vice president and general manager Joel Davis.

“There was a personnel matter and we handled it immediately,” Davis said in an email. “Brad Johansen is no longer with the station.”

Johansen’s hiring was announced shortly after David Crabtree announced in the fall of 2017 that he would retire at the end of 2018, with WRAL noting that Johansen would help anchor “a variety of newscasts.” In November of 2018, Crabtree announced he would postpone his retirement another two years.

For the past year, Johansen has filled in at the anchor position and worked at the station’s “Live Center.” Johansen had recently been hosting the station’s public affairs program “On the Record,” a show previously hosted by Crabtree.

Prior to coming to WRAL, Johansen had been at WKRC in Cincinnati for more than 25 years, winning 21 Emmys and two national Gracie awards.

WRAL news director Rick Gall announced on Twitter last week that the station was adding NBC Charlotte’s Mark Boyle as an anchor/reporter, with Boyle set to start this month.

Crabtree, the lead anchor at WRAL, announced in January that he had an “inappropriate relationship” that cost him his position in the Episcopal church.

WRAL’s chief meteorologist Greg Fishel announced his resignation in February, another situation which WRAL described as “a personnel matter.”