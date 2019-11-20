The Raleigh Christmas Parade and Chinese Lantern Festival mean holiday season is here

Yes, Thanksgiving is next week. Yes, the Raleigh Christmas Parade is this Saturday. It’s officially holiday season.

Raleigh Christmas Parade

Cheers to 75 years of marching bands, dancers, classic cars, superheroes and so much more parading through downtown Raleigh in the largest of its kind event between Atlanta and D.C. The parade begins on Hillsborough Street at St. Mary’s Street and proceeds to the State Capitol. Nov. 23, 9:40 a.m. Free. visitraleigh.com

Tree Lightings

Get lit Nov. 23 at tree lightings across the town(s). In downtown Raleigh, the tree will be lit by Mayor Nancy McFarlane to kick off the holiday season (6-8 p.m.) with a family friendly festive fete to include local performances, a Marbles Kids Museum booth, local vendors, free activities for all ages, photo opps (we spy Santa!) and more. downtownraleigh.org

Over in Midtown on Nov. 23, the annual lighting tradition at North Hills Commons kicks off at 3:30 p.m., complete with snow slopes, trackless train rides, a vendor village, kids’ crafts, a bounce house and, of course, a visit from the jolly ole elf himself (6-7:30 p.m.). Don’t miss the 41-foot tree set aglow to the chorus of “Santa Clause is Coming to Town,” promising you all the holiday feels.

Spend the evening in Cary Nov. 22 at Waverly Place (6-8:30 p.m.) for the eighth annual tree lighting celebration, with a performance by the Athens Drive Magnet High school band, followed by your chance to rock around the Christmas tree (literally) to holiday tunes with a special concert from The Embers. Mayor Harold Weinbrecht will welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus to count down to the lighting before the magical couple surfs the crowd for schmoozing and photo opps. waverlycary.com

Ariana Grande

If you want it, you got it. … Break free to PNC for one of the best belters of all time for her Sweetener World Tour stop before she says “thank you, next!” PNC Arena, Raleigh. Nov. 22, 8 p.m. From $45. pncarena.com

Chinese Lantern Festival

Back by popular demand, this holiday light show, featuring nightly cultural performances takes you on a 45- to 75-minute (about 1/2 mile) stroll through a 15,000+ LED light display comprising 20 amazing displays. Fingers crossed it’s still the “year of the dragon”— aka, that the 200-foot-long, 21-foot-tall Chinese Dragon weighing in at 18,000 pounds will be back floating on Symphony Lake. Selfie spot, check! Booth Amphitheatre, Cary. Nov. 22-Jan. 12, 6 to 10 p.m. (closed Mondays, except Dec. 23 and 30). Tickets are $20 each for all ages (except kids 2 & under, who are admitted free and do not need tickets). boothamphitheatre.com

Carolina Ballet’s ‘A Tribute to the Masters’

Plies perfectly complement this palatable pairing: the revival of Robert Weiss’ ballet to the great Grieg Piano Concerto. Check out the premiere of Weiss’ ballet to Beethoven’s beloved 7th Symphony, which Richard Wagner labeled “the apotheosis of the dance.” Memorial Auditorium, Raleigh. Nov. 21-24, times vary. From $36. carolinaballet.com

Kenny G

Bringing sax-y back to the Bull City is world-renowned jazz superstar Kenny G for his can’t miss melodies. DPAC, Durham. Nov. 24, 7:30 p.m. From $5. dpacnc.com

Give Gala

No money, no problem. Enter the “Worst Fundraiser Ever,” the award-winning black-tie ‘no money’ charity event. Attendees offer up a service, gift or talent (to the benefit of critically ill children and their families) as barter for entry (aka a ticket). The offers are then distributed to benefit fitting patients and families (patrons may also choose to fulfill requests). Marbles Kids Museum, 201 E. Hargett St., Raleigh. Nov. 22, 7:30-10:30 p.m. givegala.org

American Indian Heritage Celebration

#AIHC2019 brings storytellers, authors, dancers, musicians and artists from the state’s eight state-recognized tribes. This family friendly celebration of games, food, activities and fun offers an opportunity to learn more about our state’s American Indian history and culture — past and present. North Carolina Museum of History, Raleigh. Nov. 23, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.Free. ncmuseumofhistory.org/aihc-2018

Global Holiday Festival

Like DJ Khaled, we global now. Mosey over to Moore Square for all the global holiday goodies and traditions. Think: food, merch, dance, music and family entertainment from international communities across the Triangle, plus a schedule of must-attend events, from bilingual story time to dance class and holiday crafts. Moore Square, Raleigh. Nov. 23, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Free. internationalfocus.org

‘A Snow White Christmas’ Storytime

It wouldn’t be a winter wonderland without Snow — Snow White, that is. Meet Snow White from the production of “A Very Snow White Christmas!” (presented Nov. 30-Dec. 8 at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts) at Quail Ridge Books. After the princess reads holiday-themed books, stick around for a meet and greet (hey, photo ops!) Quail Ridge Books, 4209 Lassiter Mill Road, Suite 100, Raleigh. Nov. 24, 10:30 a.m. Ages 3+ (please plan to stay with your children), free. quailridgebooks.com

Movember Party, Competition and Fundraiser

Changing the face of men’s health, Mustache November (ergo, the portmanteau Movember) helps grow (!) global awareness and funds for men’s health issues via those fab face laces (aka staches). Belly up at Boxcar for some healthy competition: Mario Kart 64, a beard/stache competition (8-9 p.m.), raffles, prizes, brews and more for an important cause. Guarantee your seat to compete by registering in advance. Boxcar, 330 W. Davie St., Raleigh. Nov. 26, 8-11 p.m. Free to enter. facebook.com/boxcarRAL

The Art of Style Fashion Show: 9 Lives

Nine: the number of years Art of Style Fashion Show has brought couture to the catwalk in downtown Raleigh, hence its aptly named 9 Lives anniversary party and holiday fashion show at CAM, with drinks by Raleigh Wine Shop and Social House Vodka, food by Eschelon Hospitality, music by Oak City Slums, plus a Watts + Ward afterparty. CAM Raleigh, 409 W. Martin St., Raleigh. Nov. 24, 7 p.m. $50. theartofstyleboutique.com

Trotting for Turkey

Work up an appetite on Thanksgiving Day with some Turkey Day trotting. In Garner, head to White Deer Park for the 3rd annual TeddyRox 5K (8:30 a.m., registration from $20) with a competitive 5K, recreational 5K and 1 mile fun run/walk. The event benefits the eponymous foundation’s mission to help abandoned, neglected and abused animals in North Carolina. fsseries.com/event/turkey-day-5k/

Meanwhile, 10Kers will wanna lace up in Raleigh for the annual Trophy Trot (8 a.m., race day $45) at Dix Park. Bonus swag: race medal and beer with every race entry. fsseries.com/event/trophy-trot/

Holiday markets

Festive finds abound at holiday markets across our towns Nov. 23, from the North Hills Sip and Shop (noon-4 p.m.) to Bull City opps: Holiday Market With Shopping, Beer and Puppies at Durty Bull Brewing (1-4 p.m.), or the Hi-Wire Brewing Holiday Pop-Up Market (10 a.m.-4 p.m.) visitnorthhills.com, downtowndurham.com, hiwirebrewing.com

Holiday Crafts Fair

Get crafty at NC State University’s 35th annual Holiday Crafts Fair, this year featuring a second day. Takin’ it to the streets Saturday, the fest will feature outdoor live music, giveaways and food trucks (crafts vendor booths will be indoors). The fun extends to Sunday with additional shopping for one-of-a-kind handmade works (think clay, fibers, jewelry, wood, photography and more) by 50+ of The Crafts Center’s local artists. NC State University Crafts Center, 210 Jensen Drive, Raleigh. Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Nov. 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission $3 per person, children under age 10 and NC State students with ID free. Free parking in Coliseum Deck. crafts.arts.ncsu.edu