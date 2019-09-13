It’s Lizzo’s world. We just live in it. Plus 5 more concerts this week.

Lizzo in concert at The Ritz in Raleigh, NC Friday night, May 10, 2019. ssharpe@newsobserver.com

Two of the most impressive women in music today lead the way this week.

No one is as hot as Lizzo, except maybe Kacey Musgraves. But there is much more to music this week, which is one of the most happening seven-day stretches of the year.

1. Lizzo

The Details: Sept. 13, 7 p.m. Red Hat Amphitheater, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. Abby Anderson will open. Sold Out. 919-996-8800 or redhatamphitheater.com

It’s no surprise that Lizzo’s show at the Red Hat is standing room only. The Minneapolis-based sensation’s entire tour is sold out. She’s a breath of fresh air in the pop world with her body-positivity and concerts/pep talks.

And after two years, her catchy single “Truth Hurts” topped the Billboard Top Hot 100 last week.

Lizzo, 31, revealed to Elle that she recently considered quitting. “I was throwing music into the world and not even making a splash,” Lizzo said. “A tree was falling in the forest and not making a sound, you know? I was crying in my room all day. I said, ‘If I stop making music now, nobody would care.’”

Much has changed. Lizzo, who performed at The Ritz in Raleigh just this May, has graduated to bigger arena. If you can somehow score a ticket, you’ll catch the last of Lizzo’s intimate shows.

Kacey Musgraves performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. She will perform at Cary’s Booth Amphitheatre Sept. 14. AMY HARRIS Invision/AP

2. Kacey Musgraves

The details: Sept. 14, 8 p.m. Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. Call 919-462-2025 or go to boothamphitheatre.com for ticket availability.

One of the highlights of the rain-shortened Governor’s Ball Music Festival in New York in June was Kacey Musgraves’ electric set. Musgraves is an exceptional singer-songwriter, who is touring behind her warm, stylish album, “Golden Hour.” “Golden Hour” isn’t a traditional country album; Musgraves adds other sonic elements and strays from traditional country music themes.

“I knew that there would be some people that wouldn’t enjoy this new record,” Musgraves told the Independent. “Because maybe they want to hear their country music in a certain way. I can be like that in a lot of ways, because I really love the old stuff. But I also respect when someone can forge a new path. So I don’t feel like I would be doing myself, or anyone else, any favors if I was too fearful to venture out.”

3. Outlaw Music Festival

the details: Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Tickets start at $35. 919-831-6400 or walnutcreekamphitheatre.com

The ageless Willie Nelson, his son Lukas Nelson, Alison Krauss and Bonnie Raitt are some of the heavy hitters performing at Raleigh’s lineup of the annual Outlaw Music Festival. Willie Nelson is certain what has kept him going.

“I wouldn’t be alive (without marijuana),” Nelson told Rolling Stone. “It saved my life, really. I wouldn’t have lived 85 years if I’d have kept drinking and smoking like I was when I was 30, 40 years old. I think that weed kept me from wanting to kill people. And probably kept a lot of people wanting to kill me too.”

4. Meek Mill & Future

The details: Sept. 19, 7 p.m. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek. Tickets start at $32.25.

Mill is back with “Championships.” The chart-topping Philadelphia based rapper’s fine work is often eclipsed by his rap sheet. Mill was released from jail last year but he fears what an uncertain future brings. “I always hear rumors of groups of law enforcement investigating me, watching over me,” Mill told the Guardian. “That always puts fear in my heart.”

5. Peter Frampton

The details: Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek. Tickets start at $35.

It’s easy for music fans to roll their eyes when recording artists announce that they’re embarking on their final tour. But believe Peter Frampton, who is emphatic that his current jaunt will be his last. Frampton was diagnosed with Inclusion-Body Myositis (IMB), an inflammatory muscle disease.

“It was revealed to me that it wouldn’t just affect my legs and my arms, but it’s going to affect my fingers,” Frampton told Rolling Stone. “That was the most troubling thing.”

The British guitar hero became a superstar during the ‘70s courtesy of the “Frampton Comes Alive” release.

Jason Aldean performs at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. He will perform Sept. 19 at the Coastal Credit Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek. John Salangsang Invision/AP

6. Jason Aldean

The details: Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek. Tickets start at $48.25.

“Rearview Town,” the latest album by Aldean, finds the country star looking back proudly. The album is filled with mature tunes from a guy who is comfortable in his own skin. It’s a solid release from one of country’s most dependable recording artists. Plus, he just announced his newest album, “9,” for a Nov. 22 release, along with four songs off the album, including the lead track, “We Back.” Kane Brown, Carly Pearce & Dee Jay Silver will open.