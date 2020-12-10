Your 5-minute guide to the Top 10 things to do in the Triangle this weekend

From left, Mardray Glenn, Thomas Duke, Jesse Bartholomew and Iris Lloyd install Christmas lights on a 1.3 mile route at Dorothea Dix Park. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. The drive-thru holiday light show sponsored by WRAL in partnership with the City of Raleigh will operate nightly from Wednesday, Dec. 16, through Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. tlong@newsobserver.com

Aw, just in the (saint) nick of time comes two handfuls of festive and cultural events to funtain you and get you in the spirit of the season — from hip-hopping Clara and Mouse King to plenty of lit events to, well, light you up, to Hanukkah road races, museum offerings, singalongs and so much more “s’more.” As always, #SpreadLove, y’all.

Let there be light! The city is abuzz about this year’s epic drive-through light show at Dix Park (opening nightly Dec. 16-31), which promises to be LIT — literally. The collab between City of Raleigh and WRAL sees 1.3 miles of dazzling holiday light displays and festive art installations. You better act fast, though. Tickets must be purchased in advance (from $15 per car) and it’s a hot ticket, indeed.

Hip Hop Hooray! Clara and the Nutcracker Prince battle mice in an epic dreamland of sweets with a hip-hop twist in the return of the popular “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” (Dec. 12, 7 p.m.) via the Durham Performing Arts Center. This year, enjoy the experience virtually as Tchaikovsky’s score gets a modern makeover with this holiday mashup for the whole fam. Director and choreographer Jennifer Weber enchants with this uplifting, joyful, supercharged production of a dozen all-star dancers, a violinist and a DJ, with an opening short set by MC Kurtis Blow (one of hip-hop’s founding fathers). dpacnc.com/events/detail/the-hip-hop-nutracker-virtual

Santa Claus is coming to town in the Bull City Saturday via the Frosty Family Drive-Thru Toy Giveaway (Dec. 12, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., free) as part of the Bull City Holidayz. Even if they’ve been up to “snow” good, bring the mini-me’s to see the jolly ole elf himself and land an age-appropriate toy while supplies last. Please register each child in your car (with correct ages noted) and arrive at the beginning of your time slot to max time with your slotted Santa greeting. Give-back bonus (ah, the spirit of the season), at each of the Bull City Holidayz Events nonperishable food items will be collected for those in need. If you are able, please bring an item from each person in your car, which will be collected at check-in. For questions or assistance call 919-560-4355. Registration is required. Event location: Durham County Health Department Parking Lot, 414 E. Main St., Durham. dprplaymore.org

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” Tune into this festive virtual event, streaming live Saturday (Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m.) for this free one-hour show that promises to get you into the spirit of the season, when the Concert Singers of Cary (CSC) present Holiday Pops on the Town, a virtual production of its holiday classic, centered in and around the Town of Cary. CSC will celebrate the season with an array of holiday tunes and an audience singalong. Select content will also be available online after the concert. Access the link on the show page. And stay updated on their Facebook page and website. concertsingers.org/our-season-in-2020/holidaypops-2020

Each year it gets bigger than the one before. This year’s Holland Road Lights is a synchronized display of 22,000 lights (up from 15,000 or so last year) to a 10-minute upbeat musical mix featuring lots of inflatables, strobing lights and loads of color. The light and music show is free to see and runs nightly from 5-10:30 p.m. (lights stay on till midnight after that). Park along the road and watch from your car. If you’re feeling the spirit of giving, a toy and food drive drop location is there to support those in need in the community. Stay tuned to the top 10 for Holland Road Lights show New Year’s Eve event. See the spectacle at 409 Holland Road, Fuquay Varina. Facebook and Instagram: @hollandroadlights

Join Levin JCC for this first Hanukkah 8k, where you can lace up and hoof it for Hanukkah in person on Sunday, Dec. 13 (9 a.m.). If you want to run the entire 8k, go for the Level 1 registration. And if less than 8k is more your speed, maybe you want to participate with the fam and go for a Level 2 registration. Whatever your vision and level of participation — there will be doughnuts. Inspo found. Levin JCC, 1937 W Cornwallis Road, Durham; registration $18 – $36. levinjcc.org

The s’more the merrier! Come get your holiday on with s’mores and bonfires at The Honeysuckle Tea House in Chapel Hill on Friday (Dec. 11, 6–9 p.m.). S’mores kits will be provided, including the skewer and the fire. Come embody festive as you roast a ’mallow while sipping on some mulled mead or local cider! Masks are required for entry and must be worn when not seated. Temps will be taken at entry. facebook.com/thehoneysuckleteahouse

“There was a time when we hung memories on the boughs of every tree; when we cherished each tissue-wrapped tradition and counted down the days with childlike glee. … ” The North Carolina Museum of History celebrates the 125th anniversary of Biltmore Christmases. Think 4,000 strands of twinkling lights, 100 lantern-adorned poles of estate-harvested bamboo, 65-plus shrubs adorned with 200-ish sparkling snowflakes, stars and spheres — and that’s just the Biltmore Village. On Thursday, Dec. 17 (7 p.m.), the museum welcomes Lizzie Borchers, floral displays manager at Biltmore House & Gardens, via Zoom as part of its History + Cocktails series to give us the inside scoop on the history of Christmas at Biltmore, plus chat what decorating the home for the holidays entails these days. eventbrite.com/e/history-mocktails-decorating-biltmore-tickets-127471317141

ICYMI: It’s a Jolly Raleigh Christmas — the best time of the year — with this Raleigh Parks festive self-guided scavenger hunt with your fam or crew where you search across a dozen City of Oaks parks as you hunt unique holiday light displays. To play, register online via RecLink using the barcode 269771. Post-registration, you will get an email with a link to the clues, which must solve to discover the hidden lit displays. Complete the finds in any order, and at your own pace by Dec. 12. Game bonus: some locations will land you a link to a holiday surprise, and all participants will be entered into a raffle to win a Holiday Express 2021 prize package. raleighnc.gov

Notice the baby grand in the middle of the North Carolina Museum of Art’s African Arts Gallery? It’s not a coincidence. Enter: A Musical Interchange with El Anatsui’s “Lines That Link Humanity,” featuring Carolyn Colquitt. In the spirit of NCMA’s “Interchanges” project classical pianist and Wake County public school teacher Colquitt will tickle the ivories with numerous musical works (think Bach, Beethoven, Mozart, Chopin, plus African Diasporic composers) with El Anatsui’s “Lines That Link Humanity” nearby. The free event is Sunday (Dec. 13, 1 p.m.) in the East Building, African Gallery, and requires timed, ticketed entry (to the galleries). Obtain free tickets here. ncartmuseum.org