What’s going on this week? Comedy, concerts and GalaxyCon.

Comedian D.L. Hughley is set to light up the stage at Goodnights Comedy Club in Raleigh. Courtesy of TBS

There’s a lot going on this week. Here’s your cheat sheet of can’t-miss events around town.

Pauly Shore

Remember MTV veejays? “Wheezin’ the ju-ice” at 7-11 a la Stoney in “Encino Man”? Or Bud and Doyle (lovably moronic BFFs) getting locked in the “Bio-Dome”? Well, get excited. “The Weasel” himself, Pauly Shore, is bringing his stand-up back to the stage with a can’t-miss two-night stop at Raleigh Improv. 1224 Parkside Main St., Cary. Showings July 26, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m.; July 27, 7 and 9:30 p.m. $20. (He also will be at GalaxyCon. Read on.) paulyshore.com

GalaxyCon

GalaxyCon, the fandom festival, offers dozens of celeb and creative guests from comics, movies, TV, video games and more. The convention is back with 300-plus hours of programming across four days of costume comps, Q&As, comedy, film screenings and tournaments. Raleigh Convention Center, Raleigh. Festival event hours: July 25: 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.; July 26: 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.; July 27: 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.; July 28: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Exhibition hall hours: July 25: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.; July 26 & 27: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; July 28: 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. See website for ticket options. raleighsupercon.com

D.L. Hughley

Hilarious Hughley of eponymous “The Hughleys” and “The Original Kings of Comedy” fame is set to light up the stage at Goodnights Comedy Club during his three-night stop in Raleigh. 861 W. Morgan St., Raleigh. July 26 & 27, 7:30 & 10:30 p.m.; July 28 7 p.m. goodnightscomedy.com

Florida Georgia Line

“Cruise” over to Coastal Credit Union Music Park for a “HOLY” experience featuring country music duo Florida Georgia Line. It’s clearly “meant to be.” At Walnut Creek, Raleigh. July 26, 7 p.m. See livenation.com for tickets.

Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida

“Uh oh!” What’s poppin’ tonight is def your chance to jam to this can’t-miss joint tour by a trio of hip-hop heavyweights. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh. July 27, 7 p.m. See livenation.com for tickets.

Rapper Nelly will bring his tour with TLC and Flo Rida to Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh. Benjamin Robson

A Midsummer Fairy Faire

Abracadabra — all your fairy and dragon fantasies come true in Moore Square’s urban nature space via this free family-friendly themed midsummer market full of, well, fairies and dragons and plenty of mischief, hosted by Paper & Stars Studio. Don your best fairy/fantasy attire and trove treasures from local makers; learn about local children’s programs; and enjoy crafts and activities. Food vendors will be on-site to feed the dragons (and fairies — and, why not, their parents too). Tickets are free and not required, but register to aid event planners. Mordecai Historic Park, Raleigh. July 27, 10 a.m.-3p.m. Free. facebook.com/events/423773868353511/

Soul Therapy

Answering Jewel’s question of “who will save your soul” is The Joy of Connecting People via this Soul Therapy Poetry Night Out at Solas. Head there for an evening of intellectual fun and inspiration, plus all the feels, with “soul music” to boot via live DJ and free rooftop afterparty. Expect live performances by RL tha Gifted, Poet Ayinde, R&B sensation Mr. Chenier and more, plus an open mic sig-nup. 419 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. July 26, open mic signup 6:30-7 p.m.; showtime 7 p.m. Tickets $10-$50.

Beer and ice cream

Chandler & Joey. Peanut butter & jelly. Beer & ice cream… stay with me here. Vying for a spot on your list of perfect pairings is this ice-cold coupling dreamed up by Flying Saucer and Andia’s Homemade Ice Cream. They’re partnering for a beer and ice cream pairing flight featuring four beers and flavors, while supplies last. 328 W. Morgan St., Raleigh. July 27, 11 a.m. Free to attend, flights for purchase. facebook.com/events/679199329188656/