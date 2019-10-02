ZZ Top and the Shakori Hills Music Festival top our concert picks this week

ZZ Top will perform Oct. 5 at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh.

It’s still music festival season, with the Shakori Hills Grassroots Festival of Music and Dance. Plus, there’s some classic rock, prog-rock, guitar-driven indie rock and the Godfathers of grunge.

1. ZZ Top

The details: Oct. 5, 7 p.m. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Tickets start at $29.50, 919-831-6400 or walnutcreekamphitheatre.com

No band has gone a half-century with its lineup intact except that little ol’ band from Texas. ZZ Top is winding down its 50-year anniversary tour. The potent trio formed in the year of Woodstock and continues to record and tour. ZZ Top became a commercial monster in 1983 courtesy, of its hit-laden album, “Eliminator.”

Vocalist-guitarist Billy Gibbons told Songwriter Universe how the band was inspired to craft such smashes as “Legs” and “Sharp Dressed Man.”

“Sometimes it’s just a circumstance from real life, which was the case for ‘Legs,’” he said. “We were driving in a rainstorm to the studio back in Texas when we spotted a woman who was getting drenched and wanted us to pull over to provide a ride. We circled back, and boom, she was gone. She had legs and knew how to use ‘em. Then again, ‘Sharp Dressed Man’ is a simple commentary on sartorial concerns. We’ve long appreciated a put together look.” Arrive early to catch Cheap Trick, who will open.

2. Shakori Hills Grassroots Festival of Music and Dance

The details: Oct. 3-6, 1439 Henderson Tanyard Road, Pittsboro. One-day and multi-day tickets available, as well as fees for camping. 919-542-8142 or shakorihillsgrassroots.org

The 16th annual festival will once again be headlined by Donna the Buffalo. Roosevelt Collier, Galactic and The Ryan Montbleau Band are some of the can’t-miss recording artists performing as well throughout the weekend. Folk, bluegrass, zydeco, world, reggae and psychedelic rock are just some of the genres featured at Shakori Hills, which is one of the most diverse festivals in the country.

There are a number of workshops, which range from dance to music to movement. Count on a number of acts that are on the edge of breaking through at the festival. Check out Sierra Ferrell, a solid singer-songwriter, who might be the next to emerge out of Nashville. Maddy Walsh and the Blind Spots, an indie-rock act out of Ithaca, N.Y., are worth catching as well.

3. Dream Theater

The details: Oct. 5, 8 p.m., Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh. Tickets start at $37.50. 919-996-8700, dukeenergycenterraleigh.com

The veteran prog-rockers are touring behind “Distance over Time.” Dream Theater’s latest is filled with powerful and provocative tunes.

“We really wanted this album to be more of the ‘primal’ Dream Theater,” guitarist John Petrucci explained to Guitar.com. “When we get together and we play and the amps are cranked up in a room, we just lock into these really strong, aggressive grooves.”

4. Andy Grammer

The details: Oct. 4, 8 p.m., Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St., Durham. Tickets start at $28. 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org

“Naive” is the latest album from Grammer, who has become a deeper songwriter over the years. Some of that growth is due to being a parent. “I Wish You Pain” is one of Grammer’s finest songs.

“There’s a really cool quote by this Bahai spiritual teacher that I remember reading a lot growing up,” Grammer said to Parade. “And it’s basically this idea that the captain who’s seen the most storms is the best captain. That you grow from struggle. And the last line said, ‘Strange it is that I love you and still am happy that you have sorrow.’ And I remember at a young age reading that and getting it. So by putting that song out, I’m hoping that people get it.”

5. Built to Spill

The details: Oct. 6, 8 p.m. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E. Main St., Carrboro. Tickets start at $28. 919-967-9053 or catscradle.com

It’s the 20th anniversary of Built to Spill’s brilliant “Keep It Like a Secret.” The album has remained relatively under the radar but it’s an amazing guitar record. The Boise based band will play the album in its entirety.

6. Luna

The details: Oct. 7, 8 p.m., Cat’s Cradle, Tickets start at $20.

Dean Wareham is a clever singer-songwriter. “ Luna has been under the radar for years, but Wareham and company are good for a surprise. Check out Luna’s cover of Guns N Roses’ “Sweet Child of Mine.”

7. Mudhoney

The details: Oct. 8, 8 p.m., The Pinhook, 117 W. Main St., Durham. Sold out. 984-244-7243 or thepinhook.com

Mudhoney is one of the unsung bands that emerged out of Seattle’s incomprehensible musical explosion 30 years ago. Many of those seminal bands, such as Nirvana and Soundgarden, are history. However, Mudhoney is still standing. Those in the know still clamor for their visceral tunes composed by the daring Mark Arm.

8. Elizabeth Moen

The details: Oct. 8, 8 p.m. Cat’s Cradle. Tickets start at $10

The Iowa-based singer-songwriter is touring behind her latest album, “A Million Miles Away.” But she said it took some time before she gained the confidence to become a recording artist. “I took a chance as a songwriter and as a performer,” Moen said while calling from Wyoming. “I got over my fears and anxiety.”