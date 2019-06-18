What’s going on this week? Here are 13 of our Best Bets.

Sound check with Ben Folds Go behind the scenes with Ben Folds for a sound check, including a bit of "Name That Tune" with Folds on the drums. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Go behind the scenes with Ben Folds for a sound check, including a bit of "Name That Tune" with Folds on the drums.

There’s a lot going on this week. Here’s your cheat sheet of can’t-miss events around town.





Ben Folds and the North Carolina Symphony

We are “the luckiest,” indeed, as N.C.-native phenom singer, songwriter and pianist Ben Folds performs his hits alongside the North Carolina Symphony for an electric crossover concert night you won’t soon forget, with conductor Edwin Outwater. Koka Booth Amphitheatre, Cary. June 22, 7:30 p.m. From $54. boothamphitheatre.com/





Live music at Red Hat Amphitheater

Nothing screams summer like jamming out at an outdoor concert. This week, head over to Red Hat for a range of ops — from Vampire Weekend’s Father of the Bride Tour (June 21, 8 p.m., from $69) to Shinedown’s local stop on its acclaimed Attention Attention World Tour (June 26, 6:30 p.m., from $29). 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. redhatamphitheater.com

Vampire Weekend, with Ezra Koenig, has a new album and tour. Michael Schmelling

Make Music Day

If you hear music through the streets of downtown Raleigh and Durham, you can thank Make Music Day. The annual event, which started in France in 1982 and has spread to 1,000 cities all over the world, celebrates music on June 21 — the longest day of the year. Rather than focus on the pros, Make Music Day is for everyone of all ages and backgrounds. In other words, if you hear music by banging on a pot, or just want to strum a guitar on your front porch, this day is for you.

In Durham, about 50 artists are set to play at more than 17 venues from 10 a.m. through midnight. Locations include Ninth Street Bakery, Fullsteam Brewery, CCB Plaza and Durham Central Park. There also will be “Karport Karaoke” at 316 Dacian Ave., from 4 to 6 p.m. It’s just like it sounds: a karaoke machine, ice cream floats and watermelon in a driveway. At 7 p.m., a kazoo parade will start at 7 p.m. at Pompieri Pizza and will make its way through downtown. Or you could head to the ukulele jam at Durham Central Park Pavilion. Find details at makemusicday.org/durham.

Meanwhile in Raleigh, there will be street performers on downtown street corners, a lunchtime concert at Union Station Plaza, instrument making at the Devilish Egg and Marbles Kids Museum and live music at an array of venues. Details at downtownraleigh.org/events/dra-programs-events/make-music-day.

“The Princess Bride”

If the littles haven’t seen the iconic flick — or you’re looking for an epic throwback date night with bae, the squad or yourself — don’t miss the chance to catch Princess Buttercup, Westley, Inigo Montoya, Vizzini the Sicilian and the gang in this famed fairy tale adventure (which was incidentally voted as winner in the North Carolina Museum of Art’s 2019 Battle of Rom-Coms). NCMA, Raleigh. June 21, 9 p.m. Members and children 6-and-under free (but tickets required for entry), nonmembers $7. ncartmuseum.org

“The Princess Bride,” the classic 1987 romantic film, stars Robin Wright and Cary Elwes. NEWS & OBSERVER FILE PHOTO

Summer Solstice Sunrise Yoga

Things that make you say om? Finding your Zen via a yoga sesh (led by CorePower Yoga) in the park as the sun rises over downtown Raleigh on the first day of summer. Namaste, y’all. Dix Park, Raleigh. June 21, 5:45-7 a.m. Free. dixpark.org





Chef Battle Raleigh

Swap your “MasterChef” binge for the live local version at Chef Battle Tournament Series, where chefs have one hour to be potentially crowned Raleigh’s best chef and advance to the East Coast Regional Chef Battle. General Admission tickets include live entertainment, samples (nom nom) and voting ballot for crowd fave. Seated admission includes general admission plus a reserved seat and two tasting tickets. Cash bar available. Growler USA, 314 S. Blount St., Raleigh. June 25, 6-9 p.m. $20-$60. facebook.com/events/287419658631293/





Science Cafe

Fancy a strawberry patch in your own backyard? Who doesn’t? “From pears to paw paws,” this event demonstrates how to grow a range of the season’s fave fruits in your backyard (in a way that’s both beautiful and better for wildlife and pollinators) via advice from Bee Better Naturally director Helen Yoest as part of the Science Cafe series in urban agriculture. North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, Raleigh. June 27, 7-8:30 p.m. Free. naturalsciences.org





Strike Out Huntington’s

Channel your inner Kingpin and strike out Huntington’s disease with this fam-friendly bowling fundraiser by HDSA’s North Carolina Chapter to raise awareness the disease and the chapter’s mission. Bring an event flyer to have your bowling fees benefit HDSA. Find the flyer at facebook.com/HDSA.NC.Chapter. Buffalo Lanes, 151 High House Road, Cary. June 22 & 23, all day. northcarolina.hdsa.org/

Rooted in Raleigh

Raleigh proud? Here’s your chance to fete our fab city (and show your passion) with a celebration hosted by the Friends of the City of Raleigh Museum. Think local eats, two drink tickets (cash bar also on offer), live music, plus auction items up for grabs featuring unique Raleigh experiences and museum prints. City of Raleigh Museum, Raleigh. June 27, 7-10 p.m. $35. facebook.com/events/819032848465102/





Roots for Reece: Chef’s Picnic 2019

This significant (and tasty) event is held in honor of Reece Byrd, who was died of a heroin overdose, and benefits North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition, a nonprofit leading the way in opiate overdose prevention and education. Fifteen local chefs (think The Fiction Kitchen’s Caroline Morrison, Plates’ Jake Wood, Garland’s Katrin Sydnor, etc.), as well as breweries and distilleries (Deep River, Neuse River, TOPO and more) unite and descend upon the Under the Oak Farm to offer up small plates, craft cocktails and brews, wine, live music and more for the cause. All ticket sales go to the nonprofit. Tickets include food and drink, a raffle ticket and a Roots for Reece T-shirt. Under the Oak Farm, Clayton. June 23, 4:30-8:30 p.m. Adult $100, child $15. https://under-the-oak-farm.ticketleap.com/roots-for-reece/

Morgan Street Summer Block Party

It’s officially summer, and what better way to celebrate than with a full-on block party, plus wings and brews and house-made ice cream? Bring yourselves! Trophy Brewing Co., 827 W. Morgan St., Raleigh. June 25, 4 p.m.-midnight. Free to attend. https://www.facebook.com/events/383954068887251/





Lambrusco and Pizza party

The slice of life is coming at you Saturday with the ultimate pairing: pizza and the fizzy red Lambrusco. The tasting is free and open to the public; glasses and bottles available for purchase. Now that’s amore. The Wine Feed, Raleigh & Durham. June 22, 3-6 p.m. Free. thewinefeed.com/products/lambrusco-pizza-party





Styx

Come sail away to the best of times as Styx takes the stage in their first concert at Durham Performing Arts Center. Tickets are going fast for a chance to glimpse these six men rocking Paradise for over four decades. With special guest Levon. DPAC, Durham. June 23, 7:30 p.m. From $45. dpacnc.com