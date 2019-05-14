What to Watch on Tuesday: HBO airs a two-part documentary on Muhammad Ali

What’s My Name | Muhammad Ali – HBO trailer HBO chronicles the extraordinary life of one of the 20th century’s most iconic figures, this two-part documentary explores Ali’s challenges and triumphs through recordings of his own voice. Premieres May 14 at 8PM on HBO. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK HBO chronicles the extraordinary life of one of the 20th century’s most iconic figures, this two-part documentary explores Ali’s challenges and triumphs through recordings of his own voice. Premieres May 14 at 8PM on HBO.

What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali (8 p.m., HBO) - In this two-part documentary, director Antoine Fuqua tells the story of iconic boxer Muhammad Ali’s from Ali’s own voice. The film explores Alie’s challenges, confrontations, comebacks and triumphs through recordings of his own voice, painting an intimate portrait of the man who would become a beacon of hope for oppressed people around the world. Part 1 starts with Ali’s childhood in Louisville, Ky., and his early boxing career as Cassius Clay, including his winning the Olympic gold medal in Rome and his heavyweight championship win over Sonny Liston. It covers his conversion to Islam and his relationship with Malcom X and Elijah Muhammad and the controversy over his refusal to fight in Vietnam. Part 2 starts in the aftermath of Ali’s loss to Joe Frazier and his tremendous comeback, becoming the first three-time heavyweight champion of the world. Both parts of this doc will air back-to-back tonight and will then be available on HBO GO, HBO NOW and HBO On Demand.

Bruins at Hurricanes (8 p.m., NBCSN) - Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Finals happens in Raleigh. Here’s how to watch the game.

Annie Oakley (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - American Experience continues its trailblazing women series with a profile of sharp-shooter Annie Oakley, a woman who excelled in a man’s world by doing what she loved and who won fortune and fame as the little lady from Ohio who never missed a shot. Oakley pulled herself out of the depths of poverty to become an iconic performer known all over the world as a symbol of the Wild West.

One Day in Gaza (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - Frontline explores how mass protests on the Israel-Gaza border led to noe of the deadliest days in a generation. The documentary, directed by Olly Lambert, reports on what the situation is like on the ground one year later.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Living the Dream (BritBox) - The streaming service BritBox debuts this new ensemble comedy about a family from the United Kingdom who relocates to Florida to run an RV park. It stars Philip Glenister (Life On Mars, Outcast, ); Lesley Sharp (The Full Monty, Vera Drake); Kim Fields (The Facts of Life, Living Single); Kevin Nash (Magic Mike, John Wick) and Leslie Jordan (The Cool Kids, Will & Grace).

Season finales airing tonight

The Flash (8 p.m., The CW) - Season 5 ends with Barry facing off against his oldest and most formidable nemesis, Reverse Flash. “The Flash” will return for Season 6.

FBI (9 p.m., CBS) - In the Season 1 finale, a woman who has information about the death of Maggie’s husband is abducted, leading OA and the team to uncover a large criminal operation. This will return for a second season.

New Amsterdam (10 p.m., NBC) - In the Season 1 finale, Sharpe gets creative in her efforts to help Max, Kapoor gets surprising news, and one of the doctors makes a life-altering decision. “New Amsterdam” has been renewed.

NCIS: New Orleans (10 p.m., CBS) - In the Season 5 finale, Pride is separated from the team during a dangerous mission. This show will return.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.