What’s going on this week? Here are 9 of our Best Bets.

Mary J. Blige and Nas

It promises to be a “family affair” as hip-hop and R&B legends Mary J. and Nas make a stop in Raleigh as part of their first-ever co-headline tour with a setlist spanning both their epic careers for this can’t-miss summer concert. Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh. July 25, 8 p.m. From $30. livenation.com

One Giant Leap Fest

One small step for man means #OneGiantLeapFest, commemorating the golden (that’s 50, y’all) anniversary of the Apollo 11’s lunar landing at the North Carolina Museum of History — part of the yearlong #LiftOffNC celebration marking the first human afoot on the moon via fests, exhibits, documentaries, space camps, parties and much more. This indoor-outdoor celebration will include hands-on crafts, demos and activities (think virtual reality lab where you can transport to the moon; bungee jumping station where make like an astronaut you get all weightless, etc.). It promises to be out of this world (had to). 5 E. Edenton St., Raleigh. July 20, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. liftoffnc.org

In this July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot, walks on the surface of the moon during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity. One Giant Leap Fest at the North Carolina Museum of History celebrates the 50th anniversary of the lunar lnading. NASA via AP Neil Armstrong

Bacon Brothers

Take your next game of Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon to the next level after sharing a room with Kevin Bacon himself and bro Michael in concert. The duo — whose genre-bending devotion spans rock, soul, folk and Americana — will take stage performing from their vast repertoire, likely to include their latest just-released single “Play!” Carolina Theatre, Durham. July 23, 8 p.m. From $37.50. carolinatheatre.org/events/bacon-brothers

‘Beetlejuice’

Say “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice” and the cult classic ’80s fantasy-comedy-horror flick appears — at Raleigh Little Theatre July 25, as part of Raleigh Little Theatre’s Movies in the Garden summer series (Thursdays through Aug. 8). Come early for a preshow movie party with Alamo Draft House, plus a performance from RLT’s A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder. This week’s food trucks: Mr. Mongolian, Fresh Outta Brooklyn and Jay’s Italian Ice. 301 Pogue St., Raleigh. July 25, concessions and food trucks open at 7 p.m.; movie starts at 8:30 p.m. Free. raleighlittletheatre.org

Moths at night

It’s back-to-school time — sort of — with this chance to celebrate National Moth Week (it’s a thing, like, for real) and get schooled briefly on moths (obv) in the outdoor classroom before heading out to the backlights to see what goes bump in the night. Bring your cameras and flashlights (and all the questions), and come dressed for the weather with the fam for kid-friendly activities (best suited 8 and up; children under 16 need an accompanying adult), Moth Bingo (prizes!) and a station for uploading photos so that data can help scientists learn about area species. Look at you, changing the world one moth adventure at a time. Prairie Ridge Outdoor Classroom, 1671 Gold Star Drive, Raleigh. July 20, 8 p.m.-midnight. Free. naturalsciences.org/calendar/event/moths-at-night-2019/

‘Antigone,’ an adaptation

Local teens take on and present Sophocles’ perfect tragedy “Antigone,” as adapted by Don Taylor and produced at the National Theatre in London (2012). The July 21 Sunday matinee will include a Q&A with the cast and crew. Gaddy-Goodwin Teaching Theatre at Raleigh Little Theatre, 301 Pogue St., Raleigh. July 19-28, times vary. raleighlittletheatre.org

‘Truth to Power 7’

Derived from a 1955 Quaker pamphlet (“Speak Truth to Power”) this annual community juried show focuses on issues of social injustice with an intentionally broad theme and features N.C. artists working in 2D and 3D media. The exhibit is part of Third Friday with a reception and artist talks (on view July 5-28). Pleiades Gallery, 109 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham. July 19, 6-9 p.m. Free. pleiadesartdurham.com

Pork, Pickles and Peanuts

I mean, need we say more? Get your North Carolina on at this tasty event, where live music and local vendors will accompany you as costumed folk demo historical cooking methods — and you pick the People’s Choice winner in a ’cue contest. Yum! Duke House, 2828 Duke Homestead Road, Durham. July 20, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., rain or shine. Free. dukehomestead.org

Sublime

“I ain’t got no crystal ball,” but our money’s on seeing you singing “Santeria” and other band faves as Sublime takes the stage at Booth, with Rome, SOJA and special guests Common Kings, Seranation. Booth Amphitheatre, Cary. July 21, 6:30 p.m. From $38. boothamphitheatre.com