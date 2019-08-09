Restaurant Week, outdoor movies and the Jonas Brothers highlight weekend best bets

Brie Larson in a scene from “Captain Marvel,” which will be shown at the new outdoor movie series in Moore Square.

There’s a lot going on this week. Here’s your cheat sheet of can’t-miss events around town.

Moore Movies

With Moore Square now open, there are more options for your outdoor film-viewing pleasure. Enter Moore Movies for some fam-friendly summer Sunday-night flick fun by Raleigh Parks and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in the newly renovated Moore Square, featuring fun activities (7 p.m.), food for purchase and, of course, a sundown show (8:30-ish) through August. This week, post up (blankets and chairs encouraged) for “Captain Marvel.” Moore Square Historic Park, Raleigh. Aug. 11, 7 p.m. Free. facebook.com/events/1905128322966058/

North Hills Restaurant Week

Forks up. Stretchy pants on. Culinary tour, commence. The North Hills Restaurant Week is back for its second installment, featuring prix fixe menu ops Aug. 5 to 11 at your fave Midtown spots. See site for participating restaurants and promotions. visitnorthhills.com/events/north-hills-restaurant-week/

Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week

After you’re done with North Hills Restaurant Week, head south to Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week Aug. 12 to Aug. 18. With 40 restaurants participating, it’s a perfect chance to check out some of the new restaurants (or the ones that are new to you.) Three-course menu are $20 or $30 per person. Some restaurants will have $5 and $10 lunch specials. Reservations encouraged. DineDowntownRaleigh.com

CO’s Curry Laksa ‘s contains shrimp, shredded chicken, bun rice noodles, shredded cucumber, thai basil, baby bok choy that is served in a spicy coconut broth. CO in North Hills is part of North Hills Restaurant Week. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

S’Morrisville

Roast — then toast up some free s’mores (while supplies last) and plenty of fun at Morrisville’s townwide celebration of National S’mores Day (we support it). Think music, games, T-shirts up for grabs (to win), food trucks and, obv, lots o’ s’mores. S’Morrisville will be at four locations, each with a different food truck: Church Street Park, Healthy Food Hub, Morrisville Community Park and Northwest Park. See you in S’Morrisville, y’all! Aug. 10, 6-8 p.m. Free.



townofmorrisville.org





Brad Paisley

That “whiskey lullaby” and all kinds of “little moments” worth remembering are happening live as Brad Paisley takes the stage in Raleigh for his 2019 tour. Chris Lane and Riley Green are opening acts. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh. Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m. From $32. livenation.com

Heart: Love Alive Tour

If you love rock ’n’ roll of the “put another dime in the Juke Box baby” variety, there’s a “strong, strong wind” no doubt blowing you over to Walnut Creek for this belt of the rock belle titans: Heart, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Elle King. Oh, Barracuda… Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh. Aug. 10, 7 p.m. From $25. livenation.com

Ann Wilson of Heart will be Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek for the Heart: Love Alive Tour. Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Elle King are opening acts. Red Light Management

Jonas Brothers

Reunited and it feels so good. If you’re a sucker for them, there’s no place you’d rather be then PNC Arena as the bro boy band stops in Raleigh for their Happiness Begins Tour, featuring special guests Bebe Rexha & Jordan McGraw. PNA Arena, Raleigh. Aug. 14, 7:30 p.m. From $64. pncarena.com

Get the LED Out

There’s no doubt a “whole lotta love” goin’ on in this tribute to the mighty Led Zeppelin, capturing the essence of the band and bringing it back to stage. Rock on. Durham Performing Arts Center, Durham. Aug. 10, 8 p.m. From $27.50. dpacnc.com

Kings’ 20th anniversary

Celebrating its platinum anniversary, Kings is, fittingly, pulling out plenty of platinum recording greats from their “Great Cover Up” series. Think covers of your fave acts from the last 20 years: Eddie Money, Alanis Morrisette, Amy Winehouse, Green Day, The Strokes, Soundgarden, Carly Simon, GNR — just to name a few. A different lineup is set for each of the three nights, so check the sched for the set that speaks to you — or plan to attend all. For those looking for your own chords to shine like a vocal, well, king, Saturday includes a karaoke kickoff with the Buchanan Brothers. Mic, dropped. 14 W. Martin St., Raleigh. Aug. 8-10, nightly at 8 p.m. $10. kingsraleigh.com

The Dude Abides Movie Party

Strikes and gutters, ups and downs. The dude abides indeed at this “big” celebration of the cult classic “The Big Lebowski” film with pre-party costume contest, trivia, nihilists and the Folgers can. Party, bring a picnic (or hit up the on-site food trucks) and veg out for the film. North Carolina Museum of Art, Raleigh. Aug. 10, party, 6-8 p.m.; movie, 8:30 p.m.. $8 members, $10 nonmembers. ncartmuseum.org

Meet the Pack

The Pack is back with this annual Meet the Pack Day tradition. Head over to Carter-Finley for autographs, fan photos, games, a chance to win NC State prize packs — and to show your support for #1Pack1Goal. Carter Finley Stadium, Raleigh. Aug. 11, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Free. gopack.com

Margarita Madness 5k

Will run for margs? Now’s your chance. Less serious run and more margarita fun is this Margarita Madness 5k, a night run for “runners” of all ages, shapes, sizes and speeds, where every participant earns “Mad Margaritas,” and all the obvious corresponding fun to boot. Dorothea Dix Park, Raleigh. Aug. 10, 3-8 p.m. $25. facebook.com/Margaritafun





Chris Hardwick

Hardwick, of “Talking Dead” host fame, reigns supreme in a world where “pop culture and nerdisms can be woven seamlessly together.” A self-proclaimed pro “fanboy and nerd superstar,” the comedian is known for his smart, silly comedy. He will be in Raleigh for three nights. Goodnights Comedy Club, Raleigh. Aug. 8-10, times vary. From $32 goodnightscomedy.com

Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA

Mamma Mia! You’ll def feel like a dancing queen as the iconic group’s greatest hits are brought to life at DPAC in this can’t-miss show that’s been lighting up the world’s stage since 1995. DPAC, Durham. Aug. 9, 8 p.m. From $29. dpac.com