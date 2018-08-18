Fall Arts Guide 2018: Your ultimate preview to everything happening in the Triangle

Can you hear it? That’s the sound of a major Broadway hit coming to North Carolina. Yes, the Durham Performing Arts Center has hosted Broadway hits before, including “The Book of Mormon.” But “Hamilton”? The historical musical with a hip-hop twist seemed to bust all records on Broadway and has become a cultural phenomenon. So, the frenzy surrounding all things “Hamilton” should come as no surprise. We’ll tell you more about it in this guide.
But not everyone will be lucky enough to get tickets. Maybe musicals aren’t your thing. Here, we’ve got highlights of art, music, dance, festivals, food events and more theater to keep you busy from now until that nice dozy period after the Christmas rush.
North Carolina native J. Cole is throwing his first music festival in Raleigh’s Dix Park. Georgia O’Keeffe’s flowers will bloom all over the N.C. Museum of Art. And the World of Bluegrass Festival is sure to draw the thousands that have made it one of Raleigh’s signature events.
So keep this section by your calendar. Circle what looks good. Some of us might be at “Hamilton,” but you’ll see there’s plenty more for you to do.
Comments