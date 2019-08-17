Fall 2019 Arts Guide: Your ultimate calendar to art exhibits, museums in the Triangle

“Untitled #5,” by Gohar Dashti (Iranian, born in 1980). 2008. This is part of the “She Who Tells a Story: Women Photographers from Iran and the Arab World” exhibit at the Ackland Art Museum. Courtesy of the artist, Azita Bina and Robert Klein Gallery, Boston

Note that all information is subject to change. Check with the venue or organization before buying tickets. In some cases, schedules weren’t available at press time. Check this list at newsobserver.com for updates, or the organization.

21c Museum Hotel

111 N. Corcoran St., Durham 919-956-6700 or 21cmuseumhotels.com/durham ▪ “Portraying Power and Identity: A Global Perspective,” through January

▪ “Godchild,” Kennedi Carter, through January

▪ “Wim Botha: Still Life with Discontent,” through December

5 Points Gallery

109 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham 919-797-2706 or 5pointsgallery.com Formerly Pleiades Gallery. ▪ “Metamorphosis,” through Sept. 1 ▪ “Strolling through Durham,” photographer Frank Myers. Sept. 5-29. Reception Sept. 20, 6-9 p.m. ▪ “Mark Abercrombie Art,” Oct. 3-27. Reception Oct. 18, 6-9 p.m. ▪ “Majestic Incognito – Sanctuary,” Painter Yuko Nogami Taylor. Nov. 31-Dec. 1. Reception Nov. 15, 6 to 9 p.m. ▪ “What did I just see?” Doug Tabb. Dec. 5-Jan. 12. Reception Dec. 20, 6 to 9 p.m. Ackland Art Museum 101 S. Columbia St., Chapel Hill, on the UNC campus







▪ART& Intergalactic Soul, “Project LHAXX,” through June 28

▪ “A New Look: The Permanent Collection Galleries Re-energized,” though December 2020

▪ “Focus on the Peck Collection.” Ongoing

▪ “Color Across Asia,” Ongoing

Arts on Market

The bi-annual shopping event of local and regional artists, artisans, bakers, live music and makers is Nov. 24, on the Southern Village Green in Chapel Hill from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Artist Studios at Fearrington Village

110 Fearrington Post, Pittsboro

▪ “Bold, Beautiful and Breathtaking,” Sept. 22, 4 to 6 p.m.

Artspace

201 East Davie St., Raleigh

▪ “Giving What it Takes,” Nicole Simpkins, through Sept. 28

▪ “Dream Homes,” Casey McGuire, through Aug. 31

▪ “Corridors,” Allison Coleman and Caitlin Cary, through Oct. 26

▪ “Dirty South,” Oct. 4–Nov. 30. Opening reception, Oct. 4, 6 to 10 p.m.

CAM Raleigh

409 W. Martin St., Raleigh 919-261-5920 or camraleigh.org $5; Free on First Fridays.

▪ “Black and Light,” Marsha Cottrell,” through Sept. 8

▪ “In So Many Words,” Michael Klauke, through Sept. 8

▪ “Rebus + Diversions,” Maria Martinez-Canas, Sept. 6-Jan. 12

▪ “Viva Viclas! The Art of the Lowrider Motorcycle,” Oct. 4-Feb. 9

▪ Rosana Castrillo Diaz installation, Oct. 4-Jan. 12

▪ Gonzalo Puch photo mural project, Oct. 4-Jan. 12

▪ Marisol D’Estrabeau mural project, date TBA

City of Raleigh Museum

220 Fayetteville St., Raleigh

919-996-2220 or cityofraleighmuseum.org

▪ “The Story of BBQ in NC” Exhibit, through Sept. 29

▪ Day of the Dead event, Nov. 1

▪ Yoga in the Museum, Saturdays, December through March

Click! Photography Festival

The photography festival held in October is taking a break in 2019 and forming a non-profit, according to its website. “While our ‘intermission’ year of 2019 will not have the core ‘festival within a festival’ our 40-plus Click! community partners throughout the region will continue to celebrate October 2019 as the month of photography with incredibly exciting photography exhibits and programming.”

“Come Out and Play” Sculpture Show

JimGin farm, 150 Wild Horse Run, Pittsboro

comeoutandplay.info

For the 18th year in a row, 70 sculptors will display their creations at the Come Out and Play sculpture show at JimGin farm just outside Carrboro. Many of the works will be for sale. Artists keep 100% of the proceeds.

Opening party is Aug. 24-25, noon to dark. Picnic receptions Aug. 31, Sept. 14 and Sept. 21, at 3 p.m. Free. Free shuttle Aug. 24 running from Storybook Farm, 231 Storybook Lane, Chapel Hill.

Durham Art Guild

Durham Arts Council 120 Morris St., Durham durhamartguild.org

▪ 65th annual Juried Exhibition, through Oct. 12. Reception, Sept. 20, 6 to 8 p.m., SunTrust Gallery, Durham Arts Council

▪ “Pieces: A Paradox,” through Aug. 27, DAG Gallery at Golden Belt, Mill No. 1 building, 800 Taylor St. in Durham

▪ “Mindful Places,” by David Davenport, through Aug. 23, at Castalia at Meadowmont, 301 W. Barbee Chapel Road, Chapel Hill

Frank Gallery

201 South Estes Drive, Chapel Hill, in University Mall 919-636-4135 or frankisart.com

▪ Exhibit featuring Katherine Armacost, Nikki Blair, Natalie Boorman, Marguerite Jay Gignoux, Linda Prager and Carol Retsch-Bogart, through Oct. 5. Artist talk Sept. 12, 6 to 8 p.m.

▪ Alamance Artisans Exhibit, September

▪ Frank in Focus Photography Exhibit, October

▪ OCAG Studio Tour preview, October-November

▪ OCAG Holiday Show, November-December

“Clear Cut Church” by Burk Uzzle is in the “Southbound” photo exhibit. Burk Uzzle

Gregg Museum of Art & Design

1903 Hillsborough St., Raleigh, at NC State 919-515-3503 or gregg.arts.ncsu.edu ▪ “Southern Surreal,” Masterpiece furniture by Tilden Stone, through Sept. 8. ▪ “Fantastic Fauna: Chimeric Creatures,” through Jan. 26. ▪ “Southbound: Photographs of and about the New South,” Sept. 5-Dec. 29. This is a joint exhibition with Gregg Museum of Art & Design in Raleigh and the Power Plant Gallery in Durham. Opening reception Sept. 5, 6–8 p.m. Gregg Museum. Opening reception Sept. 6, 6–9 p.m. Power Plant Gallery at the American Tobacco Campus, 320 Blackwell St., Durham. For more, go to southboundproject.org. ▪ “Art’s Work in the Age of Biotechnology: Shaping Our Genetic Futures,” Oct. 17-March 15 Halle Cultural Arts Center 237 N. Salem St. Apex







▪ Ingrid Erikson and annual Juried Show, Sept. 6, 6-8 p.m.

▪ Colored Pencil Society, Oct. 18, 6 to 8 p.m.

Hillsborough Gallery of Arts

121 N. Churton St., Hillsborough 919-732-5001 or hillsboroughgallery.com

▪ “Speaking in Colors,” Aug. 26-Sept. 22. Opening reception Aug. 30, 6 to 9 p.m.

▪ “Altered Surfaces,” Larry Favorite, Marcy Lansman, Eric Saunders, Sept. 23-Oct. 20, opening reception Sept. 27

▪ Orange County Artists Guild preview show, Works by artists on Orange County Studio Tour, Oct. 21-Nov. 10, opening reception oct. 25

▪ “The Art of Giving,” Hillsborough Gallery of Arts artists, Nov. 11-Dec. 31, opening reception Nov. 29

Horse & Buggy Press and Friends Gallery

1116 Broad St., Suite 101, Durham 919-949-4847 or horseandbuggypress.com

▪ “Faces: Musicians, Artists, Writers, Activists, & Educators,” new paintings by Noah Saterstrom, through Sept. 30. Reception Sept. 7, 5 to 7 p.m.

▪ “Encompass,” Lori Vrba and Dawn Surratt, Oct. 3-Dec. 30. Receptions: Oct. 19; 5–7 p.m. and Nov. 16, 5–7 p.m.

Janet Resnik Pottery

132 Collins Mountain Road, Chapel Hill 919 929 3324 or janetresnikpottery.com

▪ Chatham County Studio Tour, Dec. 7-8, Dec. 14-15

Local Color Gallery

311 W. Martin St., Raleigh 919-819-5995 or localcoloraleigh.com First Friday gallery openings are 6 to 9:30 p.m.

▪ “Autumnal Tirades,” Mary Ruth Dana, opening reception Sept. 6, 6 to 9:30 p.m.

▪ “The Art of Pairing,” Adrien Montoya and Lizzie Bailey, opening reception Oct. 4, to 9:30 p.m.

▪ “Solo Sister,” Mary Beth Owen, opening reception Nov. 1, 6 to 9:30 p.m.

▪ “Festivus — Art for the Rest of Us,” group show, Dec. 6, 6 to 9:30 p.m.

“Color Wheel,” Scott Avett. 2014, linoleum block print. Courtesy of the artist. Lydia Bittner

N.C. Museum of Art

▪ “Christian Marclay: Surround Sounds,” March 21-Sept. 1

▪ “Where We Find Ourselves: The Photographs of Hugh Mangum, 1897-1922,” through Sept. 1

▪ “Art for a New Understanding: Native Voices, 1950s to now,” Aug. 29-Jan 12

▪ “Composition 21,” by Naama Tsabar, Sept. 28, 2 and 4 p.m.

▪ “Cosmic Rhythm Vibrations,” Sept. 28-March 1

▪ “Anarchism and the Political Art of Les Temps Nouveaux, 1895-1914,” Oct. 5-Dec. 15

N.C. Museum of History

5 E. Edenton St., Raleigh 919-807-7900 or ncmuseumofhistory.org

▪ “One Giant Leap: North Carolina and the Space Race,” Through Jan. 5

▪ “QuiltSpeak: Uncovering Women’s Voices Through Quilts,” Through March 1

▪ “Freedom! A Promise Disrupted: North Carolina, 1862-1901,” through Oct. 27

▪ “Toy Boom!” Opening Oct. 4

N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences

11 W. Jones St., Raleigh 919-707-9800 or naturalsciences.org

▪ “Beyond Curie,” a celebration of women in science

Pleiades Arts pleiadesartdurham.com ▪ “Queer Lens,” Exhibit in collaboration with the LGBTQ+ Center of Durham. The exhibit will open Sept. 27-29 at the Durham Fruit Co., 305 S. Dillard St., coinciding with Durham Pride Weekend. ▪ The exhibit will move to the LGBTQ+ Center, 114 Hunt St., Durham, for October, which is LGBTQ History Month. Pope House Museum 115 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh 919-996-2220 ▪ Open Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tours start at the beginning of every hour. ▪ Holidays with the Popes, Dec. 7 Raleigh Fine Arts Society artistsexhibition@gmail.com or raleighfinearts.org

▪ North Carolina Artists Exhibition, March 7-June 14, 2020, at CAM Raleigh. Over 70 works by North Carolina artists will be on view and available for purchase. ralfinearts.org/NC-Artists-Exhibition

Rubenstein Arts Center

2020 Campus Drive, Durham, at Duke University 919-660-1700 or artscenter.duke.edu

▪ “Jimmie Banks Retrospective,” through Sept. 9, in Gallery 235

▪ “Who Owns Poverty in Mexico,” Daniel Aguilar Ruvalcaba, Sept. 10-Nov. 3

▪ “QueerXscape,” Sept. 10-Oct. 6

▪ Arts Open House, Sept. 28, 6 to 8 p.m., to celebrate the opening of new sculpture garden at the Nasher Museum of Art.

▪ “The Art of Mental Health,” Nov. 12-Jan. 24

UNC University Libraries

Wilson Library: 200 South Road, Chapel Hill Sloane Art Library: 102 Hanes Art Center, 121 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill

▪ “Beating the Heat: Surviving Summers in North Carolina Before Air Conditioning,” through Sept. 29. Wilson Library, North Carolina Collection Gallery. Free

▪ “The Uses of Books: Early Modern Readers Revealed,” an exhibition at the Wilson Special Collections Library through Sept. 8.

▪ “Cheryl Thurber Photographs: Documenting Gravel Springs, Mississippi, in the 1970s.” Through March 13. Wilson Library, Pleasants Family Assembly Room.

VAE Raleigh

309 W. Martin St., Raleigh

919-828-7834 or vaeraleigh.org

▪ “Field Notes: Photographic Evidence of Climate Change,” through Aug. 24.

▪ “The Full Light of Day,” Sept. 6-Oct. 26

▪ “De Aqui Y De Alla,” Nov. 1-Dec. 28

V L Rees Gallery

Studio 8, 311 W. Martin St., Raleigh 919-345-2076 or vlrees.com

First Friday gallery openings are 6 to 9 p.m.

▪ “Waterways,” through Sept. 1

▪ “Seems Like Home,” September

▪ “Fall Back,” October

▪ “Abundance,” November

▪ “Wintertide,” December