First major PNC Arena concert in Raleigh to be postponed due to rising COVID cases

Michael Buble, seen in Charlotte in 2013, has postponed his concert at Raleigh NC’s PNC Arena again because of the pandemic. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Rising COVID-19 cases means Michael Bublé’s concerts at PNC Arena in Raleigh and the Spectrum Center in Charlotte has been hit by the pandemic once again.

Bublé was to scheduled to present “An Evening with Michael Bublé” on Aug. 17 in Charlotte and on Aug. 18 in Raleigh. But Friday, he announced that he would be rescheduling the first nine shows on his tour.

The new Charlotte date is Oct. 24. The new Raleigh date is scheduled for Oct. 26. All tickets will be honored.

The postponement comes after a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases around the United States due to the spread of the more contagious delta variant. The rise in cases has reversed many reopening efforts.

“I do not want to put my fans at risk, nor my band and crew, by putting them in a situation that could possibly affect their health and therefore their friends and family,” Bublé said in a news release. “It is better for me to reschedule these shows to a time when all of us are confident that we can relax and enjoy the show.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Bublé initially announced his tour in November 2019, with a concert scheduled at Raleigh’s PNC Arena on March 20, 2020. That month, the pandemic began to shut down the country, and he postponed the show, rescheduling the concert for March 23, 2021. That, too, was postponed.

This July, he heralded the return of live music with a rescheduled tour, with Raleigh planned as the fourth stop, after Charlotte.

Thursday, North Carolina reported more than 4,000 new COVID cases, the most reported in a single day since mid-February. The state also reported 3,413 hospitalizations and 24 deaths on Wednesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper blamed the rise in case numbers on the unvaccinated in a press conference on Wednesday, and is requiring some state employees to offer proof of vaccination or undergo testing to retain their jobs. He is also encouraging private businesses to do the same.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended mask wearing indoors in areas with high or substantial transmission rates, those areas include Orange, Wake, Johnson, Chatham, and Durham counties.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER