The moon will rise over Durham, Louis CK is on a comeback, plus 8 more best bets

Museum of the Moon, a traveling giant moon by artist Luke Jerram, will hang in downtown Durham Oct. 31 to Nov. 3. Here it hangs in Bangalore, India. British Council

Halloween may be over, but there are plenty of events to continue that Halloween feeling. Here’s a look at what’s happening this week.

Bull Moon Rising

Once in a blue moon there is a can’t-miss lunar event—and that time is now. For the first time in North Carolina, Museum of the Moon — a giant moon (aka breathtaking spherical replica of the moon) — will hang above Durham as part of a free community experience. The nearly 23-foot mesmerizing lunar monstrosity will be internally lit and suspended over CCB Plaza in downtown 24 hours a day for four days over Halloween weekend. The touring artwork comes from artist Luke Jerram of the United Kingdom. Trust us, it’s the kind of lunacy (get it?) you live for. The moon will be illuminated at 6 p.m. Oct. 31 with activities each evening. That includes Durham Mayor Steve Schewel reading “Goodnight Moon,” the Bull Moon Ball fundraising gala at Durham’s Museum of Life of Science on Nov. 1 and a dacne party Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. For a full list of events, go to bullmoonrising.com. CCB Plaza, Durham. Oct. 31-Nov. 3. Free, except for gala.

Blue Moon Ball

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Once in a blue moon comes a fund-“rising” moonlit event with drinks, heavy hors d’oeuvres and dancing — all under the light of the incredible Museum of the Moon. Come in your cocktail attire with silver moon touches and mingle while you sip on moon cocktails (of course). Proceeds to benefit the Durham Museum of Life and Science and Keep Durham Beautiful. Ball is for 21 and older. Unscripted Durham, 202 N. Corcoran St., Durham. Nov. 1, 8 p.m.-2 a.m. $125. bullmoonrising.com

Durham 150 Closing Ceremony

Celebrating the Bull City and 150 years of innovation, the closing ceremony presented by Duke University and Duke Health will culminate the yearlong #Durham150 celebration honoring the city’s growth with an exploration of its history via narration, video, live performance and music. Mayor Steve Schewel will give opening remarks, along with a welcome from Occaneechi Tribal chairman Tony Hayes. DPAC, Durham. Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m. From $15, plus a lottery of $5 tickets. dpacnc.com or Durham150.org/Tickets

Louis CK

The Emmy Award-winning comedian has several stand-up specials under his belt (think “Shameless,” “Chewed Up” and others), and additional credits as creator, writer, director and star (“Louie”; “Horace and Pete”). And after a lengthy break following accusation of sexual misconduct in 2017 — he acknowledged they were true — the comedian has announced a comeback tour of sorts, Entertainment Weekly reports. The tour of 14 cities begins Nov. 2 in Richmond, Va., with his Raleigh stop Nov. 5. His new material has been controversial, EW reports, so whatever happens in Raleigh should be interesting. Memorial Auditorium, 2 E. South St., Raleigh. Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m. From $37. dukeenergycenterraleigh.com

Louis C.K. in an August 2017 file photo taken during the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Chris Pizzello Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Sip and Savor

This showcase of fine fare and vino pairings features 30-plus culinary all-stars, sommeliers, an onstage experience with live music, a VIP Lounge and more. Durham Performing Arts Center, Durham. Nov. 3, 4:30 p.m. From $95. dpacnc.com

N.C. Symphony presents Mahler ‘Symphony No. 5’

Fan-fave Karina Canellakis returns to conduct Mahler’s Fifth, aka a transformative experience, “from the lone trumpet-call opening to the irrepressible joy of the finale.” Meymandi Concert Hall at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh. Nov. 1 & 2, 8 p.m. From $20. ncsymphony.org

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

Extend Halloween and fill your First Friday fun with fright with flick “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and other activities, including eating real bugs like villainous Oogie Boogie (ew!), pumpkin “peg” play like Jack Skellington, trivia, costume contests (no full face masks, please) and more. Winner selected prior to the 7 p.m. show. Marbles IMAX, 201 E. Hargett St., Raleigh. Nov. 1, 5:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. shows; participate before or after show; check Marbles’ website for additional movie viewing dates and times. $9. imaxraleigh.org/showtimes

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ will be screened at Marbles IMAX. Disney Enterprises Inc.

Day of the Dead

El muerto al pozo y el vivo al gozo (“The dead to the well and the alive to the joy.”) Dia de Muertos is upon us. Celebrate at the City of Raleigh Museum, in collab with Artist Studio Project, as part of First Friday, with folkloric music, crafts, Day of the Dead bread (it won’t kill ya, promise), hot chocolate and traditional dress/paint. 220 Fayetteville St., Raleigh. Nov. 1, 6-9 p.m.





A Halloween Party and Amazon Rainforest Benefit

Remember when you were a tyke and wide-eyed and dreamed of things like saving the rainforest? Now you can. Halloween may have passed on the calendar, but it is alive (or undead, as the case may be) and (un)well for this Halloween Party to benefit the Amazon. See, dreams really do come true. Proof Five Points, 1620 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. Nov. 1, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets range from $10 to $50. facebook.com/Between2Clouds

Loni Love

A round-table regular on the former envelope-pushing hilarious “Chelsea Lately,” the laugh-a-minute Love’s rise is a tale of grit. Her journey has gone from “latchkey kid of a loving and hardworking mother in Detroit’s Brewster-Douglass Housing Projects” to a “stand-up comedian/actor/ TV host/bacon-loving television personality.” She also is a co-host on “The Real,” but is taking a break from TV to take the stage with a lot more to say and no signs of slowing down. Raleigh Improv, 1224 Parkside Main St., Cary. Nov. 1, 7 & 9:15 p.m.; Nov. 2, 6:30 & 9 p.m. Ages 18+, from $22. improv.com/raleigh