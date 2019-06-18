WRAL’s new channel means more free TV options for cable cordcutters

WRAL adds Start TV to its lineup Capitol Broadcasting Company, which owns WRAL-TV and FOX 50 in Raleigh, recently added Start TV to its over-the-air lineup. Available on channel 5.3, the network will be added to Spectrum cable soon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Capitol Broadcasting Company, which owns WRAL-TV and FOX 50 in Raleigh, recently added Start TV to its over-the-air lineup. Available on channel 5.3, the network will be added to Spectrum cable soon.

Fans of TV shows like “The Closer,” “The Good Wife,” “Cold Case,” “Ghost Whisperer” and “The Medium” have a new source for high-quality, female-driven dramas — and it’s free.

Capitol Broadcasting Company, which owns WRAL-TV and FOX 50, recently added Start TV to its over-the-air lineup, which means you can watch on channel 5.3 with an antenna.

WRAL vice president and general manager Joel Davis said Spectrum will add the channel to its cable lineup soon.

CBC also airs COZI-TV, which has shows like “Frasier,” “The Six Million Dollar Man” (and “The Bionic Woman,” of course), “Miami Vice,” “Quincy, M.E.,” “Little House on the Prairie,” “Columbo,” “The Rockford Files” and “McMillan and Wife.”

COZI airs on WRAL2, which is available on over-the-air channel 5.2 and on Spectrum channel 1255.

Additionally, MeTV, which shows programs like “The Andy Griffith Show,” “Columbo,” “Cheers,” “The Brady Bunch,” “Star Trek” and “The Twilight Zone,” airs on the FOX 50 channel 50.2 (and on Spectrum’s 1250).

According to its website, Start TV “showcases strong and resourceful female leading characters in a lineup of contemporary and proven procedural dramas. Each lead character and series embody a boldness and determination to ‘Start’ leading the way, seeking the truth, solving the crime and defending the innocent.”