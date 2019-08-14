Backstreet’s back! Gladys Knight! Plus 3 other concerts on our must-see list.

Gladys Knight will play at the Durham Performing Arts Center Aug. 21. Derek Blanks Photography

Backstreet’s Back and that’s just where we start. There’s a nice mix this week. There’s pure, unadulterated retro pop, Celtic-rock, indie rock and old school R&B.

1. Backstreet Boys

The details: Aug. 20, 8 p.m., PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. Tickets start at $25.95. 919-467-7825 or pncarena.com.

It’s no secret that music fans tend to feel nostalgic about their teen years. That kind of explains the success of the Backstreet Boys. The former boy band, which reigned supreme during the ‘90s, is once again packing arenas. Vocalist AJ McLean told Time magazine in an interview why he thinks the band has endured.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I think there is always going to be something nostalgic about a group like us. We’re proud to come from an era of music that we feel is some of the best that ever came out. Late ‘90s, early 2000s.”

Vocalist Nick Carter concurs with McLean. “I believe that people miss that era. I think they do want to relieve that nostalgic feeling. At the same time, (they want to) transcend with us, and that’s what we’re doing with them: growing with our fan base.”

However, unlike many of their middle-aged peers, who are also riding the nostalgia wave, Backstreet is touring behind a new album. “DNA,” which dropped in January and sounds very Old School Backstreet Boys.

2. Flogging Molly and Social Distortion





The details: Aug. 18, 6 p.m. Red Hat Amphitheater, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. Abby Anderson will open. Tickets start at $29.50. 919-996-8800, redhatamphitheater.com







It’s always a party when Celtic-rockers Flogging Molly perform. Fans are either banging into each other in a mosh pit or working out a jig on the periphery of the pit. Frontman Dave King belts out his social and political views.

It’s hard to believe that King fronted Fastway, a metal band that earned a footnote in rock history. King, who rarely grants interviews, has evolved considerably. His band has as much fun as any act outside of their pals, The Dropkick Murphys.

Get ready to swill plenty of Guinness at this show. Reliable veterans Social Distortion will co-headline. SD frontman Mike Ness has been under the radar throughout his lengthy career. But fans in the know realize how solid of a songwriter Ness has been since Social Distortion emerged a generation ago.

3. Toad the Wet Sprocket and Big Head Todd and the Monsters

The details: Aug. 18, 7 p.m. Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. Tickets start at $43. 919-462-2025, boothamphitheatre.com







Are the ‘90s indie-rockers touring together due to their equally inventive and long names? They have a common denominator, in terms of their sound. And each hit around the same time, a quarter century ago.

Big Head Todd earned a fan base, courtesy of its 1993 album, “Sister Sweetly.” Toad the Wet Sprocket scored airplay with “Walk on the Ocean” and “All I Want” the prior year.

Earlier this year, Big Head Todd’s Todd Mohr told The News & Observer that their latest album, “New World Arisin’” is filling a void in the music scene.

“There is a gaping hole where hard rock used to be,” Mohr said. “There’s no doubt about that. It’s not something we’re thinking about. We just made this album for ourselves. We made something heavy that’s also a little bit funky. We’re just going through this journey right now. We do what we want.”

4. Gladys Knight

The details: Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m., Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. Tickets start at $40.50. 919-680-2787, dpacnc.com







The woman known as “The Empress of Soul” doesn’t get enough credit as Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle or Mary J. Blige. But Knight has quietly carved out an incredibly enviable career. Knight has a pair of chart-toppers to her credit, “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “That’s What Friends Are For.” The seven-time Grammy winner has 11 No. 1 R&B singles and six No. 1 R&B albums.

Pedro the Lion performs Aug. 19 at the Cat’s Cradle Ryan Russell

5. Pedro the Lion and Mewithoutyou

The details: Aug. 19, 8 p.m. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E. Main St., Carrboro. Steady Holiday will open. Tickets start at $25. 919-967-9053 or catscradle.com







David Bazan decided to resurrect his band’s name Pedro The Lion after hanging up the name for 15 years. “Phoenix” is comprised of catchy, agreeable songs. mewithoutYou, which is touring behind its seventh album, an eponymous release, will co-headline.