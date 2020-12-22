Your 5-minute guide to the Top 10 things to do this week (and New Year’s Eve)

So would say the Grinch: “Ew, 2020: Stink. Stank. Stunk.” Preach! But ’tis Christmas, and this column marks the final one of the year. So, Happy New Year! May it be filled with health, wealth (emotionally and economically), hope and contentment.

And, to 2020: Bye, Felicia! Don’t let the door hit ya. Until then, here’s your roundup of things to do to send off the year in style (or in your PJs). And, as always, #SpreadLove, y’all.

Son of a NUT-cracker! Carolina Ballet’s beloved family holiday classic “The Nutcracker” is set to take the screen on with a special TV broadcast on WRAL on Christmas Day (night) at 7 p.m. In lieu of its typical live performance, for the first time ever, Carolina Ballet partners with WRAL to broadcast this iconic ballet, allowing new audiences to transport to the Land of Sweets and experience the wonder of Clara, the Mouse King and the Sugar Plum Fairy against Tchaikovsky’s world-renowned score. Carolina Ballet has also confirmed at least two encore broadcasts in case you miss the first or want to watch in awe again: Dec. 26 (7 p.m.) on FOX 50, and Dec. 27 (11 a.m.) on WRAL. carolinaballet.com/season20-21/the-nutcracker

Let there be light! The city has no doubt been abuzz about this year’s epic drive-through light show at Dix Park, which is LIT — literally. The ongoing event will culminate on Dec. 30 and New Year’s Eve (5:30–9:30 p.m.) to ring in the new year with two nights of its First Night Celebration, featuring dazzling large-scale commissioned light installations by local artists Nate Sheaffer and Mary Carter Taub, accompanied by a curated new year-themed playlist to tune in from your car. Oh, and don’t miss seeing the iconic Raleigh Acorn like never before. Organizers also announced new time slots on Jan. 1, 2 and 3 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and must be purchased in advance. See site for details: firstnightraleigh.com

If your NYE tradition is swapping “Auld Lang Syne” for some live tunes by North Carolina band The Avett Brothers for their perennial New Year’s Eve concert in major NC cities, all is not lost. Bringing to fruition their 17th annual NYE concert — and turning your “Head Full of Doubt” to “Road Full of Promise” — the beloved Avett Brothers will answer the new year’s call and perform virtually for all of NC — and beyond. The webcast (HD or 4K) will feature a full band performance, host Dax Shepard, and special guests Willie Nelson, Brandi Carlile, Ben Bridwell, Taylor Goldsmith, Mickey Raphael and more, plus a clock countdown by Scott and Seth Avett. With tickets from $39.99, the show is slated for around 8 p.m. with an official start TBD.Tickets include 48-hour access to video on demand. 2nu.gs/AvettNYE

Remember April? We know. Neither do we. But the good part — when CLTure partnered with the North Carolina Arts Council on the Under One Roof live stream special. Now, CLTure has announced an Under One Roof Holiday holiday special, set to air on Christmas Eve (7 p.m.). The holiday livestream will feature an amazing cast of North Carolina musicians and artists and will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank to boot. The Hamiltones will headline with performances of original songs and holiday covers. Musical acts Young Bull (Durham), Sonny Miles (Winston-Salem), Greg Cox (Charlotte), Carlitta Durand (Durham), and Reliably Bad (Greensboro) will also perform. The holiday special is free, but viewers are encouraged to donate to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, a Charlotte-based nonprofit serving 24-plus counties in North Carolina that works to end hunger through education, advocacy and food distributions. Tito’s Handmade Vodka will also match up to $7,500 in donations. The Under One Roof Holiday Special will be broadcast live on CLTure’s YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. https://clture.org

Celebrating love, community and family, the annual Kwanzaa Celebration in Cary will be held virtually (and free!) from Dec. 26 to 31 to honor African-American people and their heritage. The Kwanzaa Celebration is produced by the Town of Cary in partnership with the Ujima Group Inc, with storyteller Willa Brigham (short story, poetry and song writer, and host of the TV show “Smart Start Kids”) sharing stories that explore the principles of Kwanzaa, as well as Kwanzaa arts & crafts to enjoy at home. townofcary.org

Hello, 2021! Say bye to 2020 at Unscripted Durham with live DJ entertainment (4–9 p.m.) and experience the magic of winter wonderland via regular outdoor dining or Igloo life. Igloo reservations available with the NYE igloo getaway package, where you and up 10 guests can receive a room, a bottle of sparkling wine upon arrival and priority igloo reservations, for a minimum of two hours. ICYMI, Unscripted Durham has decked out its rooftop Patio with six mega 7-plus-foot-tall, 12-foot-diameter personal igloos, where you can fulfill the snowy socially distanced fantasy early (and often) with seven of your fave elves, plenty of room to spread out and beautiful views of the city and a massive lit Christmas tree to boot. Each igloo is equipped with seating and tables, lighting for nighttime, a rug and more. Winter wonderland found. So, reserve here. (Oh, and if you’re looking for Boxing Day fun, check out its Holiday Cocktail Tasting at the Studio event with three cocktails and paired bites. unscriptedhotels.com/events

With bangin’ bites, beer as cold as your ex and the best views of the DTR skyline in town from its patio, hands down, Wye Hill is where you’re gonna want take in that last meal to send 2020 out on a high note. Make your reservation for the can’t-miss five-course meal (4–9 p.m.) for $75. Visit the website for menu and info. facebook.com/WyeHillKitchen





Nothing screams normal (OK, tinkles the ivories) like a piano bar party. If you thought your NYE was gonna go off without a party, PLUS Dueling Piano Bar is here for you (Dec. 31, 6-10 p.m.) — from foodie-approved dinner to shakin’ that money maker to the backdrop of a crazy light show and rotating stage. Tickets are $30 and, don’t worry, still include a Champagne toast. facebook.com/plusduelingpianobar





Somehow 2020 was made for masquerade balls — get it? Masks? If you want to fete the end of this Dumpster fire of a year in style, choose in-person OR virtual and dress to impress with decadent mask (over COVID ones, of course), silk gloves, hats and the works, and descend upon the mysterious world that is the DTR Sheraton Raleigh Hotel. Prizes for best-dressed will include a one-night stay at the Sheraton, romantic gift basket and a $100 gift certificate from Petale. GA and VIP tickets on offer, from $50. Note, all COVID safety precautions have been taken for the in-person event that ends at 9 p.m. facebook.com/vibesNC





NYE Darty! Day Party at Raleigh Beer Garden

Celebrate the coming of 2021 (and the end of 2020) with a “Darty” — think day party (noon to 9 p.m.) of all-day bonfires, beers, bites, and more — with a champagne toast at 8:30 p.m. Cheers! facebook.com/raleighbeergarden



