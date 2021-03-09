The show must go ... online! 13 virtual performances in the Triangle to watch from home

The North Carolina Symphony offers high-quality virtual concerts, recorded live at Meymandi Concert Hall at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts and streamed to homes.

This article originally appeared in WALTER.

Venues, theatres and concert halls may be closed, but there are still plenty of virtual performances being staged across Raleigh that you can enjoy from home. From concerts to ballets to musicals, make time for these virtual performances and art events this spring.

Theatre in the Park’s ‘The Complete History of Comedy’

From Aristophanes and Shakespeare and Molière to Vaudeville and Charlie Chaplin to “The Daily Show,” “The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged)“ covers comedy through the ages. Based on the smash Broadway hit, it’s at Theatre in the Park as a fun, fast-paced 90-minute showing. It’s outrageous, bawdy, and is sure to have something to make you laugh.

Details: Streaming through March 14; $16 per ticket. theatreinthepark.com.

Carolina Performing Arts presents ‘A Thousand Ways (Part One)‘

Carolina Performing Arts is presenting “A Thousand Ways (Part One),” the first in a series of interactive experiments by experimental theatre duo 600 HIGHWAYMEN that’s a “map for finding each other, even when we’re apart.” The new, virtual show connects you with another audience member over the phone for an hour-long experience of “conversational directives.” Described by one patron as “an exercise in hope,” this highly interactive experience is inspiring, personal, and profound.

Details: Through March 14 at various times; free but donations encouraged. carolinaperformingarts.org

Raleigh Little Theatre’s ‘A Number’

Based on the award-winning 2002 play by Caryl Churchill, this psychological thriller tackles startling scientific realities of cloning alongside striking portrayals of family issues and complex relationships. Available for streaming via Broadway on Demand.

Details: Through March 13; starting at $10 for single links. raleighlittletheatre.org/shows/a-number/

Justice Theater Project’s ‘The River Speaks of Thirst’

This collection of 10 audio poems written by NC Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green documents the real experiences of African American people, past and present. Each poem is a separate vignette that uses various mediums, including music, dance, song, and dramatic interpretations to illustrate themes of race, oppression, emancipation, religion and grief.

“As I listened to each poem, there wasn’t one that did not connect with some aspect of my upbringing as an African American woman growing up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana,” says director and choreographer Kristi V. Johnson. “Additionally, the poems about the young Black men who died from police brutality reminded me of the anger, fear and pain I feel as a mother of a young, brown boy.”

Details: On demand through June. On-demand tickets starting at $10. A community watch party is March 14 at 3 p.m. with an after-show discussion with the cast. thejusticetheaterproject.org

WRAL’s Big Night in for the Arts

Big Night in for the Arts is a fundraiser for the performing arts community that will showcase a diverse range of North Carolina artists. The event will showcase Tony-nominated actress and Raleigh native Ariana DeBose; country music artist Scotty McCreery, originally from Garner; Branford Marsalis, the Durham-based, internationally renowned saxophonist; nationally acclaimed actor and playwright Mike Wiley, based in Chatham County; Chapel Hill folk duo Mandolin Orange and more. The event benefits the arts councils of Chatham, Durham, Orange and Wake counties.

Details: March 11 at 7 p.m.; Broadcast and live-streaming, WRAL-TV and WRAL.com. More details at bignightin.org.

Carolina Ballet’s ‘Vivaldi’s Four Seasons’

Featuring four new works by Founding Artistic Director Robert Weiss, the Carolina Ballet is presenting “Vivaldi’s Four Seasons.” Two solos and two pas de deux will be performed by the ballet’s company members and by guest artists from New York City Ballet.

Details: March 17-21; available for streaming until midnight on March 21. carolinaballet.com

‘Roger Day’s Zookeeper’s in the House!’

This online musical experience with Roger Day is a perfect performance for families to enjoy. Day is a two-time Parent’s Choice Gold Award winner who uses his trademark wit, whimsy and wordplay in this show that celebrates zookeepers. Through interactive and energetic songs, “Zookeeper’s in the House!” encourages young audience members to observe, reflect, question and decide as they learn about animals at the zoo and the dedicated team of scientists who take care of them every day. The show was filmed partly at the Birmingham Zoo and includes video clips of animals and their handlers. The show is part of the Town of Cary’s Marvelous Music series.

Details: March 20 at 10 a.m; free. townofcary.org

PlayMakers Repertory Company’s ‘Edges of Time’

This one-woman show starring Kathryn Hunter-Williams will take you into the life of Marvel Cook, the first Black woman journalist to have her own byline in a major U.S. newspaper. Her trailblazing journey to becoming a successful journalist and passionate activist in the midst of a national reckoning resonates with audiences today.

Details: March 23–April 4; available for streaming until midnight on April 4. playmakersrep.org

‘Where Can I Go?’ Holocaust survivor interviews presented by Justice Theatre Project

This documentary film debuts on Yom Ha’Shoah/ Holocaust Remembrance Day and features a group of Holocaust survivors, filmed during the 2020-21 pandemic, sharing their experiences of trauma and resilience in an urgent effort to ensure we never forget. The adults portrayed in the film participated in Kesher, a Raleigh-Cary Jewish Family Services program that uses creative arts therapy to help Holocaust survivors improve their mental health and reduce their social isolation. The film is executive produced by Raleigh-Cary Jewish Family Services in partnership with The Justice Theater Project.

Details: April 8 at 7 p.m. thejusticetheaterproject.org

Theatre in the Park’s ‘Buyer & Cellar’

This one-man show tells the story of Alex More, a struggling actor in L.A. who takes a job working in the Malibu basement of a beloved megastar. An outrageous comedy, “Buyer & Cellar” is a show about the price of fame, the cost of things and the oddest of odd jobs.

Details: April 9-10, 15-17, 23-24 at 7:30 p.m; April 11, 18 and 25 at 3 p.m. theatreinthepark.com

Carolina Ballet’s ‘Mozart Symphony No. 40’

With choreography from Carolina Ballet fixtures Zalman Raffael and Robert Weiss, this inventive ballet to Mozart’s Symphony No. 40 is sure to bring a breath of springtime delight to all who see it. This virtual performance will go live for two nights – April 21 and 22 – and will be accessible to patrons through April 25.

Details: April 21-22, accessible through April 25. carolinaballet.com

North Carolina Symphony’s ‘Ragtime Kings’

Live-streaming from Meymandi Concert Hall, this lively performance will feature ragtime-era favorites from the likes of Scott Joplin and Jelly Roll Mortin. With timeless classics like The Entertainer, Maple Leaf Rag, and King Porter Stomp (if you think you haven’t heard these songs, trust us, you have), this live performance of an iconic catalog is a great way to add some bounce into a springtime evening.

Details: April 22 at 8 p.m. Live-streaming link on demand for 20 days after concert. ncsymphony.org

PlayMakers Repertory Company’s ‘As You Like It’

This blues-infused reinvention of Shakespeare’s The Forest of Arden is a hilarious comedy by company member, actor, and director Tia James. Featuring love at first sight, cross-dressing heroines, and a parade of foolish lovers, the show combines bluesy music and hilariously-questionable poetry.

Details: May 3-16; available for streaming until midnight on May 16. playmakersrep.org