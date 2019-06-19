What’s happening this fall? Tell us about your plays, concerts, art shows and more.

Highlights from DPAC’s 2019-20 Broadway season The Durham Performing Arts Center has eight musicals coming to Durham in the 2019-20 Broadway season. Here's a look at a few of the offerings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Durham Performing Arts Center has eight musicals coming to Durham in the 2019-20 Broadway season. Here's a look at a few of the offerings.

We’re planning our Fall Arts Preview, a guide to all of the events going on at Triangle museums, theaters, concert halls, galleries, stages, festivals and more.





But we need your help. If you are connected with Triangle venues or events, send us your calendars.





We need the name of your venue, address, phone number, website and a bulleted list of events in chronological order. If there are special ticket prices or directions, note that, too. We’ll accept high-res photos with captions and photo credits.





The section will publish Aug. 19 and includes events through the end of December.

Need examples of what this looks like? Go to nando.com/fallarts2018. You’ll find last year’s stories and events listings from our fall guide. Correct formatting is appreciated. (see below)

Send it to featureseds@newsobserver.com by July 12. Put “Fall Arts” in the subject line.

Format

Here is an example of how to submit your listing:

Name of organization

Address of venue

Phone number and website

A bulleted list of events that looks like this:

▪ Name of event, date, time, location (if it’s not mentioned above or there are multiple locations), ticket price

Questions? Email Features Editor Jessica Banov at jbanov@newsobserver.com or call 919-829-4831.