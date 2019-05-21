The Hopscotch Music Festival is turning 10. Here’s who’s headlining this year.

Sleater-Kinney in concert in Raleigh Check out photos from the Sleater-Kinney concert featuring Corin Tucker, Carrie Brownstein, and Janet Weiss at The Ritz in Raleigh, NC Wednesday night, April 22, 2015. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out photos from the Sleater-Kinney concert featuring Corin Tucker, Carrie Brownstein, and Janet Weiss at The Ritz in Raleigh, NC Wednesday night, April 22, 2015.

The Hopscotch Music Festival, Raleigh’s farewell to summer, will be bigger than ever this year. Festival organizers announced the lineup Tuesday, including headliners Sleater-Kinney, James Blake, Raphael Saadiq, Jenny Lewis and many others, adding up to more than 100 performers over three days.

Hopscotch will be Sept. 5-7 this year, its 10th anniversary. In a decade of bringing major acts to Raleigh, it’s grown into a large homegrown music festival, eclipsed only by the Wide Open Bluegrass festival, which moved from Nashville to Raleigh six years ago.

The Hopscotch music festival takes over downtown, with main acts performing at City Plaza and Red Hat Amphitheater and club acts spread out among nearly a dozen other venues.

City Plaza acts include Sleater-Kinney, Kurt Vile & the Violators, Snail Mail, The Nude Party, Jenny Lewis, Purple Mountains, Tyler Ramsey, Little Brother, Raphael Saadiq, Lute, and Indigo De Souza with Icky Bricketts.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Red Hat acts include James Blake, Dirty Projectors, Faye Webster, Chvrches, Phantogram and !!! (Chk Chk Chk).

Tickets for Hopscotch go on sale Thursday, May 23, with three-day passes at $199 and VIP passes at $299. Single-day passes and main stage concert tickets will also go on sale later in the summer. Organizers said in a release that they’ve sold more pre-sale tickets than ever before.

There are also a number of North Carolina acts, including Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Lute, Little Brother, Birds of Avalon, Daughter of Swords and others.

For more details on artists and to buy tickets, visit hopscotchmusicfest.com.