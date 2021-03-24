PNC Arena to host first live entertainment show in a year as COVID restrictions ease

Comedian Mike Epps will be the first live act to take the stage at PNC Arena since the COVID pandemic began. Baltimore Sun

In a sign that life is slowly returning to normal, a major Triangle concert venue has announced live entertainment for the first time in more than a year.

Raleigh’s PNC Arena announced its first new show since the beginning of the pandemic, with comedian Mike Epps scheduled to take the stage May 9.

Tickets for the In Real Life Comedy Tour, featuring Epps, Michael Blackson, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Kountry Wayne, will go on sale Monday, March 29. Epps is one of the most popular comics working today, appearing in movies like “Dolemite is My Name” and “Troup Zero.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began early last year, concert and entertainment venues throughout the Triangle and across the nation called off countless shows as large gatherings were prohibited.

PNC’s last week of shows in 2020 featured Billie Eilish on March 12 and The Millennium Tour on March 13, featuring Omarion, Bow Wow and Ashanti. The week after the Millennium Tour show, someone in attendance tested positive for COVID. Both shows came the same week Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency and recommended that all mass gatherings of more than 100 people be canceled or postponed, The News & Observer reported.

Gatherings have generally been limited to smaller groups since then, with entertainment venues capped at 15% to 30% capacity, depending on the size of the venue, as of Feb. 24.

On Tuesday, Cooper announced a new executive order that relaxes many COVID restrictions as cases and hospitalizations decrease and more people get vaccinated.

Capacity has been raised to 50% for sports arenas and other live performance venues, with social distancing and masks required.

What attending live shows will look like

As shows return to PNC, things will be different. Capacity limits will likely still be in place when Epps takes the stage in May.

For PNC, which holds around 20,000 people, that capacity will be less than 10,000, under the current state order.

Masks will still be required, and tickets will be sold in pods to keep households intact.

While Epps marks the first live performance in PNC, the arena has hosted fans for Carolina Hurricanes games, starting last month at 15% capacity.

Other major Triangle venues are beginning to open as well. Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre announced this week that it would reopen April 1, beginning with a series of outdoor movies and jazz concerts.

The open-air venue also will host the North Carolina Symphony’s Summerfest concerts starting in June, according to a release. Those concerts, like others last year, were canceled during the pandemic.

Like PNC, Booth Amphitheatre will have pod seating as well as other safety measures like contactless ticket scanning, clear bags and pre-ordered concessions.

“The decision follows the Governor’s orders and Town of Cary approval that it is safe to do so,” Koka Booth officials said in a press release. “For now, all shows, and events will be at reduced capacity in accordance with safety guidelines established by the Governor’s Office. ... Last, but certainly not least, the national acts and festivals fans have come to know and love will be back in some capacity this season.”

Many of PNC’s canceled 2020 shows have been rescheduled for later in 2021 or are waiting for new dates, now that venues are beginning to open up. For more informatin on PNC’s concerts visit pncarena.com.