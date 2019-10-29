Slayer, John Prine and Superchunk are our picks for live shows this week

John Prine will perform Nov. 1 at the Durham Performing Arts Center. TNS

This week we say goodbye to an act that redefined metal, tip our caps to a legendary Americana artist and check out one of the greatest bands to emerge from the Triangle.

1. Slayer

The details: Nov. 3, 6 p.m., PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. Tickets start at $35. 919-467-7825 or pncarena.com.

Slayer is on the home stretch of its final tour. The seminal thrash-metal heroes will play their last show ever, or so the venerable act claims, just after Thanksgiving. Slayer hasn’t been giving many interviews, but over recent years, vocalist-bassist Tom Araya has noted that the band’s endless tours have been tough on the group. It’s not surprising since Slayer has been on the road for much of the last 33 years. Arrive early for the star-studded lineup. Les Claypool’s quirky Primus, industrial rockers Ministry and Phil Anselmo, the front man of the late, great Pantera will hit the stage before Slayer says goodbye.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

2. John Prine

The details: Nov. 1, 8 p.m. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. Tickets start at $100. 919-680-2787 or dpacnc.com

It’s hard to believe that John Prine had to wait until June to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Bob Dylan, Jason Isbell and Margo Price are just some of the well-respected songsmiths who have gushed about Prine, who is the Godfather of Americana.

Prine, 73, tells entertaining stories, courtesy of his songs and via his onstage banter. Prine dropped some advice to fledgling singer-songwriters during a recent chat with Billboard.

“I like to tell young up-and-comers that luck has a good deal to do with (making it in the music business),” he said. “Luck and timing. But when the luck and timing comes along, you have to have the goods. You’re only going to get that one chance, so you’ve got to have the goods right then and there.”

3. Superchunk

The details: Nov. 2, 6 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Motorco, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. Tickets start at $18. 919-901-0875 or motorcomusic.com

Superchunk, who formed 30 years ago out of Chapel Hill, will play two shows at Motorco marking the 25th anniversary of their classic “Foolish.” The album will be performed in acoustic fashion. There has been only three Superchunk albums since 2001. “What a Time to be Alive,” the band’s latest effort, inspired Superchunk to get political for the first time in its storied career.

“It’d be weird to live in the world now and make a record that ignored what was going on,” vocalist-guitarist Mac McCaughan told The New York Times last year.

4. The Neighbourhood

The details: Nov. 6, 8 p.m. The Ritz, 2820 Industrial Drive, Raleigh. Tickets are $30, 919-424-1400 or ritzraleigh.com

Some Neighbourhoods change and others remain the same. There are some elements in The Neighbourhood’s latest album that are different, but for the most part, they continue to craft catchy synth-driven tunes. The latest batch of songs are atmospheric and angst-ridden.

5. Jidenna

The details: Nov. 2, 8 p.m. The Ritz, 2820 Industrial Drive, Washington. Tickets start at $25. 919-424-1400 or ritzraleigh.com

The singer/rapper’s infectious “Classic Man” earned him a Grammy nomination in 2015 and put the Stanford alum on the musical map. His latest “85 to Africa” isn’t on a level with his eye-opening debut release but it’s full of solid tracks.

6. Billy Strings

The details: Nov. 1 and 2, 9 p.m. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E. Main St., Carrboro. The Avengers will open. Sold out. 919-967-9053 or catscradle.com

Billy Strings, born William Apostol, is blowing up. Strings is selling out shows across the country. And just last month, he took home two International Bluegrass Music Awards in Raleigh: for Guitar Player of the Year (his first nomination) and New Artist of the Year. The bluegrass/country player, who Rolling Stone noted was one of the Top 10 New Country Artists to Know in 2017, is a gifted picker who performs with a ferocity and inventiveness.