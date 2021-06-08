Entertainment
Live music is back in the Triangle. Here’s your 2021 guide to concerts and free shows.
As COVID-19 restrictions lift and guidelines change rapidly, live concerts — the in-person kind — are making a comeback. With upcoming shows starring The Jonas Brothers, Luke Combs and Alanis Morissette, the remainder of the 2021 concert season in Triangle is looking like an exciting return to live music.
As many venues reopen for the first time in over a year, venues are producing a patchwork of COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines that range from recommended mask wearing and seating pods to touchless payment and individually packaged concessions. With a large range of precautions, it will be important to know what to expect when attending concerts.
So here’s a rundown of concerts, music festivals and a few musicals to keep an eye out for this summer and through the end of the year, as well as some of the COVID precautions that might accompany them. Many are tours that were rescheduled from last year, and venues often honor those tickets.
As for music festivals, dates have been announced for the IBMA World of Bluegrass but not J. Cole’s Dreamville Music Festival. The Hopscotch Music Festival is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 9-11, festival organizers tweeted last year, but the date hasn’t been confirmed on its website.
Meanwhile, many venues already are rescheduling major shows for 2022, including Jimmy Buffett next April.
Check back as we update this list with concerts and events as they’re announced.
Dates subject to change.
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh
919-831 6400 or walnutcreekamphitheatre.com. Tickets at livenation.com
- Masks required unless eating or drinking. Staff also will wear masks.
- Enhanced cleaning of venue before, during and after show
- Capacity is at 100% but fans are asked to be “respectful” of personal space
- Digital tickets and cashless payment recommended.
July 23: Dave Matthews Band
July 24: Luke Bryan: Proud to Be Right Here 2021
Aug. 7: Banda MS
Aug. 8: Kings of Leon: When You See Yourself Tour
Aug. 10: Korn & Staind
Aug. 13: Chris Stapleton’s All-American Roadshow
Aug. 16: Dead & Company
Aug. 18: Jason Aldean: Back in the Saddle Tour 2021
Aug. 22: Alanis Morissette with Garbage & Liz Phair
Aug. 27: Brad Paisley Tour 2021
Aug. 28: KISS: End of the Road World Tour
Sept. 11: The Black Crowes present: Shake Your Money Maker
Sept. 15: Maroon 5
Sept. 17: Dierks Bentley - Beers on Me Tour 2021
Sept. 18: Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Gov’t Mule and Margo Price
Oct. 1: Brooks and Dunn
Oct. 9: Thomas Rhett & Cole Swindell
Oct. 13: The Jonas Brothers
Oct. 15: Zac Brown Band: The Comeback Tour
Oct. 21: Florida Georgia Line
Oct. 22: Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Killswitch, Engage, Fever 333 & Code Orange.
Red Hat Amphitheater
500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh
919-996 8500 or redhatamphitheater.com
- Individually packaged meals
- Touchless payment options
June 10: The Amped Up Music Series: Eric Gales and Abby Bryant & The Echoes ($5)
June 17: The Amped Up Music Series: Toubab Krewe and Crucial Fiya ($5)
June 24: The Amped Up Music Series: Sarah Shook & The Disarmers and Blue Cactus ($5)
July 1: The Amped Up Music Series: Dillon Fence ($5)
July 16: Jamey Johnson
July 18: Megadeth and Lamb of God
July 21: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
July 29: Lindsey Stirling - Artemis Tour North America 2021
Aug. 7: Louis The Child Euphoria Tour
Aug. 17: Blackberry Smoke with the Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South Tour
Aug. 27: Brothers Osborne: We’re Not for Everyone Tour
Sept. 4: PRIMUS - A Tribute to Kings
Sept. 12: Lord Huron
Sept. 14: Judas Priest — 50 Heavy Metal Years
Sept. 23: Quinn XCII, Cheslea Cutler
Sept. 25: Brett Young: The Weekends Tour
Oct. 6: Alice Cooper with Ace Frehley
Oct. 7: 3 Doors Down — The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour
Oct. 15: Need to Breathe with Switchfoot, The New Respects
Oct. 21: Modest Mouse
Oct. 22: For King & Country with Company
Oct. 23: Band Together: Comeback Fest featuring Khruangbin
Oct. 28: Porter Robinson
PNC Arena
1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh
919-861-2300 or pncarena.com
- Masks recommended
- Mobile tickets
- Social Distancing
- Touch-less Payment Systems
- Grab n’ Go, individually packaged food.
Aug. 1: Harlem Globetrotters
Aug. 18: An Evening with Michael Bublé in Concert
Aug. 28: World’s Toughest Rodeo
Sept. 10-11: Luke Combs: What You See is What You Get Tour
Sept. 26: The Dude Perfect 2021 Tour
Sept. 29: Guns N’ Roses 2021 Tour
Oct. 12: Harry Styles: Love on Tour
Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
2 E. South St., Raleigh
919-996-8700 or dukeenergycenterraleigh.com/event-calendar
COVID-19 Guidelines:
- GBAC STAR accreditation
- Individually packaged meals
- Touchless payment options
- Face masks recommended (In some cases, they’re required.)
- Touchless ticket scanning
- Some concerts also will take attendees’ temperatures upon entry.
June 10: Fireside Collective with Graham Sharp
June 17: Amythyst Kiah with Alexa Rose
June 18: Cirque de la Symphonie - North Carolina Symphony (streaming)
June 19: Young People’s Concert Matinee: Cirque de la Symphonie - North Carolina Symphony (streaming)
July 9: Molly Tuttle
July 11: Beatles vs. Elvis
July 27-Aug. 1: “Songs for A New World” - North Carolina Theatre
Aug. 6: Whose Live Anyway
Sept. 12: Boney James
Oct. 2: Alan Saldaña - Noche de Comedia
Oct. 22: Gilberto Santa Rosa
Nov. 5-14: “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” - North Carolina Theatre
Nov. 6: Ben Folds
Nov. 14: “Fidelio” - North Carolina Opera
North Carolina Museum of Art
2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh
919-839-6262 or ncartmuseum.org
June 10: José González: Up Close & Personal (virtual)
June 15: Music at the Museum featuring Tumbao (virtual)
June 18: Commemorating Juneteenth: Sweet Honey in the Rock
June 19: Commemorating Juneteenth: Celebrating Black Music Month with DJ Thoro
June 26: Triangle Brass Band: Marches and Other Things
June 29: Music at the Museum featuring Speed Stick (virtual)
July 13: Music at the Museum featuring XOXOK (virtual)
July 27: Music at the Museum Season Finale featuring concert winners
Sept. 22: Big Thief
Oct. 31: Pink Martini featuring China Forbes
Koka Booth Amphitheatre
8003 Regency Parkway, Cary
919-462-2025 or boothamphitheatre.com
- Face masks recommended. Staff, vendors and volunteers masked.
- Pod seating
- Contactless ticket option
- Cashless preferred
June 11-12: N.C. Symphony Summerfest: Cirque De La Symphonie
June 13: PineCone’s Lakeside Bluegrass Series: Gina Furtado Project
June 19: N.C. Symphony Summerfest: Beethoven Symphony No.4
June 20: PineCone’s Lakeside Bluegrass Series: Songs From The Road Band
June 26: N.C. Symphony Summerfest: Classics Under the Stars
June 27: PineCone’s Lakeside Bluegrass Series: Mason Via & Hot Trail Mix Band
July 16: Troubadours Tribute to James Taylor and Carole King
July 17: In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind and Fire & Motown Soul and more
Sept. 30: Good Vibes Summer Tour 2021: Rebelution + Special Guests Steel Pulse, The Green, Keznamdi, & DJ Mackie.
Durham Performing Arts Center
123 Vivian St., Durham
919-680 2787 or dpacnc.com
- Masks may be required for certain events on a show-by-show basis.
- Contactless ticketing, payment and food and drink
- Wellness checks for staff.
Aug. 2: Squeeze - The Squeeze Songbook Tour
Aug 7: Get the Led Out: A Celebration of Led Zeppelin
Aug. 11: Styx
Aug. 21: Brit Floyd - Echoes
Sept. 24: Jeff Foxworthy
Sept. 25: Indigo Girls
Oct. 3: Charlie Wilson
Oct. 5-10: “The Band’s Visit” (Touring Broadway)
Oct. 15-16: “Rain,” A Tribute to The Beatles
Oct. 17: America
Oct. 19-24: “Tootsie” (Touring Broadway)
Oct. 29: Arrival From Sweden: The Music of ABBA
Nov. 3: Caamp
Nov. 4: Gabriel Iglesias
Nov. 6: Straight No Chaser
Nov. 9-14: “Escape to Margaritaville” (Touring Broadway)
Nov. 18: A Conversation with Stacey Abrams
Nov. 19-20: Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange)
Nov. 26-27: Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
Dec. 7-12: “Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations”
Dec. 28-Jan. 2: “A Christmas Story: The Musical”
Carolina Theatre
309 W. Morgan St., Durham
919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org
Sept. 13: Dawes
Sept. 14: Alan Parsons Live Project
Sept. 22: Gregory Porter
Sept. 23: An Evening with Amy Grant
Sept. 28: Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers
Oct. 21: The Mavericks: ‘En Español’ World Tour
Dec. 4: The Fab Four: The Ultimate Beatles Tribute
Dec. 5: Chris Botti
Orange County Speedway
9740 N.C. 57, Rougemont
336-364-1222 or ocstrack.net
- Socially distanced pod seating
June 25: Mipso
Motorco
723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham
919-901-0875 or motorcomusic.com
COVID-19 Guidelines:
- Bring your own chair for outdoor concerts.
- For indoor shows, masks required, proof of vaccination, temperature checks and open windows.
June 11: Live in the Lot: Abbey Road Live!
June 12: Live in the Lot: Quartet For The End Of Time
June 18: Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba
June 19: Live in the Lot: The Connells w/ Cage Fancier
June 25: Live in the Lot: The Wusses
June 26: Live in the Lot: Drag!
July 31: Live in the Lot: Amy Ray Band
Aug 23: Bully/ Pom Pom Squad (first indoor show)
Sept. 5: MDOU Moctar
Sept. 10: Mark Farina
Sept. 21: Summer Salt, Covey, Breakup Shoes
Sept. 25: Hail The Sun
Sept. 28: Jake Miller
Oct. 1: Mac Sabbath, Speedealer, Lung
Oct. 6: HelloGoodbye
Oct. 7: JMSN
Nov. 2: Smallpools
Nov. 5: Shane Smith & The Saints
Nov. 6: Carbon Leaf
Nov. 12: Todd Barry
Nov. 15: Beach Bunny
Nov. 16: The Cybertronic Spree
Nov. 18: Chloe Moriondo
Nov. 19: Neil Hamburger
Dec. 3: Hot Mulligan/ Prince Daddy & the Hyena/ Sincere Engineer / Super American
Dec. 11: Citizen
Cat’s Cradle
300 E. Main St., Carrboro
919-967-9053 or catscradle.com
Other shows scheduled for Cat’s Cradle Back Room.
July 12: John R. Miller
July 26: Japanese Breakfast
Aug. 15: Paul Thorn
Sept. 1: Bayside
Sept. 5: The Residents
Sept. 16: Soccer Mommy
Sept. 25: White Reaper
Sept. 27: Osees
Sept. 29: Gary Numan
Oct. 1: Okkervil River & Damien Jurado
Oct. 6: Jukebox the Ghost
Oct. 9: Lucero
Oct. 16: Crumb
Oct. 17: Gus Dapperton
Oct. 25: The Airborne Toxic Event
Oct. 31: Alex G
Nov. 3: The Psychedelic Furs
Nov. 4: Tinariwen
Nov. 6: The Lemonheads
Nov. 11: Bikini Kill
Nov. 14: Anti-Flag
Nov. 15: Dinosaur Jr.
Dec. 3: All Them Witches
Holly Springs Cultural Center
300 W. Ballentine St., Holly Springs
919-567-4000 or facebook.com/hsculturalcenter
July 2: Summer at the Springs presents Paige King Johnson
Aug. 6: Summer at the Springs presents Joe Hero (Foo Fighters Tribute Band)
Sept. 3: Summer at the Springs presents Runyons Funyons
Free Shows
Noon Tunes @ City Plaza
City Plaza, 400 Fayetteville St., Raleigh
Concerts 12 noon to 1 p.m. downtownraleigh.org/do/noon-tunes-city-plaza
June 9: Pine Cone presents Blue Cactus
June 16: Pine Cone presents Diamond Creek
June 23: Pine Cone presents Javier Montano Trio
June 30: NC Opera presents Opera About Town
Fridays on the Front Porch
Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill
destinationhotels.com/carolina-inn. Click “Events”
Weekly outdoor concerts on Fridays from June 4 to Oct. 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Food trucks are also on site.
Wine Down Wednesdays
Southern Village, 610 Market St., Chapel Hill
lavitadolcecafe.com/wine-down-wednesdays
Weekly concerts on Wednesdays from April to October from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Festivals
July 3-4: Festival for the Eno
Sept. 10-11: Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival
Sept. 28-Oct. 2: IBMA Wide Open Bluegrass
Oct. 9-10: Artsplosure
