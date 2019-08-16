Women’s International Champions Cup, Backstreet Boys and 9 Best Bets for the weekend

International soccer comes to Cary NC Courage coach Paul Riley and midfielder Samantha Mewis, a member of the U.S. World Cup champions, discuss the Women's International Champions Cup. The Courage faces Manchester City in the event at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary on Aug. 15, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK NC Courage coach Paul Riley and midfielder Samantha Mewis, a member of the U.S. World Cup champions, discuss the Women's International Champions Cup. The Courage faces Manchester City in the event at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary on Aug. 15, 2019.

There’s a lot going on this week. Here’s your cheat sheet of can’t-miss events around town.

Women’s International Champions Cup

If you’ve still got the rush of World Cup fever, here’s your chance to see some of the best women’s soccer players on the world stage — right here in Cary. The Women’s International Champions Cup, which the NC Courage won last year, will be held Aug. 15-18 at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary. Visiting teams are Olympique Lyonnais, Manchester City and Atletico de Madrid, all of whom boast players from the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The schedule is Aug. 15, 5 p.m.: Olympique Lyonnais vs. Atlético de Madrid; 7:30 p.m.: North Carolina Courage vs. Manchester City; Aug. 18, 5 p.m.: Third-place play-off; and 7:30 p.m.: Final. Ticket prices vary. Ticketmaster.com

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Brian Littrell, from left, A.J. McLean, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson and Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys will perform Aug. 20 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh. Chris Pizzello Invision/AP

Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour

Backstreet’s back, alright — with a new album (“DNA”) and tour. Embarking on their biggest arena tour in 18 years, the quintessential ’90s boy band will be onstage at PNC Arena for a pop-alicious boy band bonanza — serving as the perfect backdrop for your Insta story, no doubt, and perhaps your best nostalgic band story since you superfanned out at NKOTB last month. PNC Arena, Raleigh. Aug. 20, 8 p.m. From $45. backstreetboys.com/events

Play Moore Music Festival

Bringing even more to the newly opened Moore Square Park, the city ups the ante with this fam-friendly celebration of hip-hop culture with music and dance. The classic block-party vibe features graffiti writers, breakers and vendors. Main stage performers include national acts like Rich Medina and DJ Lindsey. Local acts feature Napoleon Wright II, Oak City Slums, Brassiousmonk, Micky Slicks, Raleigh Rockers and Lacewell. Moore Square, Raleigh. Aug. 17, 3-9 p.m. Free. raleighnc.gov

Gladys Knight

If you hadn’t “heard it through the Grapevine,” the iconic Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Famer, seven-time Grammy Award and BET Lifetime Achievement Award winner — aka the Empress of Soul — will descend upon the Durham Performing Arts Center stage for this one-night-only performance, giving you a chance to mean it when you sing along to “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me.” A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Hayti Heritage Center. DPAC, Durham. Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m. From $40. dpacnc.com

The Moo Moo, piled with marinated grilled skirt steak, thick-cut smoky bacon, fire-roasted onion, zippy salsa roja and crumbled queso, has already become the best-seller on the menu of The 13th Taco food truck. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

Tacopalooza

Let’s taco ’bout your eating skills — and Sunday plans. Time to prep for this third annual culinary extravaganza from the RDU Mobile Food Association featuring a taco eating contest, plus live music, local beer, kid activities and the best taco contest. Trucks include The 13th Taco, Bandido’s Mexican Cafe, Poblanos Tacos and More, to name a few. Knightdale Station Park, Knightdale. Aug. 18, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free to attend. facebook.com/RDUMFA

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder”

A new location for each scene with 111 costume changes. A difficult score. That is part of the story at the Raleigh Little Theatre — the first local production of the 2014 best musical Tony winner that follows Monty Navarro on his (hilarious) murderous romp to knock off heirs in quest of the family fortune. Cantey V. Sutton Theatre at Raleigh Little Theatre, 301 Pogue St., Raleigh. Aug. 16-Sept. 1, times vary. Tickets are $23-$27. raleighlittletheatre.org

Tyler Graeper stars as Monty in the Raleigh Little Theatre production of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder,” which won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2014. Brenna Berry-Stewart

Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week

You know the drill. From Aug. 12-18, find palate-pleasing fare via prix fixe menus across participating restaurants. Three-course menus are $20 or $30 per person. Some restaurants will have $5 and $10 lunch specials. Reservations encouraged. DineDowntownRaleigh.com

Natural Selections

Making science even more fun is suds — of the beer variety. This sixth annual event sees some 20-plus state brewers at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Science offering a delish sampling session of creations unique to the museum’s focus. Plus, there will be hands-on science of beer activities, games and music by The Jason Adamo Band. Proceeds benefit the Friends of the Museum. Bottoms up! 11 W. Jones St., Raleigh. Aug. 16, 7-10 p.m. 21+, from $30. naturalsciences.org

Summer Daze Music Festival

“Time to sit back and unwind… summer, summer, summertime.” Summer days may be waning, but Summer Daze at North Hills is just heating up, chock-full of live music onstage (DJ Nevy, The EFunk Experience, Cisco Adler, and ‘90s cover band Here’s to the Night), food trucks, vendors and all the summertime vibes you can handle. Entry is free, but beer ticket and T-shirt packages are available for purchase, with a portion of proceeds benefiting N.C. charity Arts for Life. Coastal Credit Union Midtown Park, North Hills, Raleigh. Aug. 17, noon to 9 p.m. Free. summerdazefestival.com

Breaking Benjamin

“The Diary of Jane” and other fan faves, plus new songs, unfold in this tour on the heels of the band’s newest album “Ember,” with Chevelle and Three Days Grace in tow. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh. Aug. 18, 5:30 p.m. From $24. livenation.com

Umstead Uncorked

Rosé all day! (Ok, evening). Oenophiles can uncork a delightful night at the Fireplace Lounge in The Umstead as the wine tasting series returns with this first event, Summer’s Last Gasp. Join sommelier Troy Revell as he takes you on a tour (think France, California and more) of rosé from the vault. The Umstead Hotel and Spa, 100 Woodland Pond Drive, Cary. Aug. 21, 6 p.m. $55 at 919.447.4050. theumstead.com