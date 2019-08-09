Oscar-winning ‘Free Solo’ explores exhilarating climb of El Capitan

Alex Honnold making the first free solo ascent of El Capitan’s Freerider in Yosemite National Park, as seen in the Oscar-winning documentary “Free Solo.” National Geographic/Jimmy Chin

On Aug. 9, the North Carolina Museum of Art’s outdoor Summer Films series continues with Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi’s “Free Solo.” The Oscar-winning 2018 documentary is about rock climber Alex Honnold, who sets out to scale the 3,000 foot mountain El Capitan in Yosemite Valley without a rope or safety equipment.

Before the movie, Mark Synnott of the Great Outdoor Provision Company and Triangle Rock Club will discuss Climbing 101, the movie, and his book “The Impossible Climb: Alex Honnold, El Capitan and the Climbing Life.” The Q&A and demonstration begins at 7:30 p.m. The film is at 8:30 p.m. Free for members and children 6 and under, but tickets are required for entry; $7 for nonmembers.

On Aug. 10, the Museum Park hosts The Dude Abides Movie Party, which will feature trivia, a costume contest, food trucks, and, of course, a showing of Joel and Ethan Coen’s 1998 comic noir classic “The Big Lebowski,” starring Jeff Bridges as Jeffrey Lebowski aka “The Dude.” Free for members and children 6 and under, but tickets are required for entry; $8 for members; $10 for nonmembers. Party is from 6 to 8 p.m. Movie is at 8:30 p.m. Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org.

Other Highlights

▪ Aug. 9, at Regency Park in Cary, Koka Booth Amphitheatre’s summer series “Movies by Moonlight” features the 2015 action adventure “Jurassic World.” The film begins at 8:30 p.m. Admission is $5 (free for kids 12 and under). Details: 919-462-2052 or boothamphitheatre.com.

▪ Aug. 9, the Carolina Theatre in Durham is presenting a double feature of Frank Tuttle’s 1942 crime drama “This Gun for Hire,” followed by Richard Fleischer’s 1952 film noir drama “The Narrow Margin” as part of the RetroNoir Film Series. $9.50 ($80 for a season pass). Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.

▪ Aug. 10, The Cary theater is screening David Hare’s 2018 Rudolf Nureyev biopic “The White Crow” at 7 p.m., followed by Nicholas Stoller’s 2008 rom-com “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” at 9 p.m. (There will be encores of “The White Crow” on Aug. 11 at 2 p.m., and Aug. 15 at 2 p.m., and 7 p.m.). Also on Aug. 15, the 2019 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour, a 96-minute theatrical program of seven short film,s will be presented at 9:30 p.m. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.

▪ Aug. 11, the Cinema Inc.’s 53rd season concludes at the Rialto Theatre with David Lynch’s 2001 surreal thriller “Mulholland Drive.” This showing is sold out, but those interested in subscribing for 2019-20 can send their contact information to thecinemainc@gmail.com.

▪ Aug. 11, Durham’s Ponysaurus Brewing continues its Summer Movie Series with a showing of Steven Spielberg’s 1993 action adventure “Jurassic Park” at 8 p.m. Free. Details: 978-7701 or ponysaurusbrewing.com.