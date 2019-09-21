Groove in the Garden brings local music to outdoor amphitheatre

Sarah Shook and the Disarmers will headline the Groove in the Garden concert.

Raleigh Little Theatre’s Groove in the Garden kicks off its fifth year of live and local music Sept. 21.

Eight local bands are set to play in the Rose Garden, opening with alternative indie band Arson Daily and closing the festival with Sarah Shook & The Disarmers’ honky-tonk sound.

RLT Executive Director Charles Phaneuf says he looks forward to the locally focused event every year.

“Groove in the Garden is exciting because you get to see a lot of bands from the area who are handpicked by our talented partners at The Pour House,” he said.

Adam Lindstaedt, owner of The Pour House and founder of Groove in the Garden, says he chooses local bands for the festival that have previously performed at his venue.

“The music comes from here, and we’re proud to showcase and have them represent our state,” he said.

Spend the day enjoying homegrown music, complete with 35 local vendors, including food trucks like pizza from Pie Pushers and barbecue from Longleaf Swine, plus beer from Winston-Salem’s Foothills Brewing. Guests are welcome to bring their own food, but no outside alcohol or glass, please.

Activities for kids are available, including hula hoops and an arts and crafts station. There are even treats for your pup. Yes, this is a dog-friendly music festival.

The festival has grown since its inception in 2014. The bands are more diverse, Lindstaedt says, and now represent a wider genre of music that North Carolina has to offer. The festival is particularly special to Lindstaedt as he selects the bands that play.

“Seeing the bands we’ve been working with the past few years, from playing shows for five people on a Tuesday evening to growing and developing a larger fan base, is worthwhile,” he says. “My goal is to get them to where they’re too big to play at my venue.”

Details

What: Groove in the Garden

When: 2 to 8 p.m, Sept. 21

Where: Stephenson Amphitheatre at Raleigh Little Theatre, 301 Pogue St., Raleigh.

Costs: $15 in advance or $20 day-of. Free for kids 5 and younger. 4-pack is $45.

Info: raleighlittletheatre.org

Main Stage Lineup

2 p.m. Arson Daily (Alternative Rock)

3:15 p.m. Urban Soil (Americana, Rock, Soul)

4:30 p.m. Hot at Nights 17 Piece Orchestra (Jazz)

5:45 p.m. Kooley High (Hip Hop)

7 p.m. Sarah Shook & The Disarmers (Outlaw Country)

Garden Stage Lineup

2:45 p.m. Into The Fog (Newgrass)

4 p.m. Clint Roberts (Modern Americana)

5:15 p.m. CaseyMagic (Punk Rock Magic)