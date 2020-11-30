Looking for Christmas lights in the area? Here’s our list of free and ticketed shows.

We may have to press pause on caroling, ice skating and sitting on Santa’s lap in 2020.

This year more than any other, some good old fashioned stay-in-your-own-car Christmas fun seems like the way to go.

We’ve put together a list — still growing — of festive Christmas light displays you can enjoy safely from inside your car throughout the month of December.

Some shows require the purchase of a ticket, while others are free neighborhood displays. (Please always be mindful of neighbors when visiting neighborhood light shows).

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a few classic displays (such as Meadow Lights, near Benson) are taking the year off. And nearly all of the options we found confirmed to be open this year are drive-by experiences, which require you to stay inside your car. If you visit a site that lets you get out and walk around, wear a mask. It’s what Santa wants.

Ticketed displays

▪ Nights of Lights — WRAL teamed with the City of Raleigh and Artsplosure/First Night Raleigh for this 1.3-mile light show at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. The COVID-safe display runs Dec. 16 through Dec. 31 and you must purchase a ticket in advance. Tickets are sold according to specific 30-minute time slots, to cut down on traffic woes. Tickets are $15 per car or truck and $30 for SUVs and vans, with some discount nights available. Time slots are selling out quickly, so plan accordingly. Located at 75 Hunt Drive, Raleigh. Get more details at wral.com

From left, Iris Lloyd, Thomas Duke and Jesse Bartholomew install Christmas lights on a 1.3 mile route at Dorothea Dix Park. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. The drive-thru holiday light show sponsored by WRAL in partnership with the City of Raleigh will operate nightly from Wednesday, Dec. 16, through Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

▪ Fieldstream Farm Christmas Lights — Formerly known as Ten-Ten Lights, this Raleigh/Garner attraction boasts more than a million LED lights and ... some pretty infamous traffic jams. Because of traffic issues, you can now only access this show with tickets purchased in advance. The tickets are sold according to specific time slots. The show is already open and runs through Dec. 31 at 8008 Old Stage Road, Raleigh. The cost is $20 per car, more for vans and buses. For tickets and more details visit fieldstreamfarm.com/tickets.

▪ Festival of Lights at Hill Ridge Farms — This mile-long light show, featuring more than a million lights, is drive-through only this year (no hayride) and runs through Dec. 27. The admission price is $20 per vehicle and tickets are not sold in advance. (If you go on weekend nights, you may experience delays). Located at 703 Tarboro Road, Youngsville. Get more details at hillridgefarms.com/festival.php.

▪ Lights on the Neuse —This Clayton light show, run by Boyette Family Farms, is up and running through Christmas Eve. Because of COVID-safety issues, not all attractions previously offered are on the table this year, but there is still a hayride (with a 25-person limit) and a socially distanced photo op with Santa. (The website doesn’t mention a mask requirement, but please wear one.) The cost is $10 per person, but kids age 2 and under get in free. The tickets are sold according to specified time slots. Located at 1620 Loop Road, Clayton. Tickets and more details at lightsontheneuse.com.

Free neighborhood light displays

▪ Piper Lights — The Piper family, previous winners of ABC’s “Great Christmas Light Fight,” has been lighting up Wake Forest for 30 years now. For safety reasons, the 7-acre display will be drive-through only this year (the candy store and train are on hiatus). This one is hugely popular, so expect heavy traffic, especially if you go on busy nights. The lights are going every night (weather permitting) through Jan. 1. It’s located at 5725 Fixit Shop Road, Wake Forest. There is no charge, but the family does accept donations, which go to light repairs and the electricity bill. Get more info at their Facebook page: facebook.com/piperlights.

▪ Happyland Christmas Lights — Another “Great Christmas Light Fight” winner, the Moore family displays their lights at 5504 Huntingwood Drive in Raleigh. The lights are already up and the family posts on their Facebook page that they are adding “more and more each day.”

▪ Lake Myra Lights — This popular 30-minute light show in Wendell can be viewed from your vehicle by tuning your car radio to FM 103.3. It’s open Sunday through Thursday, weather permitting, through Dec. 31. Located at 10 S. Cypress St., Wendell. Check the Facebook page for details: facebook.com/LakeMyraChristmasLights.

▪ Rogers Family Christmas Lights — This synchronized light show is put on by the Rogers Family of Apex, in memory of their son Caden, who passed away from spinal muscular atrophy. When you arrive, tune your car radio to 93.5 FM to hear the music. The show runs Thursday through Sunday and ends Dec. 31. Located at 700 Bay Bouquet Lane, Apex. The show is free but the family appreciates donations to help find a cure for SMA, at curesma.com. Learn more at their Facebook page: facebook.com/rogersfamilylights.

▪ Lights on Falmouth — The Nelson family decks their yard with lots of lights, Christmas scenes and inflatables — and there’s even music. You can see the display Thursday through Sunday nights. Located at 3909 Falmouth, Raleigh.

▪ Sleepy Creek Lights — The Heindel family of Raleigh was featured on “Great Christmas Light Fight” in 2017 (it’s an honor to be nominated), and they still go all out for the holidays. It’s a dazzling display that gets better each season. Located at 8501 Sleepy Creek, Raleigh.

▪ Goldman Family Lights — The Goldman family of Raleigh are back at it. They have around 45,000 lights, many synchronized to music, plus inflatables (StayPuft is back) and classic 1970s blowmold figures. The family asks that you turn off your headlights as you approach the display and tune your car radio to 90.9 FM. Located at 6331 Deerview Dr., Raleigh. Get more info on their Facebook page: facebook.com/GoldmanFamilyLights.

Send us suggestions

We will be updating this list as we gather more info on area light displays. If you have a tip about a great display, let us know by emailing the info to bcain@newsobserver.com.

