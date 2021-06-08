Live music is back in the Triangle. Here’s your 2021 guide to concerts and free shows.

The Jonas Brothers performed at Raleigh, N.C.’s PNC Arena Wednesday night Aug. 14, 2019. They will return to Raleigh Oct. 13, 2021, at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek. ssharpe@newsobserver.com

As COVID-19 restrictions lift and guidelines change rapidly, live concerts — the in-person kind — are making a comeback. With upcoming shows starring The Jonas Brothers, Luke Combs and Alanis Morissette, the remainder of the 2021 concert season in Triangle is looking like an exciting return to live music.

As many venues reopen for the first time in over a year, venues are producing a patchwork of COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines that range from recommended mask wearing and seating pods to touchless payment and individually packaged concessions. With a large range of precautions, it will be important to know what to expect when attending concerts.

So here’s a rundown of concerts, music festivals and a few musicals to keep an eye out for this summer and through the end of the year, as well as some of the COVID precautions that might accompany them. Many are tours that were rescheduled from last year, and venues often honor those tickets.

As for music festivals, dates have been announced for the IBMA World of Bluegrass but not J. Cole’s Dreamville Music Festival. The Hopscotch Music Festival is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 9-11, festival organizers tweeted last year, but the date hasn’t been confirmed on its website.

Meanwhile, many venues already are rescheduling major shows for 2022, including Jimmy Buffett next April.

Check back as we update this list with concerts and events as they’re announced.

Dates subject to change.

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh

919-831 6400 or walnutcreekamphitheatre.com. Tickets at livenation.com

COVID-19 guidelines:

Masks required unless eating or drinking. Staff also will wear masks.

Enhanced cleaning of venue before, during and after show

Capacity is at 100% but fans are asked to be “respectful” of personal space

Digital tickets and cashless payment recommended.

July 23: Dave Matthews Band

July 24: Luke Bryan: Proud to Be Right Here 2021

Aug. 7: Banda MS

Aug. 8: Kings of Leon: When You See Yourself Tour

Aug. 10: Korn & Staind

Aug. 13: Chris Stapleton’s All-American Roadshow

Aug. 16: Dead & Company

Aug. 18: Jason Aldean: Back in the Saddle Tour 2021

Alanis Morissette will perform at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek with Garbage & Liz Phair. Amy Harris Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Aug. 22: Alanis Morissette with Garbage & Liz Phair

Aug. 27: Brad Paisley Tour 2021

Aug. 28: KISS: End of the Road World Tour

Sept. 11: The Black Crowes present: Shake Your Money Maker

Sept. 15: Maroon 5

Sept. 17: Dierks Bentley - Beers on Me Tour 2021

Sept. 18: Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Gov’t Mule and Margo Price

Oct. 1: Brooks and Dunn

Oct. 9: Thomas Rhett & Cole Swindell

Oct. 13: The Jonas Brothers

Oct. 15: Zac Brown Band: The Comeback Tour

Oct. 21: Florida Georgia Line

Oct. 22: Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Killswitch, Engage, Fever 333 & Code Orange.

Sarah Shook and The Disarmers will play at Red Hat Amphitheater as part of the new Amped Up Music Series with $5 tickets. Scott Sharpe ssharpe@newsobserver.com

Red Hat Amphitheater

500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh

919-996 8500 or redhatamphitheater.com

COVID-19 guidelines:

Individually packaged meals

Touchless payment options

June 10: The Amped Up Music Series: Eric Gales and Abby Bryant & The Echoes ($5)

June 17: The Amped Up Music Series: Toubab Krewe and Crucial Fiya ($5)

June 24: The Amped Up Music Series: Sarah Shook & The Disarmers and Blue Cactus ($5)

July 1: The Amped Up Music Series: Dillon Fence ($5)

July 16: Jamey Johnson

July 18: Megadeth and Lamb of God

July 21: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

July 29: Lindsey Stirling - Artemis Tour North America 2021

Aug. 7: Louis The Child Euphoria Tour

Aug. 17: Blackberry Smoke with the Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South Tour

Aug. 27: Brothers Osborne: We’re Not for Everyone Tour

Sept. 4: PRIMUS - A Tribute to Kings

Sept. 12: Lord Huron

Sept. 14: Judas Priest — 50 Heavy Metal Years

Rock legend Alice Cooper will perform at Raleigh’s Red Hat Amphitheater Oct. 6, 2021. Balazs Mohai AP

Sept. 23: Quinn XCII, Cheslea Cutler

Sept. 25: Brett Young: The Weekends Tour

Oct. 6: Alice Cooper with Ace Frehley

Oct. 7: 3 Doors Down — The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour

Oct. 15: Need to Breathe with Switchfoot, The New Respects

Oct. 21: Modest Mouse

Oct. 22: For King & Country with Company

Oct. 23: Band Together: Comeback Fest featuring Khruangbin

Oct. 28: Porter Robinson

Harry Styles will bring his tour to PNC Arena Oct. 12, 2021. Charles Sykes Invision/AP

PNC Arena

1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh

919-861-2300 or pncarena.com

COVID-19 Guidelines:

Masks recommended

Mobile tickets

Social Distancing

Touch-less Payment Systems

Grab n’ Go, individually packaged food.

Aug. 1: Harlem Globetrotters

Aug. 18: An Evening with Michael Bublé in Concert

Aug. 28: World’s Toughest Rodeo

Sept. 10-11: Luke Combs: What You See is What You Get Tour

Sept. 26: The Dude Perfect 2021 Tour

Sept. 29: Guns N’ Roses 2021 Tour

Oct. 12: Harry Styles: Love on Tour

Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

2 E. South St., Raleigh

919-996-8700 or dukeenergycenterraleigh.com/event-calendar

COVID-19 Guidelines:

GBAC STAR accreditation

Individually packaged meals

Touchless payment options

Face masks recommended (In some cases, they’re required.)

Touchless ticket scanning

Some concerts also will take attendees’ temperatures upon entry.

June 10: Fireside Collective with Graham Sharp

June 17: Amythyst Kiah with Alexa Rose

June 18: Cirque de la Symphonie - North Carolina Symphony (streaming)

June 19: Young People’s Concert Matinee: Cirque de la Symphonie - North Carolina Symphony (streaming)

July 9: Molly Tuttle

July 11: Beatles vs. Elvis

July 27-Aug. 1: “Songs for A New World” - North Carolina Theatre

Aug. 6: Whose Live Anyway

Sept. 12: Boney James

Oct. 2: Alan Saldaña - Noche de Comedia

Oct. 22: Gilberto Santa Rosa

Nov. 5-14: “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” - North Carolina Theatre

Nov. 6: Ben Folds

Nov. 14: “Fidelio” - North Carolina Opera

North Carolina Museum of Art

2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh

919-839-6262 or ncartmuseum.org

June 10: José González: Up Close & Personal (virtual)

June 15: Music at the Museum featuring Tumbao (virtual)

June 18: Commemorating Juneteenth: Sweet Honey in the Rock

June 19: Commemorating Juneteenth: Celebrating Black Music Month with DJ Thoro

June 26: Triangle Brass Band: Marches and Other Things

June 29: Music at the Museum featuring Speed Stick (virtual)

July 13: Music at the Museum featuring XOXOK (virtual)

July 27: Music at the Museum Season Finale featuring concert winners

Sept. 22: Big Thief

Oct. 31: Pink Martini featuring China Forbes

The Gina Furtado Project will perform at Booth Amphitheatre in Cary, NC, as part of PineCone’s new Lakeside Bluegrass Series. Sandlin Gaither

Koka Booth Amphitheatre

8003 Regency Parkway, Cary

919-462-2025 or boothamphitheatre.com

COVID-19 Guidelines

Face masks recommended. Staff, vendors and volunteers masked.

Pod seating

Contactless ticket option

Cashless preferred

June 11-12: N.C. Symphony Summerfest: Cirque De La Symphonie

June 13: PineCone’s Lakeside Bluegrass Series: Gina Furtado Project

June 19: N.C. Symphony Summerfest: Beethoven Symphony No.4

June 20: PineCone’s Lakeside Bluegrass Series: Songs From The Road Band

June 26: N.C. Symphony Summerfest: Classics Under the Stars

June 27: PineCone’s Lakeside Bluegrass Series: Mason Via & Hot Trail Mix Band

July 16: Troubadours Tribute to James Taylor and Carole King

July 17: In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind and Fire & Motown Soul and more

Sept. 30: Good Vibes Summer Tour 2021: Rebelution + Special Guests Steel Pulse, The Green, Keznamdi, & DJ Mackie.

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit will perform two shows Nov. 26-27, 2021, at the Durham Performing Arts Center. Owen Sweeney Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP

Durham Performing Arts Center

123 Vivian St., Durham

919-680 2787 or dpacnc.com

COVID-19 Guidelines:

Masks may be required for certain events on a show-by-show basis.

Contactless ticketing, payment and food and drink





Wellness checks for staff.

Aug. 2: Squeeze - The Squeeze Songbook Tour

Aug 7: Get the Led Out: A Celebration of Led Zeppelin

Aug. 11: Styx

Aug. 21: Brit Floyd - Echoes

Sept. 24: Jeff Foxworthy

Sept. 25: Indigo Girls

Oct. 3: Charlie Wilson

Oct. 5-10: “The Band’s Visit” (Touring Broadway)

Oct. 15-16: “Rain,” A Tribute to The Beatles

Oct. 17: America

Oct. 19-24: “Tootsie” (Touring Broadway)

Oct. 29: Arrival From Sweden: The Music of ABBA

Nov. 3: Caamp

Nov. 4: Gabriel Iglesias

Nov. 6: Straight No Chaser

Nov. 9-14: “Escape to Margaritaville” (Touring Broadway)

Nov. 18: A Conversation with Stacey Abrams

Nov. 19-20: Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange)

Nov. 26-27: Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Dec. 7-12: “Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations”

Dec. 28-Jan. 2: “A Christmas Story: The Musical”

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers will perform at the Carolina Theatre. Sarah Walor

Carolina Theatre

309 W. Morgan St., Durham

919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org

Sept. 13: Dawes

Sept. 14: Alan Parsons Live Project

Sept. 22: Gregory Porter

Sept. 23: An Evening with Amy Grant

Sept. 28: Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

Oct. 21: The Mavericks: ‘En Español’ World Tour

Dec. 4: The Fab Four: The Ultimate Beatles Tribute

Dec. 5: Chris Botti

Orange County Speedway

9740 N.C. 57, Rougemont

336-364-1222 or ocstrack.net

COVID-19 Guidelines:

Socially distanced pod seating

June 25: Mipso

Motorco

723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham

919-901-0875 or motorcomusic.com

COVID-19 Guidelines:

Bring your own chair for outdoor concerts.

For indoor shows, masks required, proof of vaccination, temperature checks and open windows.

June 11: Live in the Lot: Abbey Road Live!

June 12: Live in the Lot: Quartet For The End Of Time

June 18: Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba

June 19: Live in the Lot: The Connells w/ Cage Fancier

June 25: Live in the Lot: The Wusses

June 26: Live in the Lot: Drag!

July 31: Live in the Lot: Amy Ray Band

Aug 23: Bully/ Pom Pom Squad (first indoor show)

Sept. 5: MDOU Moctar

Sept. 10: Mark Farina

Sept. 21: Summer Salt, Covey, Breakup Shoes

Sept. 25: Hail The Sun

Sept. 28: Jake Miller

Oct. 1: Mac Sabbath, Speedealer, Lung

Oct. 6: HelloGoodbye

Oct. 7: JMSN

Nov. 2: Smallpools

Nov. 5: Shane Smith & The Saints

Nov. 6: Carbon Leaf

Nov. 12: Todd Barry

Nov. 15: Beach Bunny

Nov. 16: The Cybertronic Spree

Nov. 18: Chloe Moriondo

Nov. 19: Neil Hamburger

Dec. 3: Hot Mulligan/ Prince Daddy & the Hyena/ Sincere Engineer / Super American

Dec. 11: Citizen

The Psychedelic Furs will come to The Cat’s Cradle in 2021. The band is known for hits “Love My Way,” “Pretty in Pink” and “The Ghost In You.” Matthew Reeves

Cat’s Cradle

300 E. Main St., Carrboro

919-967-9053 or catscradle.com

Other shows scheduled for Cat’s Cradle Back Room.

July 12: John R. Miller

July 26: Japanese Breakfast

Aug. 15: Paul Thorn

Sept. 1: Bayside

Sept. 5: The Residents

Sept. 16: Soccer Mommy

Sept. 25: White Reaper

Sept. 27: Osees

Sept. 29: Gary Numan

Oct. 1: Okkervil River & Damien Jurado

Oct. 6: Jukebox the Ghost

Oct. 9: Lucero

Oct. 16: Crumb

Oct. 17: Gus Dapperton

Oct. 25: The Airborne Toxic Event

Oct. 31: Alex G

Nov. 3: The Psychedelic Furs

Nov. 4: Tinariwen

Nov. 6: The Lemonheads

Nov. 11: Bikini Kill

Nov. 14: Anti-Flag

Nov. 15: Dinosaur Jr.

Dec. 3: All Them Witches

Holly Springs Cultural Center

300 W. Ballentine St., Holly Springs

919-567-4000 or facebook.com/hsculturalcenter

July 2: Summer at the Springs presents Paige King Johnson

Aug. 6: Summer at the Springs presents Joe Hero (Foo Fighters Tribute Band)

Sept. 3: Summer at the Springs presents Runyons Funyons

Free Shows

Noon Tunes @ City Plaza

City Plaza, 400 Fayetteville St., Raleigh

Concerts 12 noon to 1 p.m. downtownraleigh.org/do/noon-tunes-city-plaza

June 9: Pine Cone presents Blue Cactus

June 16: Pine Cone presents Diamond Creek

June 23: Pine Cone presents Javier Montano Trio

June 30: NC Opera presents Opera About Town

Fridays on the Front Porch

Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill

destinationhotels.com/carolina-inn. Click “Events”

Weekly outdoor concerts on Fridays from June 4 to Oct. 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Food trucks are also on site.

Wine Down Wednesdays

Southern Village, 610 Market St., Chapel Hill

lavitadolcecafe.com/wine-down-wednesdays

Weekly concerts on Wednesdays from April to October from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Festivals

July 3-4: Festival for the Eno

Sept. 10-11: Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival

Sept. 28-Oct. 2: IBMA Wide Open Bluegrass

Oct. 9-10: Artsplosure