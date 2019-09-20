Fall festivals, BugFest, Harry Connick, Jay Leno and more things to do this weekend

Miriam Rivas performs with Bomba Boriqua, a Puerto Rican dance and music group, at La Fiesta del Pueblo in downtown Raleigh, N.C., in 2014. Hosted by El Pueblo, the annual festival features Latina art, music, and dance as well as information from many local non-profits.

It’s a busy week. Here’s your list of must-do events.

La Fiesta Del Pueblo

La Fiesta del Pueblo, a mainstay in the fall fest scene for over 25 years, celebrates Latino culture. These days, it’s considered one of the largest Latin American festivals in the Carolinas, and it’s expected to draw thousands of people to Fayetteville Street for a day of folk music and art, dance performances, educational booths, children’s activities — and, of course, food from different regions of Latin America. Downtown Raleigh. Sept. 22, 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Free. elpueblo.org/la-fiesta-del-pueblo/

BugFest

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Choose the bug life and bug out at this year’s free Bugfest as you interact with live entomologists and scientists in between working your way through 100+ buggy exhibits, plus crafts, games and activities. Not to be missed, the Café Insecta, featuring local-chef prepared buggy dishes for the brave to sample. N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences. Jones Street, Bicentennial Plaza, and Edenton Street, Raleigh. Sept. 21, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. naturalsciences.org

Capital City Bike Fest

“Embrace your inner rebel” and rumble in Raleigh at the city’s largest family friendly bike fest and Tobacco Road Harley-Davidson’s largest charitable event of the year. The rally with a purpose, where all proceeds and donations go to charities, features a bike show and rides, live music, car show and thrills — plus your chance to get inked, or show off your tats in the contest (see categories, from best sleeve to best chest piece, and schedule online), in the seventh annual Tattoo Fest for Charity. Oh, and the Rumble in Raleigh car show will be judged by David Ankin and will air on his show, “Toymakerz,” on the History Channel. Tobacco Road Harley-Davidson, Raleigh. Sept. 20 & 21, 8 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sept. 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Weekend admission $10 per person; kids under 12 are free. Admission to the Tattoo Fest is $10 for the weekend. capitalcitybikefest.com

Groove in the Garden

It’s time again to get your groove on… in the garden. The uberpopular one-day music fest across two stages at Raleigh Little Theatre’s Rose Garden and Stephenson Amphitheatre is back in its fifth installment with Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Kooley High, Hot at Nights Orchestra, Urban Soil, Arson Daily and more. Raleigh Little Theatre, 301 Pogue St., Raleigh. Sept. 21, 1 p.m. Advance 4-pack $45, advance single ticket $15, day-of single ticket $20. raleighlittletheatre.org

The Capitol Steps political satire troupe has a new production, “The Lyin’ Kings.” Michael M. Reyna Violet Crown Photo Works

The Capitol Steps

President Trump sings a rock song. Bernie Sanders sings a show tune. Vladimir Putin dances shirtless. Nope, it’s not “Saturday Night Live.” Political satire troupe The Capitol Steps returns to the Triangle for its new one-time performance “The Lyin’ Kings,” featuring skits and song parodies about the current Democratic primary candidates and the newest late-night thoughts from Trump set to well-known pop tunes. Carolina Theatre, Durham. Sept. 21, 8 p.m. $37-$67. www.carolinatheatre.org

Centerfest Arts Festival

For 45 years, the Durham Arts Council has brought the Bull City community together with this family friendly arts fest showcasing juried visual artists, plus all the world-class wares you could fancy (think ceramics, paintings, jewelry, woodwork, etc.) — many from local creators. It’s all alongside entertainment by dance troupes, singers, choirs, bands, jugglers, magicians, etc., plus a Creative Kids Zone for the mini-mes. Food vendors will be on-site to fuel the fun. Downtown Durham. Sept. 21, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sept. 22, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.. Free. centerfest.durhamarts.org

‘Harry Connick Jr. — A Celebration of Cole Porter’

Called “blatantly seductive” by “The New York Times,” Connick’s signature style always delights. Lucky us, prior to its Broadway premiere at the Nederlander Theatre this December, “Harry Connick Jr. - A Celebration of Cole Porter,” will have its world premiere at the Durham Performing Arts Center. The production honors one of America’s most respected songwriters with a unique, modern multimedia presentation of Porter’s beloved songs. 123 Vivian St., Durham. Sept. 21, 2 and 8 p.m.; Sept. 22, 1 p.m. From $39. dpacnc.com

Jay Leno

Leno, the former king of late night, brings the laughs to DPAC for a one-night-only performance. DPAC, Durham. Sept. 20, 8 p.m. From $55. https://www.dpacnc.com/events/detail/jay-leno-2

Gizmo Octoberfest

Let’s hope you kept the lederhosen out for another round of Bavarian brouhaha. Das fest comes in the form of four bands, three food trucks, Gizmo beer and vendors. But Better Than Broker, Bender Street, Heather and the Giants and Red Sky Moon tunes will keep the party going. Gizmo Brew Works, 5907 Triangle Drive, Raleigh. Sept. 21, noon-10 p.m. Free. gizmobrewworks.com/

OctoBullFest 2019

OctoBullFest is back in the Bull City to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Durham. The ninth annual celebration, hosted by Bull CIty Burger & Brewery, will shut down East Parrish Street with jams by Boys of Summer and Beauty Operators; a kids play area with Balloon Man Mike Party Entertainment, a bounce house, bubbles, hula hoops, and more; plus plenty of authentic eats. Think pasture-raised beef and housemade veggie burgers and authentic brats served on house-baked buns; soft pretzels; and OctoBullFest mustard/mushroom fries. And of course, wine and beer, including “Stierstadt” (German for Bull City), which is brewed for the event. It promises to be “the best WURST day of the year.” East Parrish Street, Durham. Sept. 21, 3-10 p.m. facebook.com/BullCityBurger

Fall Jazz Brunch

Jazz fans will want to park it in the park for music from Sidecar Social Club against the picturesque backdrop of Raleigh’s skyline. While the music feeds your soul, feed your belly with food truck fare (Tenco Coffee, Tacos Las Gringas, Kono, Bo’s Kitchen, and Goodberrys) and feed your spirit with spirits from vendors Trophy Brewing and Naughty Penguin Ciderhouse. Dorothea Dix Park, Raleigh. Sept. 22, 11 a.m. Free. dixpark.org/event/fall-jazz-brunch

Heather Hart’s “Southern Oracle: We Will Tear the Roof Off” is a mixed-media sculpture installation in the North Carolina Museum of Art’s Park. Karen Malinofski N.C. Museum of Art

Southern Oracle Community Party

Heather Hart’s rooftop sculpture is the centerpiece for performances by 9th Wonder and a dance troupe inspired by George Clinton. You bring the picnic, or enjoy 454 Grill and Not Just Icing food trucks. “Hart’s site-specific work for the Museum Park, ‘Southern Oracle: We Will Tear the Roof Off,’ is inspired by her family history in North Carolina and by the song ‘Mothership Connection’ by Parliament-Funkadelic, the project of North Carolina native George Clinton,” according to the museum. North Carolina Museum of Art, Museum Park, Southern Oracle Rooftop, Raleigh. Sept. 22, noon to 3 p.m. Free, ticket required. ncartmuseum.org

Pittsboro Pepperfest

Spice up your weekend with 3,000 of your closest friends dishing on delish pepper-themed dishes made with Piedmont-grown sweet, hot and smoky NC peppers at Pepperfest by Abundance NC. The event celebrates local farmers; sustainable agriculture; and the Piedmont’s top chefs, brewers and makers. Chefs will compete for awards. Children will run and play. Live music will inspire a ’70s dance party. And a Pepper Queen and King will be crowned. Main Street, Pittsboro. Sept. 22, 3-6 p.m. Adult GA $35, Fast Pass $60, VIP $100, Kids 3-12 $5, toddlers free. pepperfestnc.org

Harry Potter Bar Crawl

Robe up and take it to Raleigh’s Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry — aka the Harry Potter Bar Crawl, for which you’ll be suited up with a wizard wand box, LED bracelet to guide you, color-changing cup, wizards unite app, and all kinds of magical fun as Glenwood South participating bars become part of the wonderful world of wizardry. First registration is at Cornerstone Tavern, 603 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. Sept. 21, 2-10 p.m. Early bird $19.99, second set $24.99, final set $29.99. BarCrawlLive.com/HPCrawl