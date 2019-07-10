The 6 concerts to check out this week, from Goo Goo Dolls to Godsmack

John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls. AP file photo





The concert schedule heats up mid-way through the summer with an eclectic group of shows headed to the Triangle this week.





1. Train and Goo Goo Dolls

The details: July 13, 7 p.m., Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Tickets start at $29.50, walnutcreekamphitheatre.com

If you’re into slick pop hits, you’ll get quite a bit of bang for your buck. “Hey, Soul Sister,” “Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me),” and “If It’s Love” are some of the innocuous but catchy hits by Train. “Slide,” “Iris” and “Name” are a couple of the smashes from the Goo Goo Dolls.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

John Rzeznik, who fronts the Goo Goo Dolls, said he has wanted to tour with Train for a decade. “It’s something that we had always been wanting to do for the past 10 years,” Rzeznik recently told 303 Magazine. “It was like, ‘We should go out with Train! We should go out with Train!’ and ‘Let’s put a tour together with Train, that’d be fun.’ And then everything just lined up finally. So we’re stoked about it.”





2. Anberlin

The details: July 13, 8 p.m. The Ritz, 2820 Industrial Drive, Tickets start at $27.50, 919-424-1400, ritzraleigh.com





The underheralded emo band Anberlin reunited in 2018 after a four-year hiatus. There’s no new album yet, but the group, which was prolific back in the day, has seven albums worth of material. Vocalist Stephen Christian has always been entertaining live. Call for their inventive cover of Depeche Mode’s “Enjoy the Silence.”





Andrew Bird’s new album is “My Finest Work Yet.” Amanda Demme

3. Andrew Bird and Tift Merritt

The details: July 13, 8 p.m., North Carolina Museum of Art, Tickets start at $33. 919-715-5923, ncartmuseum.org

It’s not uncommon during interviews for recording artists to note that their latest material is their finest work yet. Well, singer-songwriter Andrew Bird has named his latest album, “My Finest Work Yet,” so we won’t argue with him on that point.

“It started off as just a joke with myself or with a few other people that I was sharing the early demos with,” Bird told the AV Club. The new tunes are passionate, powerful and at times political. North Carolina’s Tift Merritt will open.

4. Young the Giant and Fitz and the Tantrums

The details: July 16, 6 p.m. Red Hat Amphitheater, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. Tickets start at $33. 919-996-8800, .redhatamphitheater.com

The veteran alt-rockers are touring behind their latest album, “Mirror Master,” which includes the infectious “Superposition.” Expect a heavy dose of the hits, which will include the anthemic “My Body” and the poppy “Cough Syrup.” Fitz and the Tantrums, who have plenty of catchy hits of their own, co-headline the tour. COIN, a Nashville indie pop trio, is the opening act.

Young the Giant is touring with Fitz and the Tantrums. Eric Ryan Anderson

5. Godsmack

The details: July 17, 7 p.m. Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh. Tickets start at $38.

Nu-metal bands have been disappearing in recent years, but Godsmack is still alive. That probably has something to do with how the hard rockers have 25 songs that have become Top 10 rock radio hits. Old, edgy cuts such as “Awake” and “Speak” still inspire mosh pits.

6. Umphrey’s McGee

The details: July 18, 7 p.m. The Ritz, Raleigh. Tickets start at $30.

It didn’t take long for Umphrey’s McGee to return to the Triangle. They just played Red Hat Amphitheater nine months ago. This year, they’ve been touring behind two albums, “It’s You” and “It’s Not Us.” Perhaps that’s why two dates on one touring cycle is required. The band, which melds prog-rock, bluegrass, reggae and folk, is compelled to release new material.

“Putting out music today is not very lucrative,” bassist Ryan Stasik told The News & Observer last October. “But it’s fun and we’re creative. We keep coming up with material. We have so many songs.”