Your 5-minute guide to the top 10 things to do this weekend in the Triangle

Debra Messing is the star of NBC’s “Will & Grace.”

It’s a holly jolly time in Raleigh, y’all — the most wonderful time of the year (especially this one — we see you, 2021). Get your Santa fix via sleigh (ahem, firetruck) sightings or cookies with the big guy himself; get nostalgic with Raleigh Little Theatre’s version of “It’s a Wonderful Life”; or take in a Very Tipsy Christmas at Haymaker — and more.

And in between the festivities, don’t miss Debra Messing in PlayMakers’ production. The best time of the year, indeed. As always, #SpreadLove, y’all.

‘Love, Loss and What I Wore’ with Debra Messing

Debra Messing, Marin Hinkle and Camryn Manheim — oh, my. These award-winning Hollywood phenoms of “Will & Grace,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “The Practice” fame respectively (and so much more) will join PlayMakers resident company members Julia Gibson, Kathryn Hunter-Williams and Tia James for this can’t-miss one-night-only virtual fundraising event Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.).

Hate purses? Prefer an all-black attire on the daily? Have a hideous or pretty perfect prom dress? This intimate collection of relatable, hilarious and moving tales by famed sisters Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron, based on the book by Ilene Beckerman and directed by Vivienne Benesch, looks at the significance of our garb and accessories (and the memories attached to them). One ticket gives your household access to this reading. All proceeds benefit the company’s ongoing operations, including the 20/21 season, education and community engagement programs. Tickets are $25, with ticket-plus-donation packages available. playmakersrep.org/special-event/

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“You guys give up? Or are you thirsty for more?” It’s not the holidays without Kevin McCallister “Home Alone” in the big city — but this year, one up the holiday tradition by viewing it on the big screen with two showings Dec. 5, at Durham County Memorial Stadium as Durham Parks and Recreation continues to get reel with free drive-in movies. First showing, gates open 5:30 p.m.; second showing, gates open at 8:30 p.m. Though free, tickets must be reserved online. Only one ticket is needed per car. Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals! dprplaymore.org/469/Bull-City-Reels-on-Wheels

“And the trumpets they blow…” If you’re looking for some sax, this virtual Jazz Concert mini-series sponsored by Come Hear North Carolina is here for you. The North Carolina Museum of History presents this first evening opener, featuring Grammy-nominated vocalist & North Carolina–based artist Nnenna Freelon (Dec. 10, 7 p.m.), exploring popular music from the 1940s and today.

What links exist between Billie Holiday and Frank Sinatra? Who are some songwriters of the Great American Songbook? Who can we look to today? These are just some of the pit stops of your musical journey. Tickets are free, but registration is required. Donations are welcome. ncmuseumofhistory.org

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

Spend your Saturday morning checking off your nice list and supporting local artists with this all outdoor holiday market (Dec. 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.) at The Honeysuckle Tea House. Think handmade goods, candles, jewelry, beauty products and more. facebook.com/thehoneysuckleteahouse

Swap sleigh bells for sirens? Santa Clause is coming to town in Zebulon on Saturday (Dec. 5, 10 a.m.–noon) in an antique fire truck, cruising through the streets of the Town of Zebulon neighborhoods. Check the website route map for estimated times and locations so you can spot the jolly ole elf himself and give him a shout or a wave from your driveway. townofzebulon.org

Christmas may be a smidge stolen by the coronavirus in Clayton (parades, tree lighting, etc.) but it can’t steal our cheer. From reindeer hunts to Santa calls to Father Christmas himself traveling through town on a firetruck (every Friday in December (6–7 p.m.) and Saturdays Dec. 4–19 (2–3 p.m.)), the towns elves have been busy keeping the holiday spirit alive. Check the town website for full offerings: townofclaytonnc.org/downtown-clayton/christmas-parade.aspx

“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” Make your holiday happy (and lit) with socially distant singalongs, dancing and lights at Lake Myra Christmas Lights in Wendell, now open through Dec. 31 and free to attend (donation boxes on-site). The 25-minute shows run from 5:30–10 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 5:30–11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. (There are 5-minute intermissions between each show). If you prefer to stay in your vehicle, tune to 103.3 FM to hear the music. Lights run weather permitting. Announcements will be posted on Facebook when the rain or standing water makes them unsafe to run. facebook.com/LakeMyraChristmasLights

Dear Santa, define good. Whether you have been nice all year or most of the time or maybe it depends on the definition, STIR serves as the no judgment zone with its Cookies With Santa series at North Hills where bartender JD Thomas will double as the jolly elf during the month of December. Bring the fam and share cookies with Santa (or cocktails for grown kids 21 and over). The series runs for four weeks from 2 to 4 p.m. on the following dates: Dec. 1 and 3; Dec. 8 and 10; Dec. 15 and 17; Dec. 22 and 23. No purchase is required to attend, but reservations are required and can be made by visiting STIR’s website. Santa Claus will be masked and remain socially distanced; guests are asked to do the same. Per guest request, pics can be taken by the Christmas tree in the lobby of the Bank of America building. To make the restaurant comfortable during the brr holiday season, STIR has installed fire pits, heaters and heated umbrellas and cushions.

Every time a bell rings an angel gets its wings. It’s a wonderful life indeed — if 2020 taught us anything, it’s to focus less on getting what we want and more on appreciating what we have. In the spirit of the season, Raleigh Little Theatre presents “This Wonderful Life,” as George Bailey, Clarence, Mr. Potter, and the gang come to life as a single actor creates a heartwarming story about the effect one hard-working man’s life has on the people around him in this hilariously touching stage adaptation of the iconic holiday film “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

The show will be presented in the Sutton Theatre Dec. 10–20 to limited and socially distanced audiences of up to 25 people. Masks will be required at all times for those in attendance with additional safety precautions in place. For those who prefer to watch from home, a prerecorded performance of the show will be available to stream through Broadway on Demand Dec. 17-25. Learn more about both options and purchase your tickets today on our website. raleighlittletheatre.org/shows/this-wonderful-life

A Very Tipsy Christmas at the Haymaker

Time to get your holly and jolly on, Raleigh. Who needs a “Miracle” when you can have A Very Tipsy Christmas? Ever fitting for 2020, The Haymaker’s famed holiday Christmas takeover this year debuts “A Very Tipsy Christmas at The Haymaker.” A great spot to have mixed drinks about feelings and get your holiday on, The Haymaker has been transformed into a holiday cocktail wonderland (through Jan. 16) for view via time-based ticket purchases. A pivot from the Miracle setup, this year’s holiday-themed takeover includes a large lit pop-up bar serving up signature holiday cocktails in an over-the-top festive tent in the 555 Fayetteville St. courtyard with trademark kitschy decor and “the nostalgic energy of the best holiday party you’ve ever been to… socially distanced, of course.” Each $40 guest admission includes one signature cocktail and a reserved seat in this outdoor seated event. Additional drinks for purchase. Only 28 seats are available during each time slot. The Haymaker will close for 30 minutes between each ticketed time slot for cleaning between all reservations. Tickets are available for groups of two, three, and five guests only (21+). Expect mask and temp checks on arrival. Check site for time slot options and additional safety regulations. thehaymakerraleigh.com/shop.