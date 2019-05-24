Local

A familiar face returns to WRAL - temporarily, at least

Raleigh

Tara Lynn, who spent five years as a reporter and fill-in anchor for WRAL, will return to the station to co-anchor weekend mornings while Mikaya Thurmond is out on leave.

Thurmond announced this week that she is taking a few weeks off to deal with a medical situation that requires surgery, and that she’ll need time off to recuperate.

Lynn worked at WRAL from 2011 to 2016. After she left, she became the communications manager for the SPCA of Wake County, a position she continues to hold. Lynn is also the owner of InBetween the Blinks Photography and is known for her pet portraits. She also blogs for WRAL about parenthood issues.

WRAL news director Rick Gall informed staff of Lynn’s return in an email sent Thursday morning.

Tara Lynn at a rehearsal on May 24, 2019, for her return to the station to fill in as weekend morning anchor for Mikaya Thurmond while Thurmond is on medical leave. Tara Lynn

Lynn will start Saturday, May 25. She will anchor with Gerald Owens from 6-8 a.m. Saturdays and 9-10 a.m. Sundays.

In an emailed statement to The News & Observer on Friday, Lynn said: “I am absolutely thrilled for this opportunity. WRAL will always be home. I definitely enjoy more sleep since I left WRAL in June of 2016 (after working overnights for four years), but I’m sure any ‘newsie’ will tell you that a part of you always misses the uniqueness of the TV business. I will still be working part-time at the SPCA of Wake County as the Media Manager and running my photography business, InBetween the Blinks. Wearing both of those hats has allowed me to continue telling stories in our community and having a positive impact on people and pets.”

Lynn posted the news of her return on her Instagram.

BIG NEWS! Friends, I'm thrilled to share that I will be back (temporarily) at @WRAL! Starting tomorrow, I'll be filling in on weekend mornings anchoring with @wral_adam_owens from 6-8am Saturdays and Sundays and 9-10am on Sundays. I am grateful to be back "home" with my news family and to help out for a few weeks over the summer. I left WRAL three years ago as I pursued growing my photography business and also had the opportunity to work part-time at the @SPCAofWakeCounty. I'll still be doing both. Once again, God proves that He will provide! His timing and plans may be unexpected, but He delivers. Time to buy and actually put on make-up again and literally dust off some clothes in the closet. Thanks to @jeffhoganwral and the morning crew for staying to run through a quick newcast with me this morning. #wral #amnewsers #raleighnews #imback #raleighmoms #bossbabe #jobnumber3 #tvlife #tvnews #backinthesaddle #reportinglive

