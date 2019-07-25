Film festival features thrillers, and plenty of Hitchcock flicks

The Carolina Theatre in Durham is hosting the Mysteryrealm Film Series with several films by the late Alfred Hitchcock. MCT

On July 26 to 28, the Carolina Theatre in Durham is hosting the Mysteryrealm Film Series. The thrillers featured include Sydney Lumet’s “Deathtrap” (1981) , Robert Benton’s “The Late Show” (1977), the 4k digital restoration of Alfred Hitchcock’s “To Catch a Thief” (1955), Hitchcock’s “Lifeboat” (1944), Hitchcock’s “Shadow of a Doubt” (1943), the 4k digital restoration of Rober Siodmak’s “The Spiral Staircase” (1946), Kenneth Branagh’s “Dead Again” (1991), George Cukor’s “Gaslight” (1944), Stuart Rosenberg’s “The Amityville Horror” (1979), Lumet’s “Murder on the Orient Express” (1974), the 4k digital restoration of Roman Polanski’s “Chinatown” (1974), Irvin Kershner’s “Eyes of Laura Mars” (1978), and Nicholas Roeg’s “Don’t Look Now” (1973).

On Aug. 1, the Carolina is presenting the ninth annual Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies. The event features the previously unreleased complete June 17, 1991, concert from Giants Stadium, a legendary performance by the Dead during their last several years of performing before leader Jerry Garcia’s death in 1995. The program is at 7 p.m., and 9:50 p.m. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.

Other Highlights:

▪ July 26, The Cary theater is showing Delaney Ruston’s 2016 documentary “Screenagers” at 7 p.m., followed by Ritesh Batra’s 2019 drama “Photograph” at 9 p.m. (there will be an encore screening of “Screenagers” on July 28 at 2 p.m.).

Aug. 1, the Cary serves up a double feature of killer shark epics: Steven Spielberg’s 1975 thriller classic “Jaws” at 7 p.m., followed by Anthony C. Ferrante’s 2013 schlocky action comedy “Sharknado” at 9:30 p.m. $3-$6 for each film. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.

▪ July 28, Durham’s Ponysaurus Brewing continues their Summer Movie Series with a screening of Ridley Scott’s 1991 crime drama “Thelma and Louise” at 8 p.m. Free. Details: 978-7701 or ponysaurusbrewing.com.

▪ Aug. 1, the Raleigh Little Theatre’s Movies in the Garden series is featuring the 2018 animated Oscar-winning adventure “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” There will be food trucks and a Dog Costume Contest. The event will be held in the Stephenson Amphitheatre next to the Raleigh Rose Garden. Free. 9 p.m. Details: 919-821- 4579 or raleighlittletheatre.org.