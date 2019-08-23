‘Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am’ documentary illuminates late author’s life

The late author Toni Morrison is the subject of the documentary, ‘Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am.” Morrison died Aug. 5, 2019. AP Photo

The acclaimed, award-winning author Toni Morrison died Aug. 5, leaving behind fans who admired her voice and impact. She won countless awards, including the Nobel Prize for Literature and a Pulitzer Prize.

The 2019 documentary “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am,” from Timothy Greenfield-Sanders, is now being screened at several theaters in the Triangle.

On Aug. 25, it will play at the Carolina Theatre. Show times to be announced. $8-$10.

It is at The Cary Aug. 24 at 9 p.m. with encores Aug. 29 at 2 p.m., and 9 p.m.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It also is at the Chelsea Theater in Chapel Hill. Check website for showtimes.

Other highlights

▪ Aug. 23, the Carolina Theatre in Durham is screening two sci-fi flicks from the ‘80s as part of the RetroFantasm series. First up, there’s Peter Hyams’ “2010: The Year We Make Contact.” The 1984 sequel to “2001: A Space Odyssey” stars Roy Scheider, John Lithgow and Helen Mirren. Following that is Michael Crichton’s “Looker” (1981), starring Albert Finney, James Coburn and Susan Dey. The double bill begins at 7, and admission is $9.50 ($80 for a season pass).

On Aug. 28, the Cinema Overdrive series celebrates its 10th anniversary with “Trailerpalooza Strikes Back!” The program will feature TV spots or trailers for every film shown in the series in sequential order. 7 p.m. $7. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org .

▪ Aug. 23, The Cary theater is presenting the 2019 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour, a 96-minute theatrical program of seven short films at 7 p.m., followed by Benedikt Erlingsson’s 2018 comedy drama “Woman at War” (there will be encores of “Woman at War” on Aug. 24 at 7 p.m., Aug. 25 at 2 p.m., and Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.).

Check the Cary’s website for ticket prices. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.

▪ Aug. 25, Durham’s Ponysaurus Brewing continues its Summer Movie Series with a showing of the 1999 comedy “Superstar” with Molly Shannon at 8 p.m. Free. Details: 978-7701 or ponysaurusbrewing.com.