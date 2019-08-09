The Jonas Brothers bring their tour to Raleigh, plus 5 concerts to check out

The Jonas Brothers, made up of Nick Jonas, left, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, will bring their tour to Raleigh’s PNC Arena Aug. 14. Invision/AP

The Jonas Brothers have reunited, and their fans are here for it.

They’re embarking on their first “North American Headline Tour in a decade,” according to a news release, with Raleigh as the fifth stop.

The boy band-turned-men had a wildly successful seven-year run, but splintered in 2013. Each brother pursued solo projects but the pop trio announced in February they planned to regroup.

And with that came the ubiquitous singles “Sucker” and “Cool” and the album, “Happiness Begins,” which dropped in June.

Lead singer Joe Jonas told Billboard why the band split. “We all wanted to create something on our own and were just trying to force it into what was going on,” he told Billboard. “We were going through the motions, without the heart of it.”

The Jonas boys had difficult expressing themselves to each other. “The way we communicated to each other wasn’t healthy anymore,” Jonas said.

But the brothers are communicating via song each night and playing in front of sold out crowds.





Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw are the opening acts.

The details: Aug. 14, 7:30 p.m., PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. Tickets start at $81. 919-467-7825 or pncarena.com

Here are some other shows this week.

Brad Paisley

The details: Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Tickets start at $32.25, 919-831-6400 or walnutcreekamphitheatre.com

Brad Paisley is a country superstar but he’s cool enough to belt out the Rolling Stones’ classic “Dead Flowers” with Mick Jagger and company. Paisley has a new single, “My Miracle,” which was inspired by his actress wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

“I can be a little ornery when it comes to writing love songs,” Paisley said in a news release. “I don’t typically put it all out there, but in this one I did. This is the most powerful statement I think I can make.”

Brad Paisley performs Aug. 15 at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek. Benjamin Robson

David Crosby

The details: Aug. 15, 8 p.m., Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St., Durham. Tickets start at $50.50, 919-560-3030, or carolinatheatre.org

“Remember My Name,” the new documentary about David Crosby’s life, features the icon candidly speaking about his fractured relationships with former band mates Neil Young and Graham Nash. Crosby shed some light on the situation with Vanity Fair.

“There was an obvious dynamic between the four of us in (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young) and we’ve all done horrible things to one another,” Crosby said. “Him (Graham Nash) screaming at me and wackin’ me onstage is one of the lesser things he’s done. But I let them down worse than anything they ever did to me. I became a junkie. There isn’t any lower stage in the human development than a junkie, and I did it right in front of them.”

David Crosby poses for a portrait to promote the film “David Crosby: Remember My Name.” Crosby offers candid reflections on his career, relationships and feuds with others in the new documentary. AP, File Photo PHby Taylor Jewell/Invision

Bad Religion

The details: Aug. 13, 8 p.m. The Ritz, 2820 Industrial Drive, Raleigh. Tickets start at $32.50. 919-424-1400, ritzraleigh.com

Some things never change. Bad Religion continues to fight the good fight. The veteran Southern California punk band is touring behind its 17th album, “Age of Unreason.” The election of Donald Trump and the blackballing of former NFL star Colin Kaepernick are some of the events that inspired the new material. Frontman Greg Graffin, who has a Ph.D in the history of science, explained his lyrical inspiration to Rolling Stone.

“Throughout history, walls have been used to keep the barbarians out, but it seems to me the truly barbaric aspect of a civilization is the chaos that comes from within,” he told Rolling Stone. “When I saw all these headlines about how terrible our world had become, I started doing a lot of reading ... and I started to recognize that this is a pattern of history and something we should never venture into. There are ample warnings against it.”

Gavin DeGraw

The details: Aug. 14, 8 p.m., Carolina Theatre. Tickets start at $49.50. 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.

Darius Rucker’s transition from pop-rock to country was seamless. Gavin DeGraw is following in the footsteps of the Hootie and the Blowfish frontman. DeGraw has made the move to country, telling Haute Living that it was no problem.

“I believe country is a natural fit as a song-driven artist,” he said. “I never defined myself as a pop act. ... I identify with songwriting more than style and why I identify with country music.”

Big Something’s Big What festival in Pittsboro has become an annual affair with costume theme nights, an art gallery, vendors and “flow artist performers,” Michael Oswald

The Big What Festival

The details: Aug. 9-11. 1 p.m. Shakori Hills, 1439 Henderson Tanyard Road, Pittsboro. Tickets start at $80. thebigwhat.com

Big Something’s eighth Big What festival in Pittsboro has become an annual affair with costume theme nights, an art gallery, vendors and “flow artist performers,” according to a news release on the event.

The North Carolina band is expected to debut six new songs that were recorded in June, plus will perform songs from albums “Tumbleweed” and “The Otherside.” Toubab Krewe, Too Many Zooz and Sunsquabi are also on the bill.