Fall 2019 Arts Guide: Your ultimate calendar to live music, concerts in the Triangle.

Ariana Grande brings her Sweetener tour to Raleigh’s PNC Arena Nov. 22. Invision

All information is subject to change. Check with the venue or organization before buying tickets.

Art of Cool

Sept. 27-29, Six Durham venues (Durham Bulls Athletic Park, the Durham Armory, Motorco Music Hall, Carolina Theatre, The Pinhook and The Masonic Lodge.) 984-244-1033 or aocfestival.com One-day passes available along with VIP packages

▪ There will be more than 20 acts from R&B, soul, hip-hop, jazz and alternative music. Plus, former UNC and NBA player Rasheed Wallace (also known as current Durham Jordan High School coach) is the guest host. Friday performances include Jill Scott, Ari Lennox, 9th Wonder and Yolanda Rabun. Saturday performances include Run-DMC, Whodini, Big Daddy Kane & The Symphony and Talib Kweli.

The ArtsCenter

300-G E. Main St., Carrboro 919-929-2787 or artscenterlive.org

▪ Richard Smith, Sept. 5

▪ Alice Gerrard, Allison de Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves, Sept. 21

▪ Kim So Ra: A Sign of Rain, Sept. 22

▪ Bombino and Vieux Farka Touré, Oct. 13

▪ Susan Werner, Oct. 18

▪ Alash and Shodekeh, Oct. 26

▪ Keller Williams, Dec. 6

▪ Circle 12 Holiday Show, Dec. 20

▪ BeauSoleil Cajun Christmas, Dec. 21

Bands, Bites and Boats

Fred G. Bond Metro Park, 801 High House Road, Cary 919-469-4100 or townofcary.org. Free.

▪ Bands, food trucks and breweries gather at Bond Park the first Friday of the month from April to October.

Be Loud! 2019

Cat’s Cradle, 300 E. Main St., Carrboro $40 for a weekend pass, $25 for Friday night only and $25 for Saturday night. 919-967-9053, beloudfestival.com or catscradle.com

This 6th annual benefit concert is Aug. 23-24. This year’s lineup features Chatham County Line, The Old Ceremony, The Tan & Sober Gentlemen and Alive at 27 on Aug. 23. The following day, Aug. 24, features Preeesh!, Greg Humphreys Electric Trio, PopUp Chorus and Pajama Day. (Preesh! is described as a “Chapel Hill supergroup” who will perform songs from Joe Jackson’s first two albums, “Look Sharp!” and “I’m the Man.”) All proceeds go to the Be Loud! Sophie Foundation, which raises funds for adolescent and young adult cancer support program at UNC.

Booth Amphitheatre

8003 Regency Parkway, Cary Cary 800-514-3849 or boothamphitheatre.com

▪ Big Head Todd & the Monsters and Toad the Wet Sprocket, Aug. 18

▪ New Reveille with Andrew Duhon, Pickin’ in the Pines, Sept. 4

▪ Little Big Town with Ashley McBryde, Sept. 6

▪ Jeanne Jolly, Pickin’ in the Pines, Sept. 11

▪ Kacey Musgraves, Sept. 14

▪ Diamond Creek, Pickin’ in the Pines, Sept. 18

▪ Mandolin Orange with Mountain Man, Sept. 21

▪ Johnny Folsom 4/Patsy Cline Tribute, Pickin’ in the Pines, Sept. 25

▪ Lorraine Jordan & Friends, Pickin’ in the Pines, Oct. 2

▪ Wilco, Oct. 16

Kacey Musgraves performs on NBC’s “Today” July 19, 2019. She will bring her show to Booth Amphtheatre Sept. 14. Charles Sykes Invision/AP







Carolina Harmony Chorus

St. Giles Presbyterian Church, 5101 Oak Park Rd, Raleigh 877-851-9188 or carolinaharmony.com

▪ Singsation, Aug. 20-Oct. 1, learn how to sing with the award-winning women’s a cappella chorus. Free. RSVP on website.

Carolina Performing Arts

Memorial Hall, 114 E. Cameron Ave., UNC-Chapel Hill CURRENT ArtSpace + Studio, 123 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, 145 E. Cameron Ave., UNC-Chapel Hill 919-843-3333 or carolinaperformingarts.org

▪ Tierra Whack, Sept. 13, Memorial Hall

▪ Alicia Olatuja, “Intuition: Songs from the Minds of Women,” Oct. 2, Hill Hall

▪ An Evening with Chris Thile, Oct. 22, Memorial Hall

▪ Golda Schultz, soprano, and Jonathan Ware, piano, Oct. 30, Hill Hall

▪ Emmylou Harris, Nov. 8, Memorial Hall

▪ Sarod Trilogy, Amjad Ali Khan, Nov. 13, Memorial Hall

▪ Sarah Cahill, “The Future is Female,” piano, Nov. 16, CURRENT

▪ Publiquartet, “Freedom and Faith,” Dec. 13, Hill Hall

Carolina Theatre

309 W. Morgan St., Durham 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org

▪ Richard Marx, solo acoustic, Aug. 23

▪ Robert Cray, Aug. 24

▪ Three Dog Night, Sept. 6

▪ Leo Dan En Concierto, Sept. 7

▪ Judy Collins, Sept. 19

▪ The Mavericks, Sept. 22

▪ Josh Ritter & the Royal City Band, Sept. 26

▪ The Righteous Brothers: Bill Medley and Bucky Heard, Sept. 29

▪ Mavis Staples, Oct. 3

▪ Andy Grammer, Oct. 4

▪ The Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle – Masters of Invention, Oct. 6

▪ Rumours of Fleetwood Mac: 50th anniversary tour, Oct. 19

▪ Justin Hayward with Michael Dawes, Oct. 26

▪ 100 Men in Black reunion concert with Kelontae Gavin, Oct. 27

▪ Durham Symphony Orchestra: American Women’s Suffrage Centennial Concert, Nov. 3

▪ Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin, Nov. 14

▪ The Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle – Beyond Opera, Nov. 17

▪ Kip Moore, Nov. 21

▪ Aaron Neville, Nov. 22

▪ Robert Earl Keen: Countdown to Christmas, Dec. 4

▪ The Malpass Brothers, Dec. 5

▪ See Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle and Duke Performances listings for more.

Cary Youth Voices

▪ “Summer Sing, Greenwood Forest Baptist Church, Aug. 20

▪ Concert Choir Ovations performance, Meymandi Concert Hall, Nov. 23

▪ Winter concert, Dec. 6

Chamber Music Raleigh

SECU Auditorium at N.C. Museum of Art, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh N.C. Museum of History, 5 E. Edenton St., Raleigh 919-821-2030 or chambermusicraleigh.org Individual concert tickets can be bought day-of at ncartmuseum.org or at 919-715-5923. Season tickets available. Some docent-led tours of featured works are offered.

▪ Eroica Trio, Sept. 29, N.C. Museum of History

▪ Trio Virado, Oct. 27, N.C. Museum of History

▪ Ciompi Quartet, Nov. 10, N.C. Museum of Art

▪ Clara Yang and Javier Martinez Campos, N.C. Museum of Art

Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle

919-335-6125 or chamberorchestraofthetriangle.org Ticket prices vary, from free to $30

▪ UpClose Chamber Music Series featuring The Verona Quartet – Visionary Voices, Sept. 25, Durham Arts Council, PSI Theatre, 120 Morris St., Durham

▪ Guest Artist Recital – Sayaka Selina, cello, Oct. 3, NorthStar Church of the Arts, 220 W. Geer St., Durham

▪ The COT – Masters of Invention featuring cellist Sayaka Selina, Oct. 6, Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St., Durham

▪ UpClose Chamber Music Series featuring The Verona Quartet – The Art of Storytelling, Nov. 7, Moeser Auditorium in Hill Hall, 135 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill

▪ Guest Artist Masterclass – Mary Gayle Green, mezzo-soprano, Nov. 15, The Forest at Duke, 2701 Pickett Road, Durham

▪ The COT – Beyond Opera featuring mezzo-soprano Mary Gayle Green, Nov. 17, Carolina Theatre

Chapel Hill Philharmonia

▪ Season TBD.

Choral Society of Durham

▪ Christmas Concerts, “Cantata 63, Christen, ätzet diesen Tag” by J.S. Bach and choral arrangements of holiday movie music and “The Nutcracker,” Dec. 13 and Dec. 15, Duke University Chapel

Clayton Center

111 East Second St., Clayton 919-553-1737, theclaytoncenter.com

▪ Strong Tower Christian Fellowship Praise Party with Canton Jones, Sept. 14

▪ Marty Stuart presents “The Pilgrim,” Oct. 4

▪ Carole Sloane and Mike Renzi: Two for the Road, Oct. 11

▪ Clayton at 150: Piano Festival Gala, Nov. 9

▪ Melinda Doolittle, Dec. 6

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh 919-831-6400 or walnutcreekamphitheatre.com

▪ Breaking Benjamin, Chevelle & Three Days Grace, Aug. 18

▪ Chris Young and Chris Janson, Aug. 23

▪ Beck, Cage the Elephant and Spoon, Aug. 24

▪ Jason Aldean and Kane Brown, Sept. 13

▪ Peter Frampton, Sept. 14

▪ Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt, Alison Krauss, Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, Sept. 15

▪ Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience, Sept. 18

▪ Meek Mill and Future, Sept. 19

▪ ZZ Top, Oct. 5

▪ Luke Bryan, Cole Swindell and Jon Langston, Oct. 12

Concert Singers of Cary

Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave., Cary 919-469-4069 or concertsingers.org Tickets: $22 to $24

▪ “Music of Light and Love,” featuring Jake Runestad’s “The Hope of Loving,” Oct. 26

▪ Holiday Pops, Dec. 14

Concerts in the Park

Joyner Park, 701 Harris Road, Wake Forest wakeforestnc.gov

Free outdoor concerts from 5 to 7 p.m. In case of rain, shows may be relocated to the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre.

▪ Sensory Expressions, Sept. 1, with Wake Forest Unplugged before the concert

▪ Legacy Band, Sept. 8

Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

2 E. South St., Raleigh 919-996-8700 or dukeenergycenterraleigh.com

▪ Yordano in Concert, Aug. 31, A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater

▪ North Carolina Symphony – Sensory-Friendly Concert: Family Fun 4 Everyone, Sept. 14, Meymandi (for children and adults with autism, sensory sensitivities and other special needs.)

▪ North Carolina Symphony – Concerto for Two Pianos, Sept. 20-21, Meymandi Concert Hall

▪ Gary Allan, Sept. 28, Memorial Auditorium

▪ Marisela, Sept. 29, Memorial

▪ Triangle Independent Schools Choral Festival, Sept. 29, Meymandi

▪ Dream Theater: Distance Over Time Tour, Oct. 5, Memorial

▪ North Carolina Symphony – Video Games Live, Oct. 5, Meymandi

▪ Iyanla Vanzant, Oct. 8, Memorial

▪ North Carolina Symphony – Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2, Oct. 11-12, Meymandi

▪ North Carolina Symphony – Leslie Odom Jr., Oct. 18-19, Meymandi

▪ North Carolina Symphony – Halloween Spooktacular: The Composer is Dead, Oct. 26, Meymandi

▪ North Carolina Symphony – Mahler Symphony No. 5, Nov. 1-2, Meymandi

▪ Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly: The Rock ’N’ Roll Dream Tour (via holographic performance), Nov. 9, Memorial

▪ North Carolina Opera presents Wagner’s “Siegfried Act III,” Nov. 10, Meymandi

▪ North Carolina Symphony – New World Symphony, Nov. 15-16, Meymandi

▪ North Carolina Symphony – Bernstein & Copland, Nov. 22-23, Meymandi

▪ North Carolina Symphony – Cirque de Noel, Nov. 27-30, Meymandi

▪ North Carolina Symphony – Handel’s Messiah, Dec. 6-7, Meymandi

▪ Home Free Dive Bar Christmas Tour, Dec. 8, Meymandi

▪ North Carolina Symphony – Holiday Pops, Dec. 13-14, Meymandi

▪ North Carolina Symphony – New Year’s Eve: Vienna with a Twist, Dec. 31, Meymandi

▪ See N.C. Symphony and N.C. Opera schedules for more.

Duke University Department of Music

music.duke.edu. Free unless otherwise noted.

▪ Duke Symphony Orchestra Pops Concert, Sept. 1. East Campus Main Quad

▪ Flute4: Carla Copeland-Burns, Erinn Frechette, Caroline Ulrich, & Amy Orsinger Whitehead, Sept. 8. Baldwin Auditorium

▪ Faculty/Student Chamber Orchestra Concert, Sept. 14, Free, Baldwin Auditorium

▪ “Priceless: The Music of Florence Price,” Sept. 21, Baldwin Auditorium

▪ Encounters: with the Music of Our Time presents Gloria Cheng, piano, Sept. 22, Baldwin Auditorium

▪ Page Stephens, mezzo soprano; Chuck Dillard, piano; and chamber ensemble: “The White Album,” Sept. 28, Nelson Music Room, East Duke Building

▪ Flavors of French Song: Elizabeth Linnartz, soprano & Deborah Hollis, pianist, Sept. 29, Nelson Music Room

▪ Duke Symphony Orchestra with Karen Walwyn, pianist, Oct. 2, Baldwin Auditorium

▪ Duke University Wind Symphony: “Let My Love be Heard,” Oct. 3, Baldwin Auditorium

▪ Ciompi Quartet: Trois Modernes, Oct. 12, $18, Nelson Music Room

▪ Women’s Wind Ensemble, Oct. 13, Baldwin Auditorium

▪ Duke New Music Ensemble [dnme] presents RighteousGIRLS, Oct. 18, Baldwin Auditorium

▪ Hsiao-mei Ku, violin & R. Larry Todd, piano, Oct. 20, Nelson Music Room

▪ Duke Jazz, Djembe and Afro-Cuban Ensembles with Ernie Watts, saxophone, Oct. 25, $10, Baldwin

▪ Duke Chorale, Symphony Orchestra, and Wind Symphony, Oct. 26, Baldwin Auditorium

▪ Duke University String School: Violin and Cello Choir Concert, Nov. 2, Nelson Music Room

▪ Duke University String School: Orchestra Concert, Nov. 3, Baldwin Auditorium

▪ Rare Music Series: “Frescobaldi in Florence,” with Julianne Baird, soprano & Benjamin Katz, harpsichord, Nov. 9, Nelson Music Room

▪ Duke University Wind Symphony with Imani Winds, Nov. 14, Baldwin Auditorium

▪ Duke Djembe & Afro-Cuban Ensembles with guest artist Melena, Nov. 15, Baldwin Auditorium

▪ Duke Chinese Music Ensemble, Nov. 17, Nelson Music Room

▪ Chamber Music Concert, Nov. 19, Baldwin Auditorium

▪ Duke Opera Theater, Nov. 23, Nelson Music Room

▪ Duke Chorale Christmas Concert, Dec. 3, Duke Chapel

▪ Duke Symphony Orchestra with Caroline Stinson, cellist, Dec. 4, Baldwin

▪ Duke Jazz Ensemble with Fred Wesley, trombone, Dec. 6, $10 ($5 for senior citizens and students, free for 17 and younger), Baldwin Auditorium

Duke Performances

▪ Ambrose Akinmusire, “Origami Harvest,” Sept. 19, Rubenstein Arts Center

▪ Mumu Fresh, “Building Bridges: Muslims in America,” Sept. 21, The Pinhook

▪ Escher String Quartet and Dover Quartet, Sept. 28, Baldwin Auditorium

▪ Mavis Staples, Oct. 3, Carolina Theatre

▪ Andrew Tyson, piano, Oct. 11, Baldwin Auditorium

▪ Vox Luminis, “The Bach Dynasty,” Oct. 18, Duke Chapel

▪ Jerusalem Quartet, Oct. 19, Baldwin Auditorium

▪ The Bad Plus, Oct. 20, Baldwin Auditorium

▪ The Kingdom Choir, Oct. 26, Duke Chapel

▪ Sam Green & Yo La Tengo, Nov. 1, Reynolds Industries Theater

▪ Rafiq Bhatia, “Breaking English, Building Bridges: Muslims in America,” Nov. 7, Rubenstein Arts Center

▪ Shai Wosner and Orio Weiss, “Two Pianos,” Nov. 9, Baldwin Auditorium

▪ Tenebrae Joby Talbot’s “Path of Miracles,” Nov. 12, Duke Chapel

▪ Imani Winds & Harlem Quartet, “Passion for Bach & Coltrane,” Nov. 16, Baldwin Auditorium

▪ Isabelle Faust, violin, and Alexander Melnikov, piano, Nov. 23, Baldwin Auditorium

▪ Ciompi Quartet featuring the Lark Quartet and Laura Sewell, cello, “Of the Cloth,” Nov. 24, Baldwin Auditorium

▪ Music Maker 25 Pickers & Storytellers: Don Flemons, “Blind Boy” Paxton, Jake Xerxes Fussell and Gail Caesar, Dec. 4, The Fruit

▪ Music Maker 25 Southern Voices: Lonnie Holley and Alexa Rose, Dec. 5, The Fruit

▪ Music Maker 25 Zydeco: Major Handy with Buckwheat Zydeco Jr and Ils Sont Partis, Dec. 6, The Fruit

▪ Music Maker 25 Native American: Pura Fe, Cary Morin, Deer Clain Singers and Lakota John and Kin, Dec. 7, The Fruit

▪ Peter Serkin, piano, and Pamela Frank, violin, Dec. 7, Baldwin Auditorium

▪ Music Maker 25 Blues Revue: Cool John Ferguson, Alabama Slim, Pat “Mother Blues” Cohen, Pura Fe and Cary Morin, Dec. 7, The Fruit

▪ Music Maker 25 Gospel: The Branchettes with Phil Cook, Dec. 8, The Fruit

▪ Music Maker 25 Gospel: The Glorifying Vines Sisters, Dec. 8, The Fruit

Durham Community Chorale

▪ Hoilday concert, Dec. 7, Temple Baptist Church, 2121 Umstead Road, Durham.

Durham Community Concert Band

▪ Fall concert – Movies & Musicals, Oct. 27

▪ Holiday concert, Dec. 12, Dec. 14

Durham Medical Orchestra

▪ “Baseball for All: A Concert to Benefit the Durham Miracle League Field,” Oct. 20, Durham Central Park Pavilion, 501 Foster St., Durham. Free lawn seating. Tickets for covered seats. The family-friendly musical program recreates the experience of attending a baseball game in nine innings.

▪ Fall Concert featuring Trombone and Cello concertos, Dec. 8, Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University. Free.

Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC)

123 Vivian St., Durham 919-680-2787 or dpacnc.com

▪ Gladys Knight, Aug. 21

▪ The Temptations and The Four Tops, Aug. 23

▪ Indigo Girls, Sept. 7

▪ Buddy Guy and Shemekia Copeland, Sept. 10

▪ Charlie Wilson, Sept. 13

▪ Kevin Gates, Oct. 30

▪ John Prine, Nov. 1

▪ REO Speedwagon, Nov. 13

▪ Kansas, Nov. 16

▪ The Doobie Brothers, Nov. 20

▪ Sylvan Esso with Molly Salre of Mountain Men, Nov. 22-23

▪ Kenny G, Nov. 24

▪ The Britan Setzer Orchestra’s annual Christmas Rocks! Tour

▪ Il Divo Holiday Song Celebration, Nov. 29

Fearrington Village Singers

▪ December concert TBA.

Follow Me to Fuquay-Varina

Centennial Square, 102 N. Main Street, Fuquay-Varina fuquay-varina.org/fm2fv

The free concert series is 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. with music, food trucks and a kids zone. Sept. 5, 19, Oct. 10.

Forty Acres Concerts

▪ The Old Ceremony at RambleRill Farm, Sept. 7, 913 Arthur Minnis Road, Hillsborough

▪ Anya Hinkle & Tellico, Oct. 19, Five Oaks Clubhouse, 5109 Pine Cone Drive, Durham.

▪ Chatham Rabbits, Nov. 16, Five Oaks Clubhouse.

Friday Night on White concert series

The Wake Forest concerts takes place along South White Street on the second Friday night of each month from April through September. Concerts are 6 to 9 p.m.

▪ Crush, Sept. 13.

Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival

▪ Season Opening Extravaganza, Sept. 29, Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, Raleigh

▪ The Magnificent Schubert, Oct. 12, Hayes Barton

▪ Next Generation, Oct. 27, Nelson Music Room, Duke University, Durham

▪ A Tradition of Individuals, Nov. 17, Hayes Barton

Garner Performing Arts Center

742 W. Garner Road, Garner 919-661-4602 or garnerperformingartscenter.com

▪ Brian Owens featuring Marvin Gaye hits, Sept. 12

▪ Jazz dinner with Yolanda Rabun, Dec. 13

Groove in the Garden

Stephenson Amphitheatre at Raleigh Little Theatre, 301 Pogue St., Raleigh.

The fifth annual Groove in the Garden is Sept. 21 from 2 to 8 p.m. with two stages of music with a focus on homegrown acts. This year’s headline acts on the main stage include Arson Daily, Urban Soil, Hot at Nights 18-piece orchestra, Kooley High and Sarah Shook & The Disarmers. With food, art vendors and a kids zone. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 day-of. Free for kids 5 and younger.

Halle Cultural Arts Center

237 N. Salem St. Apex

▪ Halle Classical Concert Series, American Music for Brass, Sept. 15

▪ Jazzlive Concert Series with Vibraphonist Steve Hobbs, Nov. 9

▪ Halle Classical Concert Series, Russian Composers in their 30s, Nov. 17

Hillyer Community Chorus

Hillyer Memorial Christian Church, 718 Hillsborough St., Raleigh HillyerCommunityChorus@gmail.com or hillyercommunitychorus.org

▪ Winter concert, Jan. 12

Holly Springs Cultural Center

300 W. Ballentine St, Holly Springs 919-567-4000 or hollyspringsnc.us/323/Cultural-Center or Facebook

▪ Summer at the Springs presents The Whiskey Runners, Aug. 23

▪ Matt Dusk, Sept. 20

▪ Route 55 Jazz Band, Sept. 21

▪ Big Bang Boom, Sept. 28

▪ Holly Springs Community Band, Oct. 12

▪ The John Denver Story starring William Florian, Nov. 1

▪ Route 55 Jazz Band, Dec. 14

▪ Holly Springs Community Band, Dec. 15

Hopscotch Music Festival

The 10th edition is Sept. 5-7, downtown Raleigh. Single-day tickets ($37.50 to $47.50) and multi-day wristband tickets available. Plus, free day parties in smaller night spots.

Look for 130 bands over three days across 12-plus venues. Headliners on Sept. 5 at City Plaza are Sleater-Kinney, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Snail Mail and The Nude Party. The headliners on Sept. 6 at Red Hat Amphitheater are James Blake, Dirty Projectors and Faye Webster and at City Plaza, Jenny Lewis, Purple Mountains and Tyler Ramsey. The festival wraps up Sept. 7 with Chvrches, Phantogram and !!! (CHK CHK CHK) at Red Hat with Little Brother, Raphael Saadiq and Lute at City Plaza.

Local Jazz at Durham Fruit Co.

Durham Fruit Co., 305 S. Dillard St., Durham localjazz.club

New concert series hosted by singer-songwriter and cellist, Shana Tucker. Doors open at 7 p.m. Shows at 7:30 p.m. All concerts general admission. Tickets only available online in advance.

▪ 60th anniversary celebration of Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue, Lynn Grissett Sextet, Aug. 19

▪ Annalisa and Zen Poets, Aug. 26

▪ Ernest Turner Trio, Sept. 9

▪ Brian Horton Quartet with Mavis Swan Poole, Sept. 16

▪ Shaquim Muldrow Quartet, Oct. 21

▪ Shana Tucker and Brian Horton present “John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman,” Oct. 28

▪ The Christian Tamburr Quartet featuring Kate McGarry, Nov. 4

▪ Ariel Pocock Quartet, Nov. 11

Mallarmé Chamber Players

▪ Durham at 150, Chamber Music of 1869, Sept. 8, 120 Morris St., Durham

▪ A Series of Unfortunate Musical Events with Low and Lower, Oct. 11, First Presbyterian Church, 305 E. Main St., Durham

Marvelous Music Mainstage Series

Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave., Cary 919-462-2055, townofcary.org (Search Mainstage Series)

▪ Marvelous Music Mainstage: The East Pointers, Sept. 20

▪ Marvelous Music Family: Grey Seal Puppets presents “Bathtub Pirates,” Oct. 12

▪ Marvelous Music Mainstage: Gina Chavez, Oct. 19

▪ Varvelous Music Mainstage: Violet Bell and Zoe & Cloyd, Nov. 8

▪ Marvelous Music Family: ArtsPower presents “The Monster Who Ate My Peas,” Nov. 9

▪ Marvelous Music Family: “The Nutcracker Suite” presented in partnership with Cary Ballet, Dec. 21

McGregor Hall Performing Arts Center

201 Breckenridge St., Henderson 252-598-0662 or mcgregorhall.org

▪ King Michael: A tribute to the King of Pop, Sept. 28

▪ Beyond Amazing Tour: A Gospel Music All-Star Event, Nov. 8

▪ The Raleigh Ringers, Dec. 6

▪ Black Nativity, Dec. 13-15

Meredith College

▪ Concert schedule to be announced.

Mishpacha

reverbnation.com/mishpacha

▪ Chanukah Concert, Dec. 15, 2-4 p.m., Quail Ridge Books & Music, Raleigh. Free.

Moogfest

The Durham festival, which celebrates the intersection of music and technology, is April 16-19, 2020.

Music Made in Heaven Community Handbell Ensemble

▪ See website for dates.

North Carolina Museum of Art

2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh. 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org

▪ Old Crow Medicine Show with Charlie Worsham, Aug. 24

▪ Chaka Khan, Aug. 29

▪ Mipso and Robert Ellis, Aug. 31

▪ Paperhand Puppet Intervention presents “We Are Here,” Sept. 6-8

▪ Snarky Puppy, Sept. 14

▪ Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, Sept. 25

▪ See Chamber Music Raleigh schedule for more.

North Carolina Chamber Music Institute

▪ See website for concerts.

North Carolina Master Chorale

▪ Dona Nobis Pacem, Oct. 25, Christ Baptist Church, 400 Newton Road, Raleigh

▪ Joy of the Season, Dec. 17, Meymandi Concert Hall, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh

NC State Music Department

Stewart Theatre, 2610 Cates Ave., Raleigh, unless otherwise noted 919-515-1100 or music.arts.ncsu.edu $$5 to $12. go.ncsu.edu/concerts

▪ Fall Choral Collage, Oct. 18

▪ Wind Ensemble, Nov. 5

▪ Raleigh Civic Chamber Orchestra, Nov. 10

▪ Jazz Ensemble II, Nov. 13

▪ Symphonic Band, Nov. 14

▪ Jazz Ensemble I, Nov. 15

▪ Wolfgang A Cappella, Nov. 17

▪ Ladies in Red, Nov. 23

▪ Raleigh Civic Symphony, Nov. 24

▪ Wind Ensemble Holiday Concert, Dec. 5

▪ Choral Holiday Concert, Dec. 6

▪ Acappology, Dec. 7

▪ See NC State LIVE schedule for more.

NC State LIVE

Stewart Theatre, 2610 Cates Ave., Raleigh, unless otherwise noted 919-515-1100, live.arts.ncsu.edu

▪ Les Tireux d’Roches, Aug. 27, The Pour House Music Hall, 224 S. Blount St., Raleigh. Tickets: thepourhousemusichall.com

▪ Amythyst Kiah, Sept. 10, The Pour House

▪ Regina Carter: Simply Ella, Sept. 28

▪ Nobuntu, Oct. 4

▪ Contra-Tiempo: joyUS justUS, with live music by Las Cafeteras, Oct. 25

▪ Nella, Nov. 2

▪ Canadian Brass, Nov. 16

N.C. Symphony

Meymandi Concert Hall, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2. E. South St., Raleigh 919-733-2750 or ncsymphony.org

▪ Sensory-Friendly Concert: Family Fun 4 Everyone, Sept. 14, For children and adults with autism, sensory sensitivities and other special needs.

▪ Concerto for Two Pianos, Sept. 20-21

▪ Video Games Live, Oct. 5

▪ Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2, Oct. 11-12

▪ Leslie Odom Jr., Oct. 18-19

▪ Halloween Spooktacular: The Composer Is Dead, Oct. 26

▪ Mahler Symphony No. 5, Nov. 1-2

▪ New World Symphony, Nov. 15-16

▪ Bernstein & Copland, Nov. 22-23

▪ Cirque de Noel, Nov. 27-30

▪ Handel’s Messiah, Dec. 6-7

▪ Holiday Pops, Dec. 13-14

▪ New Year’s Eve: Vienna with a Twist, Dec. 31

Northeast Piedmont Chorale

▪ See website for schedule.

Oak City Sound (formerly General Assembly Chorus)

▪ See website for schedule.

Packapalooza

Live It Up! Hillsborough Street caps off Wolfpack Welcome Week with this annual daylong party Aug. 24, 2 to 10 p.m., on Hillsborough Street. There will be games, food, performances and this year’s headliner, Delta Rae.

Ignacy Jan Paderewski Piano Festival of Raleigh

▪ Hubert Rutkowski (Poland) with the Raleigh Symphony Orchestra, Oct. 20 and 22, Meredith College, Jones Auditorium

▪ Tomasz Ritter (Poland), Nov. 2, N.C. Museum of History, Daniels Auditorium

▪ Andrew Yang (United States), Nov. 3, N.C. Museum of History, Daniels Auditorium

▪ Gloria Campaner (Italy), Nov. 9, St. Mary’s School, Smedes Parlor

▪ Jakub Kuszlik (Poland), Nov. 10, St. Mary’s School, Smedes Parlor

Philharmonic Association – Triangle Youth Music

▪ Triangle Youth Jazz Fall Concert, Nov. 10, Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave., Cary

▪ Triangle Youth Strings Fall Concert, Nov. 22, Cary Arts Center

▪ Triangle Youth Philharmonic Fall Concert, Nov. 24, Cary Arts Center

▪ Triangle Youth Orchestra and Symphony Fall Concerts, Nov. 26, Meymandi Concert Hall

▪ Triangle Youth Philharmonic Holiday Concert, Meymandi Concert Hall

PineCone

▪ The Trailblazers, Sept. 14, 7 p.m., Sertoma Amphitheatre, Bond Park, 801 High House Rd, Cary. Free.

▪ Che Apalache with Circus No. 9; all-ages pre-show bluegrass jam with Russell Johnson, Sept. 15, 2-6 p.m., Coastal Credit Union Midtown Park, Raleigh. Free.

▪ Wide Open Bluegrass, Sept. 27-28, Red Hat Amphitheater and downtown Raleigh. See worldofbluegrass.org

▪ South Indian Classical vocal music concert by Mytreyi Shastry Aravind, Oct. 13, 3 p.m. N.C. Museum of History, Raleigh. Free tickets required.

Playlist Concert Series

Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham durhamplaylist.com

▪ &More with Niito, Aug. 23

▪ Project 919 Band with Empower Dance Lesson, Sept. 6

▪ Les Filles de Illighadad with Diali Cissokho, Sept. 20

PNC Arena

1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh 919-861-2300 or thepncarena.com

▪ Backstreet Boy,s Aug. 20

▪ Chris Brown, Sept. 6

▪ Carrie Underwood, Sept. 30

▪ Post Malone, Oct. 17

▪ Bon Iver, with Feist, Oct. 19

▪ MercyMe, Oct. 20

▪ Slayer with Primus, Ministry and Phil Anselmo & The Illegals, Nov. 3

▪ The Black Keys, Modest Mouse and Shannon & The Clams, Nov. 8

▪ The 1975, Nov. 19

▪ Ariana Grande, Nov. 22

Raleigh Children’s Orchestra

▪ See website for details.

Raleigh Civic Symphony and Chamber Orchestra

Stewart Theatre, N.C. State Talley Student Union, 2610 Cates Ave., Raleigh 919-515-1100 or raleighcivicsymphony.com

▪ Orchestra performs world premiere by James Budinich, Nov. 10

▪ Symphony performs a world premiere by Georgia Shreve, Nov. 24

The Raleigh Concert Band

▪ Concerts are Nov. 9 and Dec. 14. Venues to be announced.

The Raleigh Ringers

▪ Winter concert Dec. 21-22, Meymandi Concert Hall, 2 E. South St., Raleigh.

Raleigh Symphony Orchestra

▪ “Legends of the Musical Stage,” Sept. 15, Cantey V. Sutton Theatre, Raleigh Little Theatre, 301 Pogue St., Raleigh. Tickets at raleighlittletheatre.org

▪ “Tango to Nuevo Tango,” Oct. 5, presented by the Free Spirits Ensemble, the chamber music program of the Raleigh Symphony Orchestra. Ruggero Piano, 4720 Hargrove Road, Raleigh.

▪ Symphonic Concert with the Paderewski Festival, Oct. 20, the first collaboration between the Raleigh Symphony Orchestra and the annual Paderewski Festival. Jones Auditorium, Meredith College.

Really Terrible Orchestra of the Triangle

▪ A Mildly Italian Christmas, Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m. Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave., Cary

Red Hat Amphitheater

500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. 919-996-8800 or redhatamphitheater.com

▪ Flogging Molly and Social Distortion, Aug. 18

▪ Judah & The Lion, Aug. 23

▪ Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Aug. 24

▪ St. Paul & The Broken Bones with The Connells and Terminator X (Rescheduled Band Together concert), Aug. 29

▪ The Raconteurs, Sept. 3

▪ Hopscotch Music Festival, Sept. 6-7 (See hopscotchmusicfest.com)

▪ Lizzo, Sept. 13

▪ NGHTMRE and Slander, Sept. 17

▪ NF, Sept. 21

▪ Dropkick Murphys and Clutch, Sept. 24

▪ IBMA Wide Open Bluegrass, Sept. 27-28 (See worldofbluegrass.org)

▪ The Head and the Heart, Oct. 1

▪ Zedd, Oct. 5

▪ Sara Bareilles, Oct. 8

▪ Bastille, Oct. 25

Renaissance Centre for the Arts

405 S. Brooks St., Wake Forest 919-435-9458 or wakeforestrencen.org

▪ Trung Thu Moon Festival, Sept. 14

▪ Rockin’ the Forest: Hip Pocket, Oct. 11

▪ Rockin’ the Forest, The Catalinas, Nov. 8

▪ Rockin’ the Forest, Steve Owens & Summertime, Dec. 28

Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance

1439 Henderson Tanyard Road, Pittsboro 919-542-8142 or shakorihillsgrassroots.org

▪ The 2019 Fall Festival is Oct. 3-6 with 57 performers on four stages over four days. Bands include Galactic, Donna the Buffalo, Preston Frank, Roosevelt Collier Band, Hayley Jane, Yes Darling and Ryan Montbleau Band.

Sharp 9 Gallery

4608-L Industry Lane, Durham 919-486-5299 or DurhamJazzWorkshop.org

▪ Kate McGarry and Keith Ganz Quartet, Aug. 20 (2 shows)

▪ Jim Crew Quartet, Aug. 23

▪ Brian Horton Quintent plays music of Wayne Shorter, Aug. 24

▪ NC Jazz Repertory Orchestra, Aug. 27

▪ Jim Ketch Swingtet, Aug. 30

▪ Jonathan Kreisberg Quartet, Sept. 7

▪ UNC Jazz Faculty with Jamey Aebersold, Sept. 13

▪ Ralph Bowen with Steve Haynes Trio, Sept. 14

▪ The Atomic Mr. Basie Guitar Trio, Sept. 20

▪ Ron Brendle Quartet: A Tribute to the Bassist of Jazz, Sept. 21

▪ NC Jazz Repertory Orchestra, Sept. 24

▪ Mark Tonelli Quartet, Sept. 27

▪ NC Revelers, Oct. 1

▪ UNC Jazz Faculty with Ricard Pascal, Oct. 4

▪ Joshua Espinoza, Oct. 5

▪ Durham Jazz Workshop Jazz Jam, Oct. 6

▪ Randy Johnston-Scott Sawyer Quartet, Oct. 11

▪ Lenore Raphael, Steve Hobbs MJQ Tribute, Oct. 12

▪ Ernest Turner Monk Tribute, Oct. 15

▪ Frankie Alexander, Oct. 18

▪ The Christian Tamburr Quartet, Oct. 19

▪ Iris Ornig, Oct. 26

▪ NC Jazz Repertory Orchestra, Oct. 29

▪ UNC Jazz, Nov. 1

▪ Lovell Bradford Trio, Nov. 2

▪ Jim Ketch Swingtet, Nov. 8

▪ Noel Sherr Quartet, Nov. 9

▪ NC Jazz Repertory Orchestra, Nov. 26

▪ Alamance Jazz Orchestra, Dec. 3

▪ Juan Alamo and Marimjazzia, Dec. 7

▪ Angela Bingham Trio, Dec. 13

▪ NC Jazz Repertory Orchestra, Dec. 17

Six String Presents

The Cary Theater, 122 E. Chatham St., Cary

▪ Bill West and Jason Adamo, Sept. 14

▪ The Gravy Boys with James Dunn, Sept. 21

▪ Stand & Sway (Beth Wood and Ara James), Oct. 11

▪ Pre-Turkey Day Benefit Jam hosted by Jon Shain, Nov. 16

▪ The Ultimate Johnny Cash Show Tribute, Nov. 29-30

▪ Joe Newberry and April Verch, Dec. 20

Smedes Parlor Concert Series

Saint Mary’s School, Smedes-Emory Parlor, 900 Hillsborough St., Raleigh. 919-424-4036 or sms.edu/our-programs/arts

▪ “Compendium,” Raleigh Bach Soloists, Oct. 22. Free.

St. Michael’s Episcopal Church

1520 Canterbury Road, Raleigh 919-946-5721 or HolyMichaelChoirs.org/concerts/

▪ David Arcus, organ, Sept. 20

▪ Katherine Posner, soprano, and Margaret Singer, piano, Oct. 13

▪ The Oakwood Waits annual benefit Christmas concert, Dec. 8

St. Stephen’s Concert Series

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 82 Kimberly Drive, Durham 919-493-5451 or ststephens.instantencore.com

▪ The Frank H. Kenan Memorial Organ Recital, Geoffrey Simon, organist, Oct. 27

▪ Heifetz On Tour, Dec. 8, with pre-concert discussion

Triangle Brass Bands

▪ See website for concerts.

Triangle Jewish Chorale

Levin Jewish Community Center, 1937 W. Cornwallis Road, Durham 919 493-1288 or trianglejewishchorale.org

▪ Celebrating the Triangle Jewish Chorale’s Silver Anniversary: A Concert in Honor of Founder Gayla Halbrecht, Nov. 17, Free.

Triangle Traditional Jazz Society

▪ See website for schedule.

Triangle Wind Ensemble

▪ Across the Divide, Nov. 19, Campbell University

▪ Across the Divide, Nov. 23, Cary Arts Center

▪ The Snowman, Dec. 15, Cary Arts Center

Trinity Park Salon Series

salonseries.org

▪ Benefit concert, Sept. 7, with Dvorak’s Piano Quintet No. 2, Opus 81 and Silent Woods. 7 p.m., Global Breath Yoga Studio, 119 West Main St., #300, Durham. Proceeds go to the Durham One Fund of United Way of the Greater Triangle, which helps those affected by the April 10 gas explosion. $20.

VOICES

▪ See website for concerts.

Vox Virorum Men’s Chorus

Meredith College, 3800 Hillsborough St., Raleigh, 919-360-5242 or voxvirorum.org

▪ See website for concerts.

IBMA World of Bluegrass

Downtown Raleigh, various locations worldofbluegrass.org

Sept. 24-28 in downtown Raleigh, the Raleigh Convention Center, Red Hat Amphitheater, the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts and other venues around downtown. Includes the IBMA Business Conference; the Bluegrass Ramble music showcase; the International Bluegrass Music Awards; and Wide Open Bluegrass. Many events are free, though there are limited reserved tickets for some Red Hat shows.

IBMA has announced Red Hat stage performers, leaving open the possibility of some surprise acts still to come. The Sept. 27 performers are: Sister Sadie, Balsam Range, Molly Tuttle, I’m With Her and new bluegrass supergroup, The Ringers, featuring Jerry Douglas, Ronnie McCoury, Todd Phillips, Christian Sedelmyer and Dan Tyminski. On Sept. 28, there will be a celebration of Hazel Dickens & Alice Gerrard; Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen; Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver; and Del McCoury Band with Sam Bush. Other acts for the free street festival have yet to be announced.

Women’s Voices Chorus

▪ See website for concerts.