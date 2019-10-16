Bon Iver, Swervedriver and 4 more concerts to check out this week

Bon Iver will perform at Raleigh’s PNC Arena.

The entertainment menu is an eclectic one this week. It ranges from indie rock to folk to even burlesque.

1. Bon Iver

The details: Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. Tickets start at $45.50. 919-467-7825 or pncarena.com.

The last time Justin Vernon, the leader of Bon Iver, was in town to perform was for award-winning chef Ashley Christensen’s wedding four months ago (a private performance, of course). This time Vernon is playing a much bigger venue. Bon Iver is touring behind its latest album, “i,i.” Vernon revealed to NME that he suffered through a bout of anxiety before writing and recording his latest project.

“I never quite understood what (anxiety) could do to people,” Vernon said. “It really got me. I was stunned by it. Usually I have my stuff together. That’s sort of the story (of the record) for me.”

Feist is the opening act.

2. Swervedriver

The details: Oct. 18, 8 p.m. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E. Main St., Carrboro. The Veldt and Milly open Tickets start at $22.50. 919-967-9053 or catscradle.com

When the shoegaze sound exploded out of England during the late ‘80s with bands like Ride, there was Swervedriver, which rocked a bit harder than those who might have noticed that their footwear needed some polishing. “Mezcal Head,” Swervedriver’s 1993 release is one of the finest albums of the early ‘90s. Swervedriver, which is touring behind its new album, “Future Ruins,” deserves more acclaim.

Swervedriver will play at Cat’s Cradle Oct. 18. Steve Gullick

3. Noah Gundersen

The details: Oct. 22, 8 p.m. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E. Main St. , Carrboro. Johnny G will open. Tickets start at $17. For more information, 919-967-9053,www.catscradle.com

Noah Gundersen has undergone a complete transformation, cutting his trademark long dark locks and sports a close cropped blonde coif. “I was ready for a change,” Gunderson explained to the Seattle Times. “I needed something different. I think in terms of seasons and chapters of things and now it just feels a lot lighter.”

Gunderson hasn’t only altered his look. His latest album, “Lover,” is more melodic, melancholy and deeper than his prior three projects.

4. Dan Soder

The details: Oct. 17-19, times vary. Goodnights, 861 W. Morgan street, Raleigh. Tickets start at $21. 919-828-5233 or goodnightscomedy.com

Soder, who has appeared in the film “Drunk Parents” and has a recurring role in the Showtime series “Billions,” is a clever and unpredictable observational comic, who works the crowd and is well worth catching.

5. SuicideGirls: Blackheart Burlesque

The details: Oct. 18, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh. Tickets start at $22.15. 919-996-8700 or dukeenergycenterraleigh.com

It’s a sexy, pop-culture burlesque show. The SuicideGirls have been a provocative act since 2003.

6. Susan Werner

The details: Oct. 18, 8 p.m. The Arts Center, 300 G-East Main St., Carrboro. Tickets start at $24. 919-929-2787 or artscenterlive.org

Werner has somehow spent much of her quarter-century career under the radar. The singer-songwriter is a gifted pianist and guitarist but she has yet to receive the acclaim she deserves. Dig up her 2013 album, “Hayseed” to get an idea of her talent.