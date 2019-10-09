Post Malone, Wilco and Ocracoke benefit concert highlight our concert picks

Post Malone will perform at PNC Arena Oct. 17. Invision/AP

There are an array of shows on tap. This week includes the incredibly popular to critical darlings to a country sensation to a drag queen. If that’s not enough try some prog rock or indie rock.

Plus, there’s a benefit to help Ocracoke, which was hit hard during Hurricane Dorian.

1. Music Folk for Ocracoke

The details: Oct. 14, 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St., Durham. $27.50. carolinatheatre.org

When Hurricane Dorian hit North Carolina last month, Ocracoke on the Outer Banks bore the brunt of the damage. Students just returned to school this week, and people are still picking up the pieces. This concert aims to help. The benefit concert features Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba, Jonathan Byrd and the Pickup Cowboys, Chatham Rabbits and Joseph Terrell and Libby Rodenbough of Mipso. Profits from ticket and concession sales will benefit the Outer Banks Community Foundation.

Chatham Rabbits are the husband-and-wife team of Austin and Sarah McCombie, pictured with their dog, Ruby. They will perform with other North Carolina artists at Music Folk for Ocracoke on Oct. 14. Kendall Atwater

2. Post Malone

The details: Oct. 17, 8 p.m., PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. Tickets start at $79.50. 919-467-7825 or pncarena.com.

Post Malone is white hot. His latest album, “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” has blown up since dropping last month. An eclectic cavalcade of stars, ranging from Travis Scott to Ozzy Osbourne to Halsey, grace the album. It’s a who’s who of the world of music but it wouldn’t work without Malone. The Texan planned to make an album with the late rapper Mac Miller. Malone explained to Complex how the pair planned to write and record while they were hanging out.

“We were sitting playing beer pong, and we were like, ‘Let’s make a (expletive) album. Then we were coming up with names and then it’s so weird, too. Because it was like a day, two days after, he died.”

3. Wilco

The details: Oct. 16, 7p.m. Koka Booth, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. Tickets start at $35. 919-462-2025, boothamphitheatre.com

After an extended hiatus, Wilco is back on tour. Jeff Tweedy’s band has been among the most consistent rock bands over the last quarter-century. Tweedy pens deep, provocative songs and is flanked by a talented group of musicians. Tweedy recently told Rolling Stone how excited he is to play with his band again.

“I have a good time playing by myself, just like everybody else in the band does,” Tweedy said. “But I’ve definitely missed the sound of those six people onstage. It’s like getting to hang out with my closest friends again.”

Wilco is the focal point of the new book, “Wilcopedia.” The group also has a new album, “Ode to Joy” and a tour that will bring the group to Cary’s Booth Amphitheatre Oct. 16. Annabel Mehran

4. Luke Bryan

The details: Oct. 12, 7 p.m., Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Tickets start at $39.25, 919-831-6400 or walnutcreekamphitheatre.com

The country star is showcasing some new tunes on his tour, such as the infectious “Knockin’ Boots.”

“I’ve had fans go, ‘You know, I really don’t like that song (“Knocking’ Boots”) but I can’t stop singing it,” Bryan told A Taste of Country. “I look in the aisles, and husbands and wives are out there twirling and dancing.”

5. Bianca Del Rio

The details: Oct. 16, 8 p.m., Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St., Durham. Tickets start at $39.67, 919-560-3030, carolinatheatre.org

Drag has gone prime-time, particularly in London. Drag star Bianca Del Rio recently became the first drag queen to headline and sell out Wembley Arena. Del Rio says her success comes from winning Season 6 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

“TV is so powerful,” Del Rio says while calling from Boston. “After I won RuPaul’s ‘Drag Race,’ I just took off and I’m working non-stop and performing at these incredible venues.” What does Del Rio do in her down time? “I sit back and relax as a man. I’m in this clown makeup all of the time. I need a break. However, I love doing drag.”

Bianca Del Rio is the season 6 winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Rene Koala

6. Coheed & Cambria

The details: Oct. 15, 8 p.m., The Ritz, 2820 Industrial Drive, Raleigh. Tickets start at $38.50, 919-424-1400, ritzraleigh.com

Coheed & Cambria love concept albums. The majority of the prog-rock band’s projects are based on a science-fiction storyline called “The Armory Wars,” written by visionary rocker Claudio Sanchez, which has been turned into a comic book series as well as a novel. Coheed & Cambria are due for a new album. “Vaxis-Act 1: The Unheavenly Creatures” was released in 2018.

7. The Melvins and Redd Kross

The details: Oct. 16, 7:45 p.m. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E. Main St., Carrboro. Steady Holiday will open. Tickets start at $25. 919-967-9053 or catscradle.com

These are two very good but unsung bands from the ‘90s. Sludge rockers The Melvins are led by King Buzzo, who was one of Kurt Cobain’s best friends. The leader of Nirvana was also a big fan of the power-pop act Redd Kross.