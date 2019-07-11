Sunflowers, food truck rodeos and concerts: Here are 10 Best Bets for the weekend.

Experience Raleigh’s sea of sunflowers A field of sunflowers has captivated visitors of Dix park. The field is in full bloom and ready for SunFest this Saturday, July 14. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A field of sunflowers has captivated visitors of Dix park. The field is in full bloom and ready for SunFest this Saturday, July 14.

There’s a lot going on this week. Here’s your cheat sheet of can’t-miss events around town.

Destination SunFest

Soak up some sun — flowers that is — with an Insta-perfect Saturday in the Dix Park sunflower field to celebrate the completion of the park’s Master Plan with a free “sunsational” fam-friendly fest. Think Ferris wheel, carousel, history hayride tours, live entertainment, games and more — plus food and drinks. Dix Park, Raleigh. July 13, 2-9 p.m. Free. dixpark.org/event/destination-sunfest

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cary’s Downtown Chowdown

Hungry? Head to Cary, where 25-plus of the Triangle’s best food trucks roll will park it for the Downtown Chowdown food truck rodeo, joined by craft beer and wine vendors and live performers. South Academy Street in downtown between Waldo Street to Dry Avenue, toward Downtown Park. July 14, 12:30-5:30 p.m. Free. Held rain or shine. townofcary.org/recreation-enjoyment/events/special-events/chatham-street-chowdown.

Women’s Theatre Festival

“WTF”— an arguably nonaccidental acronym for the Women’s Theatre Festival — features three days of events to challenge why voices and viewpoints in American theater are predominantly white and male. Look for extraordinary theater written and directed by women along with WTFCon (workshops, panels, networking, etc.), WTFringe (innovative productions), Occupy the Stage (staged readings), WTFKids and more. Locations vary, Downtown Raleigh. July 12-14, times and prices vary. womenstheatrefestival.com

Tiki Shots and Flip-Flops Bar Crawl

Break out the tropical prints, leis, grass skirts and flip-flops — ukulele props for bonus — and party for a purpose with this bar crawl organized by the Crape Myrtle Festival. A ticket gets you access to the kickoff party, registration swag, entry to six bars, games, DJs, best costume prizes, door prizes and an afterparty invite, plus word of a possible pop-up drag performance. The crawl kicks off at The Outpost, 306 E. Hargett St., Raleigh. July 13, 2-10 p.m. $30-$40. https://crapemyrtlefestival.com/event/july-bar-crawl/

Jingle in July Happy Hour for a Cause

Have a holly jolly July — and for a good cause, as Capital City Clauses hosts a party sure to get you an early spot on the nice list. The Jingle in July summer happy hour will give you a taste of Christmas spirit(s) with cocktails, apps, seasonal treats and more. A $25 suggested donation of school supplies gets you free admission, snacks and two drink tickets. Do it for the children — and RSVP so the elves are prepared. Tobacco Road Brewing, 505 W. Jones St., Raleigh. July 17, 6:30-9 p.m. Free parking in deck behind Tobacco Road (prepay but bring in your ticket for reimbursement). All new supplies are welcome or cash/credit/Venmo donations. facebook.com/events/2515962568414115/

“Fantastic Fauna-Chimeric Creatures”

Dig creatures? Check out the “Fantastic Fauna” exhibit at the Gregg Museum of Art & Design from University of Tennessee professor Beauvais Lyons. The exhibit features “factitious concoctions … an incredible world of factitious artifacts, drawings and objects that record the mythical visions through which he builds his own fantastical narrative of unnatural history” via lithographs and other pieces, according to the museum. Having exhibited at over 80 U.S. galleries and museums, Lyons’ is a can’t-miss display. Gregg Museum of Art & Design at N.C. State, 1903 Hillsborough St., Raleigh. July 18, 6-8 p.m. Free. gregg.arts.ncsu.edu/

NC 10 by 10: A Festival of 10-Minute Plays

Making your weekend 100 is 10 plays x 10 minutes each — with five each produced by OdysseyStage Theatre and Cary Playwrights’ Forum. As you might guess, several actors play multiple roles for 10 different directors and 10 original scripts. First showing: The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carboro. July 11-13, 8 p.m.; July 14, 3 p.m. Second showing: The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St., Cary. July 18-20, 7:30 p.m., July 20, also 2 p.m. matinee. Throwback Thursdays $10, Friday and Saturday nights $20, matinees $18. www.odysseystage.org

Summerfest: The Music Of Chicago with Bass Transit

Spend your Friday in the park (sort of) singing “Saturday in the Park,” as Bass Transit brings meaning to your life, playing the music of iconic American rock band Chicago alongside the North Carolina Symphony. Booth Amphitheatre, Cary. July 12, 7:30 p.m. $33-$36. ncsymphony.org/events/276/summerfest-the-music-of-chicago-with-brass-transit/

Train, Goo Goo Dolls & Allen Stone

Hey, Soul Sister, this one’s for you, as rock bands Train and Goo Goo Dolls take stage at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek. Raleigh. July 13, 7 p.m. From $22. livenation.com

Yoga With Your Pup

Bringing new meaning to downward-facing dog is can’t-miss weekly Yoga With Your Pup class at Woofinwaggle. No yoga experience (for you or Fido) required, but BYO mat, and the pooch must be attached to you via belt or runner’s leash — a true bonding experience (literally). Namaste, y’all. 8471 Garvey Drive, #115, Raleigh. July 16, weekly on Tuesdays, 6:45-7:45 p.m. $20 per class; packages available. woofinwaggle.com/raleighyogaclasses/