The Raconteurs are back together, plus 6 other concerts to check out

The Raconteurs are, left to right, Jack Lawrence, Jack White, Patrick Keeler and Brendan Benson. They will perform Sept. 3 at Red Hat Amphitheater.

The weekend of Labor Day is normally a relatively quiet weekend for concerts. Fortunately, there are a few shows coming to the Triangle that are worth catching over the weekend and into the week.

1. The Raconteurs

The details: Sept. 3, 7 p.m., Red Hat Amphitheater, 500 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh. $35 and up. redhatamphitheater.com

The Raconteurs are back on the road and back recording, releasing “Help Us Stranger,” their first new album in a decade. The group, comprised of Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence and Patrick Keeler, has a sound that is described as “blues power, sinewy psychedelia, Detroit funk and Nashville soul,” according to press notes.

2. Intocable

The details: Aug. 31, 8 p.m. The Ritz, 2820 Industrial Drive, Raleigh. Tickets start at $35. 919-424-1400. ritzraleigh.com

Fans of Tejano music should not miss Intocable, the band driven by polka rhythms with the catchy melodies crafted by frontman Ricky Munoz. The band has been a Tejano favorite since the late ‘90s. “Perception,” the band’s 22nd album is comprised of hard-hitting conjunto, norteno rhythms and folk ballads. Munoz tells Billboard he is happy with his career but regrets an early business decision: he doesn’t own the masters from his band’s early years.

“That’s probably the only thing I regret from the last 25 years,” he said. “But being independent is awesome. You have to work harder, but that’s okay because I love working, music and doing shows.”

3. In This Moment

The details: Sept. 4, 6:30 p.m. The Ritz, 2820 Industrial Drive, Raleigh. Tickets start at $35. 919-424-1400 or ritzraleigh.com

Maria Brink is one of those few larger-than-life characters in the world of rock. The goth-rock band, which features guitarist Chris Howorth, is at its best when crafting menacing, nihilstic tunes. Hopefully the band will deliver a number of cuts from its incendiary 2017 release “Ritual” when it returns to Raleigh.

4. New Reveille with Andrew Duhon

The details: Sept. 4, 5:45 p.m. Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. Tickets are $5. 919-462-2025 or boothamphitheatre.com

Raleigh’s New Reveille impressed in 2018, courtesy of its solid second album, “The Keep.” The project, which was released last September, shows how much the band has grown since its debut album. The Americana band has turned ears, thanks to the sublime three-part harmonies delivered by vocalist Amy Kamm, violinist Autumn Brand and cellist Kaitlin Grady. New Reveille’s banjo player Daniel Cook tells Billboard he’s thrilled to be part of a band with such talented musicians.

“Amy, as soon as I heard her demo several years ago, I just knew I wanted her to sing my songs,” Cook told Billboard. “That was the spark: Everybody else joining was kind of the gasoline. And Autumn and Kaitlin brought something really unique: Instead of a traditional fiddle player we have a classical string section, who also have a lot of pop influences.”

Duhon, a soulful New Orleans native, will perform with New Reveille.

5. Supersuckers

The details: Sept. 5, 9 p.m. Motorco, 732 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. Tickets start at $15. 919-901-0875 or motorcomusic.com

There is no band quite like the Arizona cow-punks. Vocalist Eddie Spaghetti, who possesses a leathery voice has led an unpredictable band with a high fun quotient. Thirty years after forming, the group is touring behind its latest album, “Suck It,” which is comprised of swaggering, intense punk tunes. Hats off to Spaghetti, who is back after beating throat cancer. The frontman spent six months being tube fed but it’s just like old times when he takes the stage.

6. Little Stranger

The details: Aug. 30, 9 p.m. Pour House, 224 S. Blount St., Raleigh. Tickets start at $5. 919-821-1120 or thepourhousemusichall.com

The hip-hop duo of John and Kevin Shields, who also are brothers, are inventive and recall Gorillaz.

7. Valleys and Seeking Solace

The details: Aug. 31, 7:30 p.m., Motorco. Tickets start at $10, 919-901-0875 or motorcomusic.com

It’s a night of metalcore with Clayton’s Valleys and Raleigh’s Seeking Solace. Infirma and Discoveries are also on the bill.