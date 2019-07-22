What to Watch on Monday: ID series on SC serial killer and men tell all on ‘Bachelorette’

ID’s ‘Serial Killer: Devil Unchained’ documentary focuses on SC killer The Investigation Discovery true crime documentary series “Serial Killer: Devil Unchained” focuses on Todd Kohlhepp, who confessed to seven murders (including SC’s Superbike killings) and chained a woman in a shipping container. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Investigation Discovery true crime documentary series “Serial Killer: Devil Unchained” focuses on Todd Kohlhepp, who confessed to seven murders (including SC’s Superbike killings) and chained a woman in a shipping container.

Serial Killer: Devil Unchained (9 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - We get the first two parts of this six-part documentary series on South Carolina serial killer Todd Kohlhepp, arrested in 2016 after a missing woman was found “chained like a dog” in a shipping container on his property. Kohlhepp eventually confessed to seven murders, including the unsolved Superbike murders in Chesnee. Investigative journalist Maria Awes works with former FBI profiler John Douglas and Kohlhepp’s biographer Gary Garrett to learn as much as she can about Kohlhepp’s crimes and possible victims. Read more about this Kohlhepp and this ID series here.

Also on tonight . . .

The Bachelorette (8 p.m., ABC) - In the “Men Tell All” special, Hannah faces the rejected bachelors and we get to see Luke P.’s final standoff in Greece.

On Her Shoulders (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This POV documentary tells the story of 23-year-old Nadia Murad, who survived genocide in Iraq and escaped sexual slavery at the hands of ISIS and became the global face of the Yazidis, a historically persecuted and voiceless religoius minority.

The Great Mother (9 p.m., Starz) - A documentary profiling Nora Sandigo, an immigration activist who serves as the legal guardian for U.S.-born children of undocumented immigrants who have been deported.

Dateline NBC (10 p.m., NBC) - When a San Diego woman arrives at an emergency room near death, doctors, the FBI and local law enforcement are called in to try to solve not only a medical mystery, but also a horrific crime.

