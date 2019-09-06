Hopscotch Music Festival begins, plus 12 best bets for the weekend

Jenny Lewis is one of the headlining acts at the 2019 Hopscotch Music Festival in downtown Raleigh.

Here’s your cheat sheet of must-do events this weekend. Keep an eye on weather reports and with venues, as Hurricane Dorian may affect these events.

Hopscotch Music Festival, Day parties and 8k

The epic music fest returns to celebrate its 10th anniversary across Day Parties and evening stages in downtown Raleigh. And it’s not just song and dance. Earn free entry to the Trophy Maywood Day Party at the Runologie Hopscotch run: Lace up and pace the fun with an 8K + beer from Trophy Brewing Co. (with a chance to win three overall cash prizes of $100, $75 and $50 and age-group winnings of gift cards from Runologie; overall Masters and Grand Masters will receive growlers of beer from Trophy). Venues, dates, times and prices vary, Raleigh. Check websites for info: hopscotchmusicfest.com; runologieraleigh.com

Little Big Town

Your Grammy-, ACM- and AMA-winning “girl crush” and “better man” will “bring it on home” to Booth for a can’t-miss sultry end-of-summer night, with special guest Ashley McBryde. Booth Amphitheatre, Cary. Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m. From $45. boothamphitheatre.com

Raleigh Greek Fest

It’s about to be all Greek to you at the 2019 fest, the 38th installment of this annual celebration of all things Greek. Think authentic handmade food prepared by the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Family using recipes handed down for generations, as well as live music and traditional folk dances — and all for some feel-good fun, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to Habitat for Humanity, Homes for Our Troops and Team Rubicon. Opa! Jim Graham Building, N.C. State Fairgrounds, Raleigh. Sept. 6, 5 to 10 p.m.; Sept. 7, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sept. 8, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Seniors and ages 13 to 18: $2; general admission: $3; children under 13: free. raleighgreekfestival.com

Jeremy Piven, photographed in 2017, will perform at Raleigh Improv Sept. 6-7. Richard Shotwell Invision/AP

Jeremy Piven

“You’re gonna spit the world out and I love it”— one of Piven’s ridiculous rants as famed HBO hit “Entourage” character Ari Gold, earning him three Emmys and a Golden Globe. The hilarious actor/comedian will be at Raleigh Improv for an unforgettable uproarious two-night four-show stopover. 1224 Parkside Main St., Cary. Sept. 6, 7:30 & 9:45 p.m. showings.; Sept. 7, 7 & 9:30 p.m. Ages 18+, tickets $30-$80. improv.com/raleigh/

“Rubies” by George Balanchine will kick off the 2019-20 season for the Carolina Ballet. Rachel Neville Photography

‘Rubies’

Diamonds may be a girl’s best friend, but the precious jewel-inspired “Rubies” by father of American ballet George Balanchine will kick off the 2019-20 season for the Carolina Ballet. The dazzling ballet will be set to the music of Igor Stravinsky, and, according to the company, “the program will also feature a new collaboration by Robert Weiss and Raffael, as well as Weiss’ beloved choreographed pieces ‘Thaïs Meditation’ and ‘Classical Ballet,’ both set to the music of Prokofiev.” Fletcher Opera Theater, Raleigh. Sept. 12-29, times vary. From $36. Note high school students may receive complimentary advance tickets to select Carolina Ballet performances with a valid student ID and additional ticket purchases by calling box office 919-719-0900 or requested day-of if none additional purchased; college students may purchase individual tickets for $20 with a valid student ID. carolinaballet.com

Chris Brown

If you’re feelin’ “loyal,” you’ll want to “run it” over to PNC Arena for Grammy Award winner Chris Brown’s epic INDIGOAT Tour with some of the hottest names in hip-hop, including Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas and Yella Beezy. PNC Arena, Raleigh. Sept. 6, 6:30 p.m. From $56. pncarena.com

Three Dog Night

Joy to the world, indeed, as legendary classic-rock phenoms Three Dog Night bring their iconic stage show (on the road for nearly 50 years) to the Bull City with special guest Charlie Farren. Carolina Theatre, Durham. Sept. 6, 8 p.m. From $55. carolinatheatre.org

Emily Saliers, left, and Amy Ray are Indigo Girls, who play Durham Performing Arts Center Sept. 7. Photo courtesy of the Indigo Girls

Indigo Girls

We will quickly discover the “power of two” as Atlanta’s famed folk-rock duo brings their “Rolling Stone”-described “soaring and swooping… raucous and soothing” voices to the stage of the Durham Performng Arts Center. DPAC, Durham. Sept. 7, 8 p.m. From $35. dpacnc.com

Sophomore Slump Fest

The two-day nationally renowned alternative summer music fest billed last year by “Alternative Press” as one of a dozen music festivals you need to attend returns with a stacked setlist, including such performers as Grayscale, Madball and Silent Planet. Motorco, Durham. Sept. 6 and 7, doors open at noon. $30 daily pass; $55 weekend pass. motorcomusic.com

Color in Motion 5k

Color you happy for this riveting rainbow race where you start sparkling clean and end covered in color. Essentially your inner child and altruistic adult collide as you run around and throw color on your closest friends in the name of charity. A win-win. WakeMed Soccer Park, 201 Soccer Park Drive, Cary. Sept. 7, 9 a.m. Full price $60, sale price $24.99 until sold out. colorinmotion5k.com/raleigh

NC Kid Expo

From exploring to shopping to hands-on play — plus a chance to meet the Positive Ninja of American Ninja Warrior Junior— NC Kid Expo is the place to be if you’re a kid in NC, and bring the fam, of course. Exposition Building, NC State Fairgrounds, Raleigh. Sept. 7 & 8, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Ages 5-12 $5, ages 13+ $10; family four-pack $25. nckidexpo.com

“Giving What Takes” by Nicole Simpkins, summer artist in residence at Artspace. Nicole Simpkins

First Friday Art, wine and food trucks

All things art descend upon downtown Raleigh for this final First Friday of the summer, with plenty of cultural opps worth checking out. While on the crawl, stop by Raleigh Wine Shop for a free wine tasting to pair with Mr. Puebla Tacos truck. Then keep truckin’. Our pick: Be sure to stop in Artspace for Andrew Kozlowski’s large scale installation of brightly colored printed objects points to the material culture in which we live (“Dark Days”) and Vanessa Murray’s exploration of issues of environment, material and the long-term effects of time via paint and experimental media in “Transmutations.” Also check out the closing exhibition “Giving What Takes” by artist-in-residence Nicole Simpkins, using drawing and printmaking techniques to create a site-specific, interactive environment that has taken over Gallery One. 201 E. Davie St., Raleigh. Sept. 6, 6-10 p.m. Free. artspacenc.org

‘Southbound: Photographs of and about the New South’

This joint exhibition with the Gregg Museum of Art & Design in Raleigh and the Power Plant Gallery in Durham features the largest collection of contemporary photographs of the South, according to the Gregg. The touring exhibit originated in Charleston, S.C., and now comes to the Triangle, with 100 photographs at the Gregg and 65 at the Power Plant Gallery. Look for traditional images of the South along with photos that showcase the region’s diversity. The exhibit is on display at the Gregg Sept. 5-Dec. 29 (opening reception Sept. 5 at 6 p.m.) and at the Power Plant Gallery Sept. 6-Dec. 21 (opening reception Sept. 6 at 6 p.m.). Gregg Museum at NC State University, Raleigh. 919-515-3503 or gregg.arts.ncsu.edu. Power Plant Gallery at the American Tobacco Campus, 320 Blackwell St., Durham. 919-660-3622 or powerplantgallery.org.