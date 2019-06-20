The ‘Beyond’ film festival is all about heroes, from Batman to local cancer patients

“Batman Forever,” the 1995 film, stars Val Kilmer as Batman.

From June 19 to 23, The Cary theater is hosting “Beyond: The Film Festival,” a series of programs of feature-length films, short films, workshops and Saturday morning cartoons with the theme of heroes. Here are the highlights:

June 19: “Captain Marvel” plus a children’s costume contest at Cary’s Downtown Park. Free.

June 21-22: Filmmaking and screenwriting workshops

June 21: The North Carolina premiere of “Cancer Rebellion” at 7 p.m. Cancer survivor Hernan Barangan made a film by interviewing teen cancer survivors around the country, including some in Wake County. Barangan will be at the festival for a Q&A after the film and a reception. The documentary was produced with Teen Cancer America and its founders Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend.

June 22: Joel Schumacher’s 1995 action-adventure “Batman Forever” screens as part of the festival, with a Q&A with the film’s screenwriters, Janet Scott Batchler and Lee Batchler, following the film. Batchler wrote “Pompeii.”

Festival tickets for individual sessions are $9. Workshops are $12.

On June 25, it’s Anthill Films’ 2019 mountain bike documentary “Return to Earth” presented by Triangle Off-Road Cyclists at 7 p.m. $8-$10. June 27, Ryan White’s 2019 documentary “Ask Dr. Ruth,” shows at 7 p.m., followed by Sebastián Lelio’s 2019 comedy drama “Gloria Bell” at 9:15 p.m. $3-$5 for each film. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com

'Ask Dr. Ruth,' the new documentary about famed sex therapist Ruth Westheimer, tells her story as a Holocaust survivor and how she became a pop culture icon. It was made by a Duke University graduate.

Other Highlights

▪ On June 21, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is showing Paul King’s 2018 comedy adventure “Paddington 2” as part of the Kids Camp series. From June 24 through 27, Kids Camp is also presenting Chris Renaud and Kyle Balda’s 2012 animated hit “The Lorax.”

June 24, Jennie Livingston’s 1990 documentary “Paris is Burning” screens as part of the Queer Club series. June 25, Champagne Cinema is featuring Andy Fickman’s 2006 rom-com “She’s the Man.” June 26, there will be a Movie Party for Richard Lester’s 1964 Beatles comedy “A Hard Day’s Night.” Also on June 26, Don Sharp’s 1973 horror adventure “Psychomania” (aka “Death Wheelers”) screens as part of Weird Wednesday. Check their website for ticket prices. Details: drafthouse.com/raleigh.

Paddington, voiced by Ben Whishaw, in a scene from “ Paddington 2.” Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

▪ June 21, the NC Museum of Art’s outdoor Summer Films series is featuring Rob Reiner’s 1987 fantasy rom-com “The Princess Bride.” (This screening is rescheduled from June 7). Free for members, and children (6-under), $7 for nonmembers. Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org





▪ June 21, the Carolina Theatre is serving up a double feature of cult classics directed by John Carpenter: “Prince of Darkness” (1987) and “In the Mouth of Madness” (1994). The double bill begins at 7 p.m. and admission is $9. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.

▪ June 23, Durham’s Ponysaurus Brewing continues its Summer Movie Series with a showing of John Hughes’ 1986 comedy “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” at 8 p.m. Free. Details: 978-7701 or ponysaurusbrewing.com.