Cage the Elephant approaches music from different angles

Cage the Elephant performs with Spoon and Beck Aug 24 at Raleigh’s Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek.

It’s not easy for Cage the Elephant to put together a set list, now that the band has crafted four albums.

“Putting together a list for a show gets more difficult with each album,” keyboardist-guitarist Matthan Minster tells The News & Observer while calling from Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Cage the Elephant is on the road with Spoon and Beck, the tour’s co-headliner. They will stop Aug. 24 at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek. Beck has added Cage the Elephant’s “Night Running” to his set.

“Well, Beck helped write the song and is on it anyway,” Minster says. “We love that he pulls the song out. It sounds great with him. It’s a very cool move with him, because our take is that anything goes with this band.”

Cage the Elephant has easily veered from punk to garage rock to blues-inflected tunes during its 13-year career.

“It has a lot to do with the process with this band,” Minster said. “It’s the approach to songwriting. We’re always coming at you from a lot of different angles. When you do that, you get different results with each album.”

With the song “Night Running,” the band sent a half-finished version to Beck.

“We were working on ‘Night Running’ in an instrumental manner, and we got pretty far just vibing it out,” Minster explains. “We decided to take a chance and send it to Beck to see if he could add something to it, and he contributed so much. We love doing anything with Beck since he’s so full of ideas and inspiration. That song went from an instrumental that needed work to a part of his encore for this tour.”

Cage the Elephant, which also includes vocalist-guitarist Matt Shultz, his brother, guitarist Brad Shultz, guitarist Nick Bockrath, bassist Daniel Tichenor and drummer Brad Jared Champion, is touring behind its latest album, “Social Cues.”

The album is a contrast to its previous release, the gritty “Tell Me I’m Pretty.” The garage rock release was produced by The Black Keys Dan Auerbach. “Social Cues” features a cleaner production with songs that are deeper and darker.

“We just keep moving on,” Minster says.

Details

Who: Beck, Spoon and Cage the Elephant

When: 6 p.m. Aug. 24

Where: Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh

Tickets: Start at $29.50

Info: 919-831-6400 or walnutcreekamphitheatre.com