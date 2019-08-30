Hopscotch Music Festival is 10 years old and is ready for a party

The Hopscotch Music Festival will be at City Plaza, Red Hat Amphitheater and other smaller venues in downtown Raleigh. tlong@newsobserver.com

And just like that, the Hopscotch Music Festival is turning 10.

We’ve watched it grow from its early beginnings into a showcase for one of the most eclectic, daring lineups of any music festival around.

This year’s festival is no different, with 130 bands over three days across 12-plus venues. That includes acts like Sleater-Kinney, James Black, Jenny Lewis, Chvrches and a reunion of beloved Little Brother headlining Red Hat Amphitheater and City Plaza stages.

And that doesn’t include all of the bars and music spots throughout downtown Raleigh holding day parties and mini concerts all weekend. For those who have been before, we hope your spreadsheet is fired up. If you haven’t, grab a wristband and just let your ear guide you.

The basics

When: Sept. 5-7, downtown Raleigh

Cost: Single show tickets for main stage shows ($37.50 to $47.50); single-day passes ($89 to $99) and multi-day wristband tickets available.

Info: hopscotchmusicfest.com

What’s new

▪ The Hopscotch 8k run is Sept. 7 at 9:30 a.m., which starts and finishes at 1251 Goode St., Raleigh at Dix Park. Fee includes a beer from Trophy Brewing Co., and free admission to Trophy’s day party. Proceeds go to Healing Transitions. A 1k option is available.

▪ An anniversary party is Sept. 7 at 2:30 p.m. at the Residence Inn, 616 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh, on the 2nd floor veranda and 10th & Terrace rooftop.

▪ Panels at the Residence Inn Sept. 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. A 10-year retrospective is at 1 p.m. with founders of the festival. At 2 p.m., the premiere of a “The Listening,” a mini documentary on Little Brother produced by Come Here North Carolina, followed by a Q&A with Phonte (of Little Brother) and director Holland R. Gallagher. At 3 p.m., there is a panel called Books & Bands.

▪ Can’t make it? All three days of the festival’s acts at City Plaza will be live streamed on WUNC Music.

Thursday, Sept. 5

City Plaza

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

5:40 p.m. The Nude Party

6:30 p.m. Snail Mail

7:45 p.m. Kurt Vile

9:15 p.m. Sleater-Kinney

Friday, Sept. 6

City Plaza

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

5:50 p.m. Tyler Ramsey

7 p.m. TBA

8:40 p.m. Jenny Lewis

Red Hat Amphitheater

Doors open at 5:45 p.m.

6:30 p.m. Faye Webster

8 p.m. Dirty Projectors

9:45 p.m. James Blake

Saturday, Sept. 7

City Plaza

Doors open at 2 p.m.

2:30 p.m. Indigo de Souza

3:30 p.m. Kooley High

4:30 p.m. Lute

6 p.m. Raphael Saadiq

7:15 p.m. Little Brother

Red Hat Amphitheater

6:15 p.m. !!! (CHK CHK CHK)

8 p.m. Phantogram

9:45 p.m. Chvrches