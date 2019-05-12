What to Watch on Sunday: Alex Trebek talks about his cancer diagnosis, HBO ends ‘Veep’

“JEOPARDY!” host Alex Trebek talks to Jane Pauley about his pancreatic cancer diagnosis for the May 12, 2019 episode of “CBS Sunday Morning.” CBS

CBS Sunday Morning (9 a.m., CBS) - “JEOPARDY!” host Alex Trebek talks with Jane Pauley about his battle with pancreatic cancer and continuing to work through crippling pain (and losing his hair). This is his first at-home interview since he went public with his cancer diagnosis. If you miss this episode, check the CBS Sunday Morning website later to watch there.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins (3 p.m., NBC) - Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, from Boston. Boston currently leads the series 1-0.

Our Cartoon President (8 p.m., Showtime) - Season 2 premieres with President Trump trying to convince Americans that he’s the greatest, least criminal president in history. There’s an animated appearance from Jonathan Van Ness of “Queer Eye.”

Game of Thrones (9 p.m., HBO) - Will they get coffee from Starbucks this week, or head to Dunkin’? The suspense! After tonight, only one more episode. The series finale airs next week.

Veep (10:52 p.m., HBO) - It’s time for this comedy to end after seven brilliant seasons. In tonight’s series finale, the nominating fight between Selina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and her rivals reaches its climax, as their race comes to a historic finish. In an interview with EW, “Veep” executive producer David Mandel calls the series finale “happy” but also “sad” and “fitting” and even “epic.”

